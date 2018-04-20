FireEye: 3 Potential Catalysts?

The rally in the shares could also continue in the months ahead thanks to three potential catalysts we take a look at in the paragraphs below.

The surest way to corrupt a youth is to instruct him to hold in higher esteem those who think alike than those who think differently.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche

Today, we revisit internet security concern FireEye (FEYE). The stock has been a strong performer in 2018 despite the volatility in the market. I believe it is a good time to 'circle back' to this name as there are several potential catalysts that could continue to boost the stock in the months ahead.

Company Overview:

FireEye is an internet security provider that develops cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company is in the midst of a move to the 'cloud' for its offerings. FEYE currently has a market cap of $3.6 billion and trades just under $19.00 a share.

3 Potential Catalysts:

The company just announced a collaboration deal with software giant Oracle (ORCL) which boosted sentiment somewhat on FireEye. Under the terms of the transaction, FireEye's Email Security will be available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, which should provide good exposure and a lift on the margin in sales.

One of the things that made me pick FireEye as my non-biotech pick of the year at Real Money Pro was its potential as an acquisition target. I still believe this is a possible outcome in 2018 as large tech providers look to expand in this fast growing space. Last month an article appeared stating both Cisco (CSCO) and Symantec (SYMC) have looked into buying the company. As FireEye's turnaround continues to gain momentum as the overall market stabilizes, I would bet buyout speculation picks up around this name. Most buyout targets have been in the $25 to $30 a share range that I have seen.

Finally, FireEye will report first quarter results in early May. Remember it was the company's fourth quarter report in early February that significantly boosted sentiment on the stock earlier this year. It was also the trigger for multiple analyst firms reiterating Buy ratings on the stock. In a previous piece from our sister feed 'The Busted IPO Forum', I posted some of those fourth quarter highlights.

Earnings Highlights

The company posted a profit of a cent a share, instead of a cent a share loss that was expected.

The revenue side was more impressive. Sales rose to just over $202 million, nearly $9 million above expectations. Revenue grew nearly 10% year over year.

FireEye achieved profitability for the first time and the sales breakdown in the revenue numbers showed continued progress.

Source: Company Presentation"

I am looking for a continued solid performance when first quarter numbers come out in a few weeks.

Oppenheimer had some color on FireEye's analyst day, which follow soon after their fourth quarter results. This is what their analyst had to say within his Outperform rating and $22 price target that was put out on March 5th.

Our key takeaways from FEYE’s analyst day (3/1) include: 1) FEYE is rebranding and simplifying its go-to-market strategy with new product nomenclature (e.g. Network Security instead of NX), and pricing strategies (e.g. Network Security priced per Mbps – or per user if <2,000 employees – instead of in tiers) which we envision could positively impact mid-market traction and enterprise scalability (i.e. upsell opportunity); 2) We believe FEYE's Helix technology stack combined with its renewed open integration strategy positively positions the product for substantial wallet-share opportunities within the security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) market; 3) Following its 2017 transition period, we believe FEYE remains focused on executing its new strategy by expanding its addressable opportunities and delivering new innovative security solutions. Outperform"

Outlook:

FireEye has been a solid albeit not spectacular performer throughout 2018 and I suspect that will continue to be the case for the rest of the year. A wildcard would be a buyout but I still think the shares can gain another 10% to 15% in absence of that provided the company still delivers quarterly results that show it progressing in its turnaround efforts. Accumulating shares on 'dips' in the overall market or via Buy-Write orders both seem prudent strategies for this stock.

At the age of six I wanted to be a cook. At seven I wanted to be Napoleon. And my ambition has been growing steadily ever since.” ― Salvador Dalí

Author's note: If you would like to get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just become a real-time follower to the Busted IPO Forum by clicking here; hitting the big, orange "Follow" button; and selecting the "real-time alerts" option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEYE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.