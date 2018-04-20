Tesla's growth is unlikely to go away any time soon, investors will continue to invest with Tesla, and the company should become profitable within the next 12 to 24 months.

Tesla has delivered YOY revenue growth of about 60% over the past five years and in Q3, should more than triple production over last year's Q3.

Tesla: Economies Of Scale

The question whether Tesla (TSLA) could ever become big enough to implement its economies of scale has been a widely-debated topic for years. The time has now come when the company can finally begin to leverage its abilities in battery pack assembly and Model 3 production. It is this dynamic that lies at the heart of Tesla's distinct multidimensional competitive advantage.

Moreover, Tesla’s economies of scale should allow the company to drastically reduce operational costs associated with vehicle and battery pack production. At the same time, Tesla’s multifaceted competitive advantage should enable the company to continue to grow revenues very aggressively. It is conceivable that Tesla's revenue will reach $50 billion in 2020.

Tesla's revenues are still expanding very rapidly, and as the company begins to approach a 25% vehicle gross profit rate, economies of scale-driven income will start to outweigh SG&A costs, and R&D spending. The moment of Tesla transitioning into a profitable enterprise is rapidly approaching. This could happen as soon as Q3–Q4 of this year as the company’s CEO predicts. But in a more reasonable scenario, Tesla will become profitable within the next 12 to 24 months.

Model 3 Production

Tesla is currently producing roughly 2,700 Model 3s a week, so, essentially the company has demonstrated to investors and creditors that it can significantly ramp up production, despite the numerous difficulties. Next, the company plans to scale production output to about 6,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by the end of June. This is more than triple the production the company had last year at this time, not a small achievement on Tesla’s part.

Elon Musk is on the front lines with Model 3 production, so the CEO likely knows about the company's production obstacles better than anyone else. And he predicts that the company will be profitable sometime this year. Possibly like in many prior instances, Elon Musk’s goals may be a bit too ambitious. But ambitious doesn't mean the company can't become profitable by 2020. Based on the circumstances, it appears that this is the most likely outcome for Tesla.

Tesla’s Remarkable Revenue Growth

Tesla has delivered on average, roughly 60% YOY revenue growth throughout the last 5 years, and it isn’t likely that anything will significantly disrupt the robust growth this year or the next. In 2013, the company had just $2 billion in sales. Now in 2018, Tesla should deliver about $20 billion according to many analysts on Wall St. My estimates are for about $22 billion but some on the Street are looking for revenues as high as $26 billion this year.

Show Me The Money

Revenue growth? I am sure a lot of you are wondering where the profits are. But in my view, the “losses” are a natural byproduct of hyper expansion in a CapEx-extensive industry. Roughly 72.5% of Tesla’s revenues are derived from car sales and this segment requires enormous capital to get production and all other crucial elements up to scale. Therefore, while it may appear extreme, Tesla is currently going through a natural process in its development cycle.

The current growth phase should be completed around Q2/Q3 of this year when the Model 3 hits weekly production of about 5,000. As this hyper expansionary period concludes, the positive momentum of Tesla’s economies of scale should enable margins to improve into 2019 and 2020.

Tesla’s Economies Of Scale

Tesla is currently improving automation at its Fremont facility. As scale increases, the company can produce Model 3s at an increasingly higher margin. While current production margins are not advertised, Tesla managed to have gross margins between 23 – 27% in recent years. Granted, the Model S and Model X are higher-priced vehicles, but their production processes are also a lot less automated, meaning that the economies of scale possibilities simply aren't the same for the older vehicles.

Tesla’s margins suffered noticeably due to the original difficulties tied to the Model 3 production. In fact, in the first quarter when Model 3 production began, Tesla's gross margin crashed from 28% in Q3 2016 to just 15% in Q3 2017.

However, this does not mean that the problem is unsolvable and will persist indefinitely. To the contrary, once the Model 3 bottlenecks, automation issues, and other minor transient problems get resolved margins should improve notably, and will likely reach the company’s 25% forecast over the next 12 to 24 months.

Essentially, with Tesla’s economies of scale firing on all cylinders, the company should significantly improve its gross margin over time. Even if the company doesn't hit its 25% target gross profit rate right away, at 22.5% gross margin, Tesla would still make over $11 billion in gross income on its projected $50 billion in revenues in 2020. SG&A and R&D expenditures were roughly half of that last year and should not increase in tandem with revenues for an extended period of time. Therefore, as Tesla's revenues increase coupled with economies of scale costs should begin to subside considerably with time.

However, Tesla will need to control its SGA costs and R&D budget if it wants to become increasingly more profitable going forward. If not, the company can probably afford to operate at a loss for several more years, just so long as it keeps growing sales, continues to improve efficiency, and strengthens its margins.

The Gigafactory Advantage

In addition to Tesla’s economies of scale in Fremont, the company also has an enormous competitive advantage due to the Gigafactory. Economies of scale at the Gigafactory pertaining to Tesla’s battery packs is an essential part in cutting costs for Tesla. The company’s costs associated with batteries will decline extensively because of economies of scale, optimized efficiency, innovative engineering, and other factors.

The Gigafactory also supplies Tesla with what is essentially an endless supply of batteries for its vehicles as well as for its other growing business segments. But the Gigafactory is just one advantage of many.

Tesla’s Multidimensional Competitive Advantage

In addition to its economies of scale capabilities and its significant Gigafactory advantage, Tesla also enjoys competitive advantages in areas of marketing, sales, software, supercharging, design, and more. I refer to this as Tesla’s multifaceted competitive advantage as it consists of various distinct advantages provided by Tesla’s unique infrastructure and market positioning. When combined, these various beneficial elements should allow Tesla to continue its phenomenal growth. Moreover, these factors should enable Tesla to continuously cut costs, improve margins, and eventually become profitable.

Can A Company Without Profits Continue To Operate?

A company doesn’t go bankrupt because it does not produce a profit. A company goes bankrupt because creditors stop supplying it with cash. In Tesla’s case, this is incredibly improbable, as Tesla has cash, and has illustrated a keen ability to attract cash. The company recently tapped the debt markets for $546 million, and Tesla’s debt was in high demand. So, why do financial institutions want to lend Tesla money?

Tesla has essentially increased its revenues 10-fold in the last 5 years, from $2 billion in 2013, to a projected $20 billion in 2018. That’s roughly 60% YOY revenue growth on a sustainable level (5 years). Where else will investors get this kind of growth? Certainly, nowhere near the auto industry. Not even Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which is by far the best performing stock of the last decade can come close to matching the growth of Tesla.

Tesla has delivered YOY revenue growth of about 57% 2012-2017, vs. Netflix’s 27.75% YOY growth in that same time. Tesla’s growth may decline to 50%, or even 40% over the next few years, but we are now talking tens of billions of dollars, as the figures are getting quite large with Tesla.

Tesla, could easily deliver $35 billion in 2019 (some official estimates go as high as $38.82 billion for 2019), and then about $50 billion in 2020. The point is that institutions and creditors want to be onboard for this stellar growth as many would rather make money with Tesla than simply watch from the sidelines. Therefore, expecting that Tesla will go bankrupt because it isn’t profitable seems extremely unlikely.

Market Share, Not Profits Are Important Now

The name of the current game for Tesla is capturing market share in several key industries destined to play instrumental roles in the global economy going forward. If the company were concentrating on profits it would have remained a small niche electric auto maker. Instead, Tesla is focusing on carving out large portions of market share worth tens of billions of dollars in the EV industry, energy generation and storage space, as well as in other segments. This will conceivably translate into billions in net income when the company fully implements its economies of scale within the next few years.

The Financing Is Not Going Away

Despite Tesla’s recent credit downgrade, the company should continue to receive robust demand for its debt, and that is even if the company requires to raise future capital. Tesla ended 2017 with $3.4 billion in cash, and if the company can achieve positive cash flow sometime this year, or early next year Tesla may not require future capital raises at all.

This also echoes what the CEO had to say about capital injections. Elon Musk recently stated that Tesla will be profitable and cash flow positive in Q3 and Q4 of this year. Whether this will be true remains to be seen, but what seems clear is that Tesla may not even need another capital raise and if it does it should get capital on relatively favorable terms as it always has in prior instances.

The Bottom Line

Tesla’s favorable market position, blossoming infrastructure, Gigafactory advantage, coupled with the company’s economies of scale should allow Tesla to greatly reduce costs and improve margins going forward. As Tesla’s gross margin approaches 25% and revenue continues to expand the company’s gross income will start to outweigh its R&D, and SGA costs, which will eventually lead Tesla to profitability. I expect this paradigm shift to occur sometime in 2019 or in early 2020, but some, like the company’s CEO expect it a bit sooner, Q3/Q4 of this year.

Greatest Threat To Tesla

The greatest threat to Tesla is another severe recession. In a significant downturn financing, as well as revenue growth may dry up for Tesla. In this case, the company’s shares would likely appear extremely overvalued and the stock would likely trade a lot lower. However, longer term this would still likely present a very compelling buying opportunity as the company’s shares would likely recover after the downturn. Nevertheless, a recession would present significant difficulties for Tesla as a company and for TSLA as a stock as well.

