Bar Harbor Bankshares: High-Quality Bank That's More Profitable After A Merger

This is a high-quality bank that already has the assets it needs to improve 2018 earnings by a meaningful amount.

BHB is producing attractive core returns that have a lot of support and could head higher on lower taxes this year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) has struggled to trade for much more than $30 despite a transformative acquisition that closed at the beginning of 2017.

I was a holder from early 2014 to around April of 2016, when I sold to help finance a rental property, so I approached this update hoping to find shares ready for re-entry after pulling back from their 52-week high. And, this is exactly what I got.

The New Bar Harbor

The transformative purchase of Lake Sunapee Bank Group catapulted the balance sheet up to $3.56 billion from $1.75 billion at the end of 2016.

This was more than a sudden move, but one that makes sense considering limited organic growth in legacy markets. I don't think anyone could have seen this coming, but it was a strategic purchase that yielded dominant market share in 31 of the 42 communities that the bank now operates in (#1 or #2 spot - November presentation).

Shown below, the newly acquired branches are highlighted in red (legacy branches are blue).

Loans and Asset Quality

Looking at the evolution of the loan portfolio, it's surprising to find a relatively stable mix of assets considering what was more than a doubling of gross loans outstanding. Post-acquisition, not one loan-type changed by more than 5% in relation to total loans outstanding.

BHB's loan portfolio totaled $2.4 billion at the end of 2017, which equates to a 120% YOY increase. The majority of loans serviced by the company are tied to real estate, with 46% financing residential loans, 34% allocated to commercial real estate, and 6% coming from home equity and multifamily. Commercial and industrial loans are the 3rd largest line at ~6.9% of the portfolio, with the remaining portion consisting of consumer loans, construction, and farmland.

BHB's legacy markets offered limited growth in the commercial assets that most community banks have targeted for several years now. This led to a steady uptrend in longer-duration residential loans that have only recently started to fall as a percentage of total loans outstanding.

In 2017, total commercial loans had a 23.8% organic growth rate that was driven by commercial and industrial lines. Outside of acquired loans, growth for residential mortgage loans remained relatively flat compared to 2016, and some are now being sold. At year-end, residential loans held for sale increased from $0 to $13.4 million. Net gains on sales of loans in 2017 were low at $222,000, which compares to $0 in 2016. This sales data doesn't point to a drastic change, but it's highlighted to emphasize that management is now taking a more active role in lowering the duration of the loan portfolio.

Based on FDIC reports, BHB still has a large percentage (~40%) of loans that mature in more than 15 years. However, in anticipation of rising rates, the bank has been targeting adjustable rate mortgages that have grown to ~19% of gross loans outstanding (40% of the residential loan portfolio).

Asset quality is extremely high. The net charge-off ratio last year was only 0.035%. Acquired loans that are discounted (marked to fair value based on cash flow assumptions) and are not added to the balance sheet with an allowance account are artificially depressing the loan coverage ratio. Allowances to total loans at year-end were 0.5%, which compares to 0.92% in the last quarter of 2016. Because of the acquisition accounting, the bank's provision charge is likely going to stay at elevated levels ($2.7 million in 2017) until reported coverage lifts back up to a more normal range (~1% of all loans, the allowance account increased 13% to $12.3 million last year). With that said, discount accretion (cash flows received in excess of the fair value estimates used to mark down acquired loans) from the acquired loan portfolio offset the higher provision charges and added $3.7 million to net interest income in 2017. These two items (provisions and income from discount accretion) are going to distort earnings by a small amount throughout 2018, but provisions should eventually fall back to a lower rate that tracks closer to incoming loans (this naturally occurs as the acquired loan portfolio matures and is replaced).

Deposits

BHB typically operates with an above average loan to deposit ratio (105% at the end of 2017) that requires funding from more expensive other borrowings. This is an advantage (leverage) afforded by excellent credit quality, but one that produces relatively lower NIMs (reported NIM of 3.04% vs. core 2.93% - a difference due to discount accretion). In light of this, the acquisition is a tailwind because legacy markets were only generating deposit growth of ~7.5% a year. Annualized 4th quarter deposit growth was 13%. Going forward, this improved deposit growth rate gives management the option of growing the loan portfolio with more attractive funding and/or reducing more expensive other borrowings.

Noninterest Income

Another attractive aspect of the merger is highlighted by improvements in non-interest income (diversifies revenue stream), that increased from $2 million in the 4th quarter of 2016 to $6.5 million in the 4th quarter of 2017. The bank sold its insurance subsidiary last year, but 85% of 4th quarter non-interest income came from trust and investment management fees and customer service charges that should continue to grow as the customer base builds. Non-interest income in the 4th quarter of 2017 increased to 21.7% of pre-provision net interest income from 14.8% in the same quarter of 2016.

Outlook and Value

There is a lot of noise that is contributing to the downward move shares have made in 2018. Just in the last four quarters, for example, non-interest expenses have fluctuated between $14 and $20 million, while pre-tax income has jumped around from as low as $5.6 million to as high as $15.1 million. The company is very transparent and is aiming to provide more information to shareholders, and part of this includes reporting core adjustments that help sift through the several one-time items. Here is a copy of the most recent core calculations:

There are a lot of takeaways in there, but the most important ones are that:

Fourth quarter core net income increased from $3.79 million in 2016 to $8.96 million in 2017 (136%).

The adjusted income calculations used a 37.57% tax rate in 2017.

In 2017, core earnings per share were $2.10; compares to reported earnings of $1.70.

After the merger and deferred tax valuation adjustment, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio fell to 7.12% (more leverage).

Increased leverage and improved core ROAs lifted the core return on tangible equity to 14.5%.

I couldn't find any guidance for taxes, but Federal taxes are 21% in 2018, and even a conservative 25% effective rate is promising (my math; I'm using annualized results because BHB is growing and the 4th quarter report is most reflective of current capacity):

Fourth quarter core income - $8.964 million Core pre-tax (divide by 0.625) - $14.342 million Annualized pre-tax (multiply by 4) - $57.3 million Pro forma net income (multiply by 0.75) - $43 million Pro forma EPS (divide by 15.5 million shares) - $2.77

These are approximate calculations, but they are very conservative because they don't include any assumptions for growth or improvements throughout 2018 when everything about the new markets hints at opportunities the legacy markets couldn't provide.

There is a lot of earnings momentum building, and my bet is that once the one-time items roll off and trailing earnings reflect stronger core results, the market will slowly recognize how cheap BHB has become.

At $29.38 per share, the bank trades for 17X reported earnings, 14X core results, and 10.8X our annualized 4th quarter core EPS calculation that was adjusted for lower taxes.

Shares trade for only 8.35X annualized pre-tax income ($57.3 million - just calculated).

The P/TBV is a little high at 1.84X, but this is consistent with peers, and there is significant support here - remember, core ROTCE of 14.53% is calculated with a tax rate of 37.57%. Core ROTCE is heading higher.

If the effective tax rate doesn't fall, a 14.5% return on tangible book value produces EPS of $2.31.

My projected range for core EPS is between $2.70 and $3.10 in 2018. I don't think this is that aggressive, but even an earnings multiple of 13 would yield total returns of ~21-39% (includes dividend). The first quarter will be telling, but short-term volatility isn't much of a concern because this is a great long-term holding that is attractive now and even more at lower prices.

We know last year's earnings had a lot of one-time items, but notice below that a 13X P/E isn't excessive for BHB, and that peers regularly trade at higher valuations.

Peers trade at higher valuations despite BHB's superior and more consistent ROA of ~1%.

Camden National (CAC) and Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) are high-performing banks. However, BHB shares are due for an upgrade, and I think the larger balance sheet will eventually get the attention that this move requires.

Also helping is the bank's more attractive dividend yield.

Bottom Line

There are a lot of banks that will benefit from lower taxes, but not many with the quality of Bar Harbor Bankshares. And, this is a new Bar Harbor Bankshares that offers growth that legacy markets couldn't provide. The core 'back-of-the-envelope' calculations and assumptions are simple, but they discount every single opportunity the bank has to grow core earnings because they are backward-looking - from this base, earnings will benefit from higher rates and all of management's efforts in 2018. My bet is that core results are much closer to $3 per share in 2018 than the market does. A large part of this thesis depends on lower taxes, but there is a lot of momentum, and the market is distracted by the large non-recurring charges.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.