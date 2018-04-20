2 'Derisked' Small Biotechs To Buy Now

Both seem undervalued compared to the markets they are targeting and their stocks offer attractive risk/reward profiles.

Today, we look at two biotech names whose pipelines are starting to become "derisked."

Today we look at two small biotech names with attractive risk/reward profiles. One recently had a key drug candidate approved by the FDA, the other is in line to have same action happen later this year. Therefore, both pipelines seem "derisked."

First up is Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (RARE), a name we recommended as a Buy-Write candidate a while back and that has done well in that respect. The company just received FDA approval for its second and more important drug candidate which helps to continue to derisk its pipeline. Given this, the shares still look solid both from an accumulation point of view for straight equity investors or as an attractive Buy-Write candidate. We revisit this name in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company based just outside of San Francisco. The firm focuses on development and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Ultragenyx trades for around $55.00 a share, came public in early 2014 and has an approximate market cap of $2.7 billion. The shares exchange hands at approximately 40% of their all-time highs achieved in 2015.

Second FDA Approval

Wednesday, the FDA approved Ultragenyx's compound Crysvita also known as burosumab for the treatment of patients with a rare musculoskeletal disorder called X-linked hypophosphatemia or XLH.

The agency had previously approved Mepsevii for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII in mid-November of last year. This was the first medicine approved for the treatment of children and adults with MPS VII. Ultragenyx received a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher upon approval which it sold in January for $130 million.

The company also has several other compounds in its pipeline. Crysvita is also being tested to treat tumor-induced osteomalacia or TIO in mid-stage studies. This is a condition characterized by typically benign tumors that produce excess levels of FGF23 (a hormone), including its skin lesion variant, epidermal nevus syndrome.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Approval triggered much positive commentary in the analyst community. So far, Wedbush ($71 price target, up from $64 previously), Stifel Nicolaus ($77 price target) and JMP Securities ($74 price target, up from $70 previously) have reiterated Buy or Outperform ratings on RARE since the FDA approval was announced. It was the first analyst activity on the stock in over a month.

The company ended 2017 with just over $240 million in cash on hand and garnered another $130 million in January from a sale of the priority voucher awarded in November.

Verdict

Ultragenyx is now a Tier 3 concern with its first approved product and several other "shots on goal" in its pipeline. Analyst opinion is definitely on the upswing. In addition to approval, the company picked up a Priority Review Voucher. The company could keep the just received voucher, but will probably sell it to a larger concern. These vouchers have been garnering approximately $125 million to $130 million in the market recently which will be a nice boost to the company's balance sheet. The company did file for a mixed shelf registration in February, so a secondary offering is a possibility at some point.

JMP Securities "estimated a net annual cost of treatment of about $160K for pediatric patients and about $200K for adults. Management remains comfortable with its U.S. prevalence estimates of 9,000 adult and 3,000 pediatric patients," which could be a lucrative revenue stream for Ultragenyx while it develops other drug candidates in its pipeline.

Ultragenyx could also be a logical buyout target given its under $3 billion market cap and host of developing candidates. Shire (SHPG) or Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) are two larger names in the rare disease space that could make logical suitors. All in all, RARE seems a solid holding within a well-diversified biotech portfolio especially now that part of its pipeline has been derisked.

Next up is a promising late stage Tier 4 concern just announced a secondary offering to support what it hopes will be launch activities for its first approved products. The stock suffered a 15% decline yesterday on that announcement which provides a solid entry point. We highlight the company and outline the option strategy in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) is a Boston-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. The company came public in late 2014 and sport an approximate market cap of $400. The stock trades just under $11.50 a share in early morning trading.

Pipeline

The company has two key drug candidates that should be approved by the end of 2018. The first is wholly owned Omadacycline which was recently submitted for approval in the United States to treat both community-acquired bacterial pneumonia or CABP and Acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections or ABSSSI. The PDUFA date should be in October and an Ad Comm Panel should meet some time before that to render its recommendation.

The company will meet with European authorities sometime mid-year to discuss what needs to be done to submit a marketing application across the pond which Paratek should do soon thereafter. The company bills Omadacycline as the modern Tetracycline, and it will be available in both IV and oral versions.

Source: Company Presentation

As can be seen from the illustration above, Paratek believes this is a huge opportunity. It will initially support the roll-out efforts in the United States with 80 to 85 sales representatives covering some 850 hospitals.

The second product marching to approval is sarecycline known by its brand name SEYSARA™. This product will be marketed and distributed by Allergan (AGN) in the United States. Paratek retains non-U.S. rights on this compound. The FDA accepted the NDA for SEYSARA™ late in December of last year. An approval decision should be made around October. This compound is targeting severe acne vulgaris.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

The company ended 2017 with just over $150 million in cash on the balance sheet. As stated above, Paratek announced a $125 million direct offering of convertible senior subordinated notes due 2024 yesterday. Price, yield and terms have yet to be announced. R&D and all other operational costs came to just under $100 million in 2017. The just announced offering should address all funding needs for the foreseeable future.

The analyst community is quite high on the prospects of Paratek. The current median analyst price target is approximately $50.00 a share which is four times the current trading level of the shares. Cantor Fitzgerald was the last analyst firm to chime in two weeks ago. It reiterated its Buy rating and $50 price target. H.C. Wainwright reissued its own Buy rating and raise its price target on Paratek to $55 on March 2nd.

Verdict

With two approvals expected in 2018 and funding needs now addressed, PRTK seems to given investors a solid entry point given it risk/reward profile. This especially true given the potential size of the market and in light of favorable analyst support. Given Phase 3 trial results, both compounds look heading towards approval rendering Paratek's pipeline derisked.

