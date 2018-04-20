Why BlackBerry Bulls Remain Long And Strong

I was summarily enlightened as expected by BlackBerry (BB) bulls after sharing the charts I used to form my investment thesis. Their counter was a single chart which they felt was the most important of them all. The Software & Services revenue trend over the past eight quarters.

While it's easy to interpret the positive trend of this chart to represent the strength and sustainability of BlackBerry’s new business model, I believe this chart has cracks that have been temporarily bandaged. And when the dominoes tip and the chips start falling, it might be a little too late to jump off HMS BlackBerry.

Before we start digging deeper, let me give you a quick overview of the narrative bulls are buying:

Double-digit billings growth in Software & Services in FY’19 to equate to similar revenue growth in 2019 Successful IP hunts akin to the payday size of the recent Qualcomm win More Fed wins in the UEM division More QNX wins

Now to the real analysis.

No real winner

All segments of the software division appear to have been trudging along over the past three years.

Looking at the chart above, it's hard for me to decide where this company is going. Like a soccer team poised to break into the first division, BlackBerry has managed to grind out the results q/q. However, nothing in the chart above indicates where we should expect future results to come from. The ESS segment( enterprise software & service) recently recorded its first q/q double-digit revenue gain since the acquisition of Good Technology. The BTS (BlackBerry technology solutions) segment has never gained up to $10million q/q since 2016. This is the same division that has the much-vaunted QNX, Radar and Athoc crisis management solution. It has to be that BlackBerry’s churn rate is growing faster than its acquisition rate as it appears unconvincing when we take a closer look at the performance of the BTS division.

So much for the growth of the software & service division as it appears that the IP & licensing business has been the real growth driver all the while. Remember that the IP & licensing business is partly a rebirth of the hardware business which is nearly extinct. If we assume old hardware = handheld devices division & new hardware = IP, licensing & others segment, then we get the chart below.

By making the new hardware business a part of the software & services business, we mask the fact that IP & licensing revenue can’t grow as fast as the decline in the old handset business while also generating artificial growth in the software & services business. Kill two birds with one stone, interesting.

Hardware & SAF are yet to touch zero

BlackBerry still made $185 million in handset & SAF in FY'18, and it will be interesting to see how the Software business gains $185 million in revenue assuming hardware & SAF find their resting place in 2019. Even a 20% growth, which is in the upper boundary of management's guidance, assuming we model a double-digit growth for 2019 would still result in a y/y overall revenue decline.

This leads me to the last point in which we probe the elasticity of BlackBerrry's valuation.

Is BlackBerry already priced to perfection?

Firstly, it will be interesting to point out that excluding the IP & licensing business cancels out the double-digit revenue growth narrative for the software business. This is because a significant portion of the IP & licensing business comes from the old hardware (handset) in form of licensing.

And if you’ll agree with me, the growth story largely revolves around the BTS & enterprise security segments. Which means that BlackBerry’s Google-growth-like valuation is due to the gains from the IP & licensing division and not the combination of BTS & ESS.

If you think the y/y chart (BTS +ESS) is better, by the same metric, BB recorded 43% & 11% growth in 2017 & 2018 respectively. The lofty 2017 growth was due to the gains from the acquisition of Good Technology and that growth nearly fell into the single digit in 2018, a quick reminder that the commoditization story remains true.

Now, before you believe me, remember BlackBerry’s cash position recently took a massive boost, and per the last earnings call, we shouldn't doubt the possibility of another acquisition which will ensure that this software growth narrative continues for a few more quarters.

Conclusion

BB Total Operating Expenses (Quarterly) data by YCharts

It’s like a chicken and egg situation. BlackBerry has managed to hang on with a new lifeline coming out of nowhere whenever it appears the business is running out of ammo. The strong cash position is an indicator that the next lifeline will come in the form of an acquisition. When you throw in the fact that BlackBerry has been taming its OPEX budget of late, it’s anybody’s guess why bulls remain long and strong.

Regardless, I will reiterate my bearish view with a strong possibility of a dip into the single digits shares range as the coming quarters will shed more light on the shaky software division before BlackBerry finds a cheap acquisition assuming anyone exists in the frothy tech space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.