Facebook: Why Growth Trumps Multiples

A yearly revenue of $70 billion is within reach and could be crossed as fast as FY'19.

I reiterate my bullish stance due to a strong lineup of product offerings which will remain strongly in demand in coming years.

Facebook has more than enough cards to play out the current data problem.

Imagine a scenario in which Facebook’s (FB) MAU capped at 1 billion. Using the current ARPU (average revenue per user), its projected 2018 revenue would have been $24 billion, giving it a ridiculous price to sales ratio of 18.

MAU ARPU 2018 Rev estimate (billion) P/S 1 billion 6.18 $24.72 18.2 2 billion (actual) 6.18 $49.44 9.1 3 billion 6.18 $74.16 6.1

Now imagine a similar scenario in which Facebook is on track to grow to 3 billion MAUs before the end of 2018. Using the same ARPU, its 2018 revenue estimate would have been orbiting $74 billion, and the market would have been screaming buy, given the resultant 6.1 P/S that the current market cap would have produced.

The interesting point here is that the valuation ratios ( P/S, EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA) would be meaningless given the unpredictability of MAU.

Ten quarters ago, when Facebook was at 1 billion users, it would have been a guess at best predicting Facebook's valuation given the uncertainty surrounding how the next 1 billion users would be acquired. Had Facebook not acquired Instagram coupled with some organic growth from Messenger, the naysayers would have been feasting on the gains from their short position given the stagnant MAU growth that would have ensued.

However, given the vision, innovativeness and deal-making prowess of Facebook’s management, an extra 1 billion MAUs were added. For those who are doubting Facebook’s capabilities of monetizing an additional 1 billion MAU, remember this, Facebook doesn’t count the MAU from Instagram (partially monetized) and Whatsapp (not-monetized) in its overall MAU figure.

The point is that future monetization of its assets isn’t a pipe dream and using elevated valuation ratios such as the P/E or P/S to defend a bearish stance might be a huge mistake.

The chart above highlights the overvaluation concern by bears. Given that Facebook is more expensive on a forward PS ratio compared to its peers, bears think there might be a plausible case for more correction.

I believe it's important to understand how fast Facebook is growing and where the growth would come from. This is because a significant revenue growth will neutralize the overvaluation fears created by current valuation ratios resulting in missed opportunities for investors.

Show me the money

Product Bearish Case Base Case Bullish Case FB & Messenger MAU Stagnation 2.5 billion FB users 3 billion FB users Instagram Max competition from Snap Slow Growth 1.5 billion users Whatsapp Zero Monetization Partial Monetization of Stories ( ARPU = ~$1) Full Monetization (ARPU = $3) Oculus 1 million units @ $499 2 million units @$599 5 million units @$599

When I say Facebook has the potential to deliver up to $70billion in annual revenue between now and the next five years, I’m basing my estimate on favorable market developments that will deliver the bullish scenario I’m painting in the table above.

I believe the combo of Facebook & Messenger can both get to $57billion in annual revenue driven mainly by increased MAU growth and better monetization of Messenger. Instagram, Whatsapp & Oculus will actively assist this.



Rev Avg Nxt 5 yrs (billion)

Bearish Case Base Case Bullish Case FB & Messenger $45.00 $50.40 $57.60 Instagram $5.20 $6.40 $7.60 Whatsapp $0.00 $1.00 $4.00 Oculus $0.50 $1.20 $3.00 Total $50.70 $59.00 $72.20

Though Oculus hasn’t quite lived up to expectations, with management citing a rather extended 10-year plus plan, there remains a case for strong demand in the overall VR industry which will be worth $30 billion by 2020. It will mostly boil down to execution if Facebook is going to catch up with Samsung & Sony in the VR space. I see Oculus becoming a $3 billion in annual revenue business as the VR industry gains more traction.

Walking my way up, I see Facebook cracking the monetization nut in Whatsapp. At an ARPU of $1, Facebook can easily rake in up to $4billion in annual revenue from Whatsapp. This can be kickstarted with the monetization of Whatsapp Stories which currently has over 350 million DAUs.

With further assists from Instagram, assuming Snap doesn’t stage a surprising comeback as Facebook continues to mimic some of its innovation, $7.6 billion in annual revenue aided by over 1 billion MAUs will be within reach.

On the downside, the bearish scenario plays out in which we have a MAU stagnation in Facebook & Messenger, poor monetization of Instagram, zero monetization of Whatsapp and declining sales of Oculus.

Even in this scenario, Facebook can quickly add $10 billion in ad revenue aided by more competition for ad auctions which drives up CPM for advertisers - a topic I’ve explained extensively in my previous articles.

Conclusion

The bearish case that Facebook is overvalued based on elevated valuation multiples is mostly overstated as it doesn’t factor in the multiples dilution from the monetization of critical assets in future. A few companies can indeed boast of a 1 billion MAU asset like Whatsapp in reserve. As the street continues to overlook this potential coupled with additional surprises from Oculus and Instagram, I believe skeptical investors will continue to miss out on great opportunities to buy into Facebook.

Aside from the sensationalism of the Cambridge Analytica problem which will soon be forgotten after another quarter of massive top and bottom line beat (boosted by MAU growth, CPM growth & increasing monetization), there is little reason to doubt Facebook's ability to retain its sit in the FANG lineup.

Some bears will cite concerns with GDPR, however, remember that the ability to connect people using data is what Facebook is all about. In the worst case scenario, 7% of its ad inventory will be affected by data regulations, this will only result in a price increase in other ad inventories. Will it be up to 7%? You know the answer.







