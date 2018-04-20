Allergan: The Shire Deal Is DOA And So Is The Stock

By June LOE for Estrace and the IPR decision for Restasis will likely be priced into AGN. Sell the stock.

Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) reportedly made a $61 billion bid for Shire PLC (SHPG), at least 25% above Thursday's close for Shire. Allergan (AGN) was also rumored to be considering a play for Shire:

Botox maker Allergan is in the "early stages" of talks to acquire drugmaker Shire, the company confirmed Thursday following media reports. The discussions put Allergan in direct competition with Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical for the London-listed drugmaker. Shire rebuffed Takeda on Thursday, turning down an offer worth around $61 billion. Shire said the offer of $66.15 per share in cash and stock "significantly undervalued the company, its growth prospects and pipeline." Allergan said in a statement that it has not submitted an offer and that there is no certainty of a bid. The company is required by law to announce its intention to make an offer for Shire by May 17.

Apparently, AGN investors did not like the proposed takeover. AGN sold off over 9% in mid-morning trading. Around noon CNBC reported that according to sources, Allergan would not make a bid for Shire. AGN finished the day down just over 4%. Below is my takeaway on why the stock fell on the rumors.

Shire Not Consistent With "Bolt On Deals"

In the past Allergan has acquired companies at the height of the market. The company is somewhere between a pharma roll up and a traditional pharmaceutical company. Its $30 billion debt load is now at 4x run-rate EBITDA, and will likely be a major focus going forward. The company faces patent losses for Estrace (vagina cream) and Restasis (dry eye) which represent a combined 10% of total revenue. Management has signaled it wants to buy back stock and make bolt on acquisitions:

Still, Allergan gets little or no credit for the potential growth from a lineup of some 15 new formulations expected to be introduced in coming years or in late-stage development. In addition, Allergan plans to buy back $1.5 billion worth of stock this year and pay down debt, currently about $24 billion net of cash, by $4 billion. The company is also making bolt-on acquisitions that could add to growth.

Shire has an enterprise value of $67 billion. Acquiring it would be anything but a bolt on acquisition. Allergan's enterprise value is $80 billion. Shire has run-rate EBITDA of $7.9 billion versus Allergan's $7.5 billion. Acquiring Shire would double the size of Allergan, and would be equivalent to going "elephant hunting." This is counter to what management previously signaled to the market.

Allergan Appears Directionless

Allergan's share price hit a 52-week low of around $143 in early March. Management announced it was seeking strategic options shortly thereafter and the stock is now up over 10%. Management intimated all options were on the table - including asset sales or a break up of the company. Market chatter suggested Allergan was looking to sell its women's health unit, which could fetch up to $5 billion.

Women's health generated 2017 revenue of over $1 billion. It includes Estrace, which is facing a patent challenge from Mylan (MYL) and Teva (TEVA). It also includes Esmya (uterine fibroids) which is seeking FDA approval. That approval could be delayed until the FDA determines if there is a potential link believe Esmya and liver damage. If the deal cannot be done due to concerns over Estrace or Esmya, then Allergan may have to fix that business.

Going from selling women's health for $5 billion to acquiring Shire for over $67 billion makes Allergan appear directionless. It also seems like management is throwing stuff up on the wall to see what sticks. Yesterday's sell off could have signaled that investors did not like the Shire deal. It may have signaled that investors did not trust management.

Can Allergan Afford Shire?

In my opinion, AGN's share price is highly-overvalued and does not include potential loss of exclusivity ("LOE") for Restasis. An inter partes review ("IPR") for Restasis is expected to take place in a few months. If the company loses the IPR then its share price could fall. Potential headwinds for Restasis and uncertainties pursuant to Allergan's strategic options create volatility for AGN, and make its currency for a Shire deal shaky. Shire may have demanded an all cash deal or that the lion's share of the purchase price take the form of cash.

It is uncertain that Allergan could raise the $67 billion (or more) necessary to consummate a transaction.

Allergan had debt of $30 billion at Q4 2017. If it funded the $67 billion deal (assumes no additional premium for SHPG) with debt the combined entity would have $97 billion of debt and run-rate EBITDA of $15.4 billion. Allergan's debt/EBITDA would be 6.3x, and would likely be rated non-investment grade.

The interest expense for the combined entity would rise. Meanwhile, Allergan's EBITDA could be challenged due to LOE and its future growth could be suspect due to questions over its drug pipeline. There is no guarantee it would be able to fund a Shire acquisition even it wanted to. That is likely why the stock sold off on the news.

Conclusion

Rumors of a Shire bid make Allergan seem directionless. I believe management wanted to use its inflated stock to buy Shire before LOE kicked in and the market realized it was overvalued. By the end of June I expect LOE for Estrace and the IPR decision for Restasis to be priced into the stock. Sell AGN.





Disclosure: I am/we are short AGN, TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.