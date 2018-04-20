Helios And Matheson: The Excesses Of Capitalism

It is a sad day for capitalism as a lot of retail investors got hurt by placing their faith in HMNY's management and their empty promises.

As the business continues to hemorrhage operating losses, the probability of zero looks more and more likely.

On Oct. 12, 2017, when HMNY shares were trading at roughly $29, I wrote an extraordinarily bearish article suggested HMNY could be a zero.

Before the market open, on Oct. 12, 2017, I published an extraordinarily bearish article suggesting to my Marketplace readers, unequivocally, (not merely suggesting) that any readers long should immediately sell shares of Helios and Matheson (HMNY) and consider shorting it. That morning, in pre-market trading, HMNY shares were trading between $28 and $30 and there was a lot of volume. As the market opened that day, and shares started to drift lower with increasing volume, I decided to write "I've Seen How This Movie Ends"(published that same day, Oct. 12, 2017). The reason I decided to publish it was because I realized that there was a strong probability this stock was a zero (or close to it) and a lot of retail investors might get enchanted and bewildered by hype of this sexy story.

As you can see, shares have traded from $29 to yesterday's closing price of $2.55 (or down 91%).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Let me be clear, I never shorted HMNY and never bought any put options on this stock, so this was purely an academic exercise and a call that could have saved retail readers a lot of losses and exasperation. At this point, the horse left the barn in October 2017, so it bad that so many retail readers got so badly hurt.

The part that bothers the most is that Helios and Matheson isn't do anything wrong from a legal standpoint. They hired fancy lawyers that spelled out the risks in excruciating details, so they covered themselves from a blockbuster wave of lawsuits. However, even though it was legal, they took advantage of our capitalist system solely for their own personal benefits including compensation and the PR limelight. Isn't it morally abhorrent that a guy like Ted Farnsworth has made millions dollars in executive compensation for incinerating shareholders' capital?

Source: HMNY's FY 2017 10-K (pg. 35)

As I noted in the October 12, 2017 and continued to mention in a few other follow up pieces, in my mind there was a 95% to 99% probability that this a zero. It was one of the worst business models I have ever seen and I never bought the nonsensical arguments that it behaved like a gym membership.

FY 2017 Income Statement

If we turn to the income statement, HMNY had a $56 million loss from operations in FY 2017.

However, there is a lot of noise in the financial statement due to the debt issuance and warrants.

Turning to the cash flow statement, net cash used in operating activities was negative $27 million.

Lo and behold, in this April 18, 2018 article published in The Verge (MoviePass auditor has doubts about Company's Business Model after significant losses), the CEO of Moviepass, Ted Farnsworth, is quoted as saying:

Helios and Matheson reported a loss of $150.8 million for the last financial year, compared to just $7.4 million in 2016. Farnsworth told BI the "gross loss" was really only $10 million cash, and the rest was in "derivative accounting."

How can Ted say the negative cash flow was only $10 million when the cash flow statement from operations says negative $27 million?

Moreover, keep in mind that as of December 31, 2017, HMNY only owned 62.4% of Moviepass, so HMNY's financial statement are only showing a proportional share of Moviepass's losses (see below).

On March 8, 2018, the Company entered into a Subscription Agreement with MoviePass (the "March 2018 Agreement"), pursuant to which, in lieu of repayment of the Advance, MoviePass agreed to sell to the Company an amount of MoviePass Common Stock equal to 18.79% of the total then outstanding MoviePass Common Stock (excluding shares underlying MoviePass options and warrants) (the "March 2018 MoviePass Purchased Shares"), based on a pre-money valuation of MoviePass of $240,000,000 as of December 31, 2017. Pursuant to the March 2018 Agreement, MoviePass also agreed to issue to the Company, in addition to the March 2018 MoviePass Purchased Shares, without payment of additional consideration by the Company, for purposes of anti-dilution, an amount of shares of MoviePass Common Stock that caused the Company's total ownership of the outstanding shares of MoviePass Common Stock (excluding shares underlying MoviePass options and warrants), together with the March 2018 MoviePass Purchased Shares, to equal 81.2% as of March 8, 2018. Source: HMNY FY 2017 10-K (pg. 2)

Note that HMNY's stake was further increased to 91.8% as of April 2018.

In addition, from March 1, 2018 through April 12, 2018, the Company advanced a total of $35,000,000 to MoviePass (the "Second Advance"). On April 16, 2018, the Company entered into an additional Subscription Agreement with MoviePass (the "April 2018 Agreement"), pursuant to which, in lieu of repayment of the Second Advance, MoviePass agreed to sell to the Company an amount of MoviePass Common Stock equal to 10.6% of the total then outstanding MoviePass Common Stock (excluding shares underlying MoviePass options and warrants) (the "April 2018 MoviePass Purchased Shares"), based on a pre-money valuation of MoviePass of $295,000,000 as of March 31, 2018. Pursuant to the April 2018 Agreement, MoviePass also agreed to issue to the Company, in addition to the April 2018 MoviePass Purchased Shares, without payment of additional consideration by the Company, for purposes of anti-dilution, an amount of shares of MoviePass Common Stock that caused the Company's total ownership of the outstanding shares of MoviePass Common Stock (excluding shares underlying MoviePass options and warrants), together with the April 2018 MoviePass Purchased Shares, to equal 91.8% as of March 8, 2018.

Also, recall that the MoviePass deal of one movie per day, every day of the week deal for $9.95 was rolled out in late Q3 2017, so HMNY's FY 2017 numbers are dramatically unrepresentative of the future cash burn rate in FY 2018.

Speaking of questionable statements by Ted Farnsworth

From April 12, 2018 to April 17, 2018, shares traded from $3 to an intraday high of $4.83. It is believed that the reason for the artificial pop in the stock prices was a statement from the Variety article (The Great Disruptor: MoviePass Upends the Movie Business, but Can It Survive?)

To fund all this ticket buying, MoviePass sold a controlling stake in the company last summer to the data firm Helios and Matheson Analytics. Together, Lowe and Helios chief Ted Farns-worth have raised an additional $280 million and secured a $375 million line of credit. They say that's plenty of money to tide them over, even as summer movie season dawns and cinemagoing intensifies with the launch of blockbusters such as "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

However, it turns out that the $375 million reference was the amount of the HMNY shelf registration not a line of credit from a bank to fund working capital needs.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As for yesterday's secondary, SA Contributor, Julian Lin, covered that angle in this piece (see here). Management continues to dilute existing holders and institutional investors that participated in the first and second round public secondary offerings. If you give management the benefit of the doubt, and I don't, the reason for these capital raises on any fleeting upticks in the stock price have to be due to the amazing cash burn rates.

Takeaway

Notwithstanding the occasional dead cat bounces by day traders, my continued view that HMNY is destined for zero and this is looking increasingly more likely with each passing day. Sadly, retail investors really got hurt chasing this extraordinarily low probability bet. Besides the fact that the business was always broken, next time, be wary of P.T. Barnum types like Ted Farnsworth and Mitch Lowe making hyperbolic public statements and then protecting themselves behind a lengthy list of risk factors and warnings in their SEC financial filings. It is a sad day for capitalism.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.