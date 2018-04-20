Apple: iPhone Panic Sets In

As seen in the chart below, it has not been a good finish to the week for shares of technology giant Apple (AAPL). There are building concerns over weak iPhone sales ahead of the company's May 1st earnings report, sending both analyst estimates and the stock lower. While an increased capital return plan is likely to help offset some potential weakness, investors should prepare for some increased volatility if we continue to get negative commentary over the next couple of weeks.

For investors, any worries over the iPhone should not be a surprise. In early March, I detailed how the street was starting to come up with its usual negative stance. This time around, the worries were in regards to longer product replacement cycles, and I also thought the battery replacement program could take away some sales. Some analysts have also started to worry a bit over sluggish smartphone sales in China, with concerns over a trade war popping up and down at times as well.

There seemed to be a major turning point this week, however. Very soft guidance from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) based on weakness from the very high-end smartphone space has analysts even more worried about the iPhone. Just take a look at the image below of analyst notes in the past couple of days worrying about either current or future iPhone sales.

Part of the problem, in my opinion, has to do with what we've seen the last couple of weeks. The new iPad was nice, but it wasn't as cheap as some thought, and Apple faces a tough comparison quarter for the tablet from last year's June period. IDC estimated a PC sales drop for Apple, and HomePod sales are reportedly struggling. Also, the iPhone SE is now more than two years old, meaning consumers of the smaller screen device that bought initially could now be looking to upgrade. There is no new version of the phone, meaning they likely aren't going to jump to a large-screen model, especially if they can just go purchase a new battery on the cheap. I mentioned how worried analysts have gotten in a recent article, detailed by the following table that I've since updated.

What you can see from the table is the street average for revenues (in billions) against Apple's midpoint. At the moment, analysts are now closer to the company's midpoint than any quarter in the past two years. All it will take is one or two more estimate cuts for the street average to be right at or below Apple's revenue guidance midpoint of $61 billion, something we haven't seen in quite some time. In addition, we continue to see June quarter estimates heading lower and lower.

As I've said before, there will come a point at which estimates are lowered so much that Apple can't miss. Are we there yet? I don't know. The question for investors is will they be okay with some weakness this time around, given the major capital return plan upgrade we are expecting. We should see a nice dividend increase and buyback hike at the May 1st report, and I'll have more on that as we get closer to earnings.

In the end, it's again time for Apple analysts to panic as we approach the company's earnings report. We've seen this time and time again, and this quarter, the iPhone X seems to be the main culprit, but I also think a lack of SE refresh and the battery replacement program are hurting. Investors will likely brush off some softness, thanks to the capital return program update, but don't ignore what happened at last quarter's report when guidance was weak. Shares have already dropped a bit late this week, but they could go lower still if we get more and more negative commentary in the next few weeks.

