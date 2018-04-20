3 More Overvalued CEFs To Replace

Author's note: Data from the article are current as of March 17, 2018.

In "Weekly CEF Roundup: A Rights, A Tender, A Merger" I made a note of several CEFs were appeared overvalued due to rapid gains in premium/discount valuation. Let's take a look at some possible pairs trades emerging from this analysis. (For our newer members, also see the summary section at the end).

1. U.S. real estate

Sell: Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)



(RQI) Buy: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP) -or- Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)

Ticker Yield Discount z-score Leverage Baseline expense Coverage Preferreds

(RQI) 7.98% -1.40% 3.4 24% 1.25% 37% 18.6%

(RNP) 7.89% -11.11% -0.7 24% 1.01% 67% 50.3%

(JRS) 9.45% -4.74% -2.1 31% 1.35% 18% 33.8%



Over the past month, RQI has returned +9.62%, significantly outpacing RNP at 1.52% and JRS at 0.17%.



However, on a NAV basis RQI (+1.25%) has only slightly outperformed RNP (+0.81%), and modestly outperformed JRS (-0.69%).

The reason for the discrepancy has been due to RQI's contracting discount. Over the last month, RQI's discount has moved from around to -10% to near parity last week (-0.89%), which is a tremendous move for a CEF, while RNP and JRS' discounts have widened or remained steady. RQI's current 1-year z-score of +3.4 indicates extreme overvaluation. In contrast, RNP and JRS have z-scores of -0.7 and -2.1 respectively.

One area of difference to take note of between the three funds is that they have different amounts of their portfolio allocated to preferred securities. RQI has 18.6% in preferreds, whereas RNP and JRS have 50.3% and 33.8% in preferreds respectively. Despite these portfolio differences, however, the correlations between the NAV tickers of the three funds over the past one year are very high (>0.90%), indicating that they have moved closely together over this time period. This could be because both REIT equity and preferred stocks are considered relatively "bond-like" and so react similarity to interest rate stimuli.

(Source: InvestSpy, 1-year data)

The NAV performance data shows that RQI is not a historically outperforming fund compared to either JRS or RQI, eliminating performance as a possible justification for the valuation difference. In fact, RQI has the weakest 1 and 3-year NAV returns, which could probably be attributed to the fact that it has the highest allocation to REIT equities, as mentioned above.



(Source: CEFConnect)

Overall, the data suggests selling RQI and replacing with either RNP or JRS. I selected two possible replacements because RNP has the wider discount (-11.11%) than JRS (-4.74%), while JRS has the lower z-score (-2.1) than RNP (-0.7). Both are viable alternatives to RQI in my opinion.

For the more adventurous traders, IBorrowDesk shows 300,000 shares of RQI available to short at a fee rate of 10.2%.



April 17 update: Since this idea was disclosed to our members a month ago, RNP (-3.10%) and JRS (-0.62%) have significantly outperformed RQI (-5.20%). The average differential was 3.34% over about 1 month, equivalent to over 5 month's worth of distributions from RQI. This profit margin also easily covered RQI's short fee.

We can see from the chart below that much of the outperformance of this pairs trade was due to reversion of RQI's discount. Today, RQI trades with a discount of -3.61% and a 1-year z-score of +1.2, indicating that it is still slightly overvalued and that the trade perhaps has still some room to run.

2. U.S. equities

Sell: Liberty All Star Growth Fund (ASG)



(ASG) Buy: Central Securities Corporation (CET)



Ticker Yield Discount z-score Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (ASG) 7.74% 6.06% 2.2 0% 1.26% -2% (CET) 3.63% -18.65% -4.1 0% 0.75% 3%

All you need to know about the basis of this pairs trade can be summed up in a simple sentence: "ASG is trading at a 6.06% premium".

Why do I say this? As I mentioned in Weekly Fund Spotlight: General Equity CEFs, the rise in popularity of low-cost passive ETFs has rendered general equity CEFs (those without leverage, sector focus, or option income strategy) effectively obsolete. Few are able to best a simple benchmark like the S&P 500 (SPY) over the long term, and as a consequence languish at persistent discounts. (The two Cornerstone funds, CLM and CRF, are exceptions due to their Ponzi-like strategy and so are outliers, however, I would not touch either of them with a six-foot pole.)



(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

This makes ASG's current premium very surprising. Over the past year, ASG's discount has moved from over -10% to its present value of 6.06%. ASG has a current 1-year z-score of +2.2 indicating significant overvaluation.



ASG's premium is at its highest level since 2005!

(Source: CEFConnect)

For the pairs trade I selected CET. CET has underperformed ASG over 1, 5 and 10-year time periods but outperformed over 3 years. The reason for selecting CET is its wide discount of -18.65% and z-score of -4.1, indicating temporary undervaluation.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Over the past year, ASG has returned +47.53% far besting CET at 19.44%.

However, ASG's NAV has increased by only +12.45%, compared to +14.51% for CET.

Based on the above data, a swap from ASG to CET is suggested.



For the more adventurous traders, IBorrowDesk shows 900 shares of ASG available to short at a fee rate of 12.2%.

April 17 update: Since initial publication of the idea, ASG (-0.32%) has outperformed CET (-2.03%), so the pair trade underperformed by 1.71% over the month.



This underperformance could be attributed to ASG's premium which unexpectedly continued to rise, and currently sits at 6.91% today with a 1-year z-score of +1.90. I still think that ASG is overvalued and would suggest selling it and replacing it with another general equity CEF in order to lock in the paper profits arising from temperamental premium/discount gains.

3. MLPs

Sell: First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)

(FPL) Buy: Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)



Ticker Yield Discount z-score Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (FPL) 11.92% 8.15% 2.3 25% 1.57% 0% (JMF) 11.90% -4.59% -0.3 26% 1.57% 0%

It is not clear to me why FPL is trading at significant premium of 8.15%, the highest out of all MLP CEFs. FPL has a 1-year z-score of +2.3, indicating significant temporary overvaluation.

For a possible replacement I selected JMF, which trades with a discount of -4.59% and a z-score of -0.3. As the chart below shows, FPL and JMF were both trading at around parity 6 months ago, but only FPL's valuation saw a significant rise since then.

NAV returns between the two CEFs over 1 and 3-year time frames are similar.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)



For MLP funds, there is the issue of deferred tax liabilities (DTLs) that can make effective premium/discount values effectively lower than they actually appear (since the DTLs can be monetized in down markets, but are not counted as part of the NAV). However, as FPL was incepted relatively recently (March 2014), any DTLs that it accumulated was fully consumed in the 2015/2016 energy correction and it does not currently have a significant DTL bank. Therefore, its 8.15% premium should really be considered as a 8.15% premium, and not any lower.

For the more adventurous traders, IBorrowDesk shows 40,000 shares of FPL available to short at a fee rate of 12.0%.

April 17 update: Since this idea was disclosed to our members a month ago, JMF (+2.97%) has significantly outperformed FPL (-2.71%). The differential was +5.68% over about 1 month, equivalent to nearly 6 month's worth of distributions from RQI. This profit margin also easily covered FPL's short fee.

Much of the outperformance of this pairs trade came from FPL's shrinking premium, which currently sits at +5.67% today with a 1.2 z-score indicating slight overvaluation. Meanwhile, JMF trades with a -1.54% discount and -0.80 z-score, indicating slight undervaluation. Therefore, might still be some room for this trade to run.



Summary

This article provides some background and color on the types of CEF trade alerts that we issue in the Cambridge Income Laboratory. Three overvalued funds were identified a month ago, namely RQI, ASG and FPL. RQI, a U.S. real estate fund, could be replaced with either RNP or JRS. ASG, a U.S. general equity fund, could be replaced with CET. FPL, an MLP fund, could be replaced with JMF.

One month later, we see that the RQI/RNP or JRS pairs trade returned +3.34%, the ASG/CET pairs trade lost -1.71%, while the FPL/JMF pairs trade returned +5.68%. The average differential from the three pairs trade was +2.43% over 1 month. While +2.43% does not seem like a large number, it works out to be nearly 30% annualized, and if repeated month after month could add real profits to a CEF income portfolio, as long as one is able to identify and rotate out of the overvalued fund in time. More adventurous traders could have shorted the overvalued fund with similar results, less the borrow fees.

Why was the driving force behind the success of these trades? The key point to appreciate is that CEF premium/discount values are primarily based on sentiment. Since sentiment is mean-reverting, one might also expect premium/discount values to be mean-reverting.

On that basis, one should frequently be on the alert to see if one's CEF holdings are overvalued on a premium/discount basis, and consider if there are cheaper alternatives to replace them with. There's nothing more gratifying than locking in (extra) profits not because a CEF's underlying holdings have appreciated, but because other investors are simply willing to pay extra money to take a fund off your hands! More aggressive investors may consider shorting the overvalued CEF and buying the undervalued replacement.

Notice that I did not have to perform extensive fundamental analysis of the funds to recommend the swap. With a pairs trade, one is simply swapping from one CEF to another in the same sector, so any factors that affect one fund should also affect the other. The trade is simply taking account of premium/discount reversion of CEFs.



Now I may hear some members asking the question, "I've owned fund X for many years and it has paid me a steady income stream, why would I sell it now even if it is overvalued?" Of course, buy and hold is also a valid strategy, and it is certainly fine to hold a reliable income asset for the long-term. However, I will point out that one always has the option to swap back to the formerly overvalued fund (having rotated out of it now) when it returns to a more reasonable valuation in the future, and in the meantime still maintain exposure to the same asset space via another fund. One may well find that by doing so, he is able to grow his share count of the fund more quickly simply because he has repurchased the fund at a lower price, ultimately leading to a higher income stream.

