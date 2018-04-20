Spain Vs. Italy: It Is Not About Football But About Investing In Banks

Since then, time has passed and fundamentals have improved, thus it is time to look again at the sector.

Spanish and Italian banks have been in the spotlight while investors were looking for stocks having an exposure to the European economic recovery and a gearing to increasing interest rates.

Spanish and Italian banks got a lot of attention in the last few years because they were considered as one of the best investment vehicles to play the economic recovery in Europe and most of them benefited from restructurings stories. At this time, it was really tempting to invest in these banks to make “easy money” but a complete due diligence showed that it was too risky because of the large exposure to non-performing loans (NPLs) as well as the muted economic environment. However, time has passed and the economic environment has now improved as well as companies’ fundamentals. It might be the right time to look again at Spanish and Italian banks.

Performance

Spanish banks have outperformed Italian banks over the last three years but they both have underperformed the European banking sector. The dynamic of Spanish banks in terms of restructurings and pricing adjustment (more about that later) combined with the reforms implemented by the government were the key of the outperformance.

Over one year, Italian banks have outperformed Spanish banks and the broader banking sector while Spanish banks have underperformed the sector. This is the result of Italian banks starting to deal efficiently with NPLs as well as a reduction in the risk of bankruptcy (due to several capital increases such as the world oldest bank Monte dei Paschi (OTCPK:BMDPY), Unicredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) or the small regional bank Credito Valtellinese).

Solvency

Following the global financial crisis and the European sovereign debt crisis, Italian and Spanish economies struggled. As a result, a large part of banks’ loan portfolios turned into non-performing loans, significantly increasing the risk of capital shortfall and bankruptcy. Italian and Spanish NPLs have respectively reached a top at 18% and 9.4% in 2015 and in 2013 before decreasing to 12% and 6% at the end of the second quarter 2017.

Spanish banks have been faster than Italian peers for reducing their NPLs stocks for the following reasons:

- Stronger economic environment in Spain.

- The legal framework for dealing with NPLs is more efficient in Spain than in Italy.

- Spanish lending books are more exposed to mortgages, thus have more collateral (real estate) than Italian banks that have higher exposure to SME loans.

- Housing prices have started to increase in Spain before Italy.

In terms of coverage ratio, Italy is slightly better than Spain with a coverage ratio of 50% (VS 45% for the Spanish banks). However, this measure does not include the value of the collateral. Spanish banks have more collateral due to the higher exposure to residential loans; therefore it is difficult to show a “real picture” of the coverage ratio (assuming that collateral is worth something). Finally, Italian banks show stronger capital ratios.

Business outlook

Volume

Before the 2008 crisis, the Spanish economy (measured by the GDP) did outperform the European average while the Italian economy underperformed. Following the crisis and the burst of the real estate sector in Spain, the Spanish economy did underperform the Italian and European ones. After implementing several and unpopular reforms, the Spanish government has been successful in restoring its leadership beginning 2013. Unsurprisingly, GDP forecasts are more favorable to Spain than Italy. For example, the OECD forecasts a 2019 GDP growth of respectively 2.1% and 1.3% for the Spanish and Italian economies.

The unemployment rate is far higher in Spain than Italy. According tradingeconomics.com, the Italian unemployment rate is expected to decrease from 11% to 8.8% while it should decrease from 16% to 13.2% in Spain.

Loan growth has been lackluster in the last few years because households and corporates were deleveraging. The Italian government is significantly more indebted than the Spanish and European ones while the level of debt of the private sector (households and corporates) is significantly less than the European average. Despite the strong deleveraging of the last few years, Spanish’s households are still slightly more leveraged than European average while corporates are now less leveraged than the European average. As a result, the lower level of debt of the Italian private sector should support further loan growth in Italy going forward.

Pricing

The fall in interest rates (more specifically, Euribor) has penalized these banks which have the largest part of their loan portfolios indexed to the Euribor rate. Reducing funding costs was the only means to maintain margins. In terms of deposit pricing, Spanish banks seem better positioned. Indeed, the deposit rates are already close to 0% while Italians banks pay higher deposit rates. The difference is probably the result of a lack of trust in the banking system following the bankruptcy of several regional banks (Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca). Going forward, Italian banks have the opportunity to reduce their funding cost, thus improving their profitability whereas Spanish banks have almost no room of improvement (on the funding side). Moreover, it seems that the competition is harder in Spain than Italy even though both countries do not screen well in terms of market concentration. The stronger deleveraging in Spain is probably the reason of the higher competition. Indeed, banks are facing pricing pressure as well as decreasing volume, thus they strongly compete for gaining market share.

Finally, the loan to deposit ratio reaches respectively 114% and 101% for Spanish and Italian banks. As a consequence, the funding structure of Italian banks is better than its Spanish peers. This difference will be even more meaningful if interest rates start to increase because banks facing excess deposits may get rid of more expensive deposits while banks facing deposits shortfall will probably overpay for gathering the required deposits or will issue debt (which is a resource even more expensive than deposits).

As previously stated, these banks are highly geared to interest rates. It seems that Italians bank are more sensitive to higher interest rates because they are more exposed to commercial loans (versus mortgage for Spanish banks) and their mortgage loans is indexed to 3M Euribor and is re-priced on a monthly basis (versus 12M Euribor with yearly or semi-annually re-pricing for Spanish banks).

Regulation and politics

Both countries are not famous for political stability. The risk in Spain comes from the threatened independence of Catalonia. The government made it clear that they are not ready to accept the independence of the region even if the local authorities organized a referendum (The referendum was considered illegal by the Spanish government). It is highly probable than Madrid gives more freedom to Catalonia in order to keep the “peace” but the probability of independence is very low.

In Italy, things are a bit more complicated. Over the last couple of years, populist political parties have gained popularity. In the last election, the Eurosceptic party, the 5 stars movement, has obtained the majority of the votes but it was not enough to form a government. Italy does not have a government for the moment because the different parties are trying to form a coalition in order to have the required majority to form a government. It is difficult to forecast what will happen but it is clear that the populist wave has gained traction. Therefore, the real risk is to see a Eurosceptic party at the helm of the country.

Finally, there is one potential litigation risk in Spain. The Supreme Court has given its judgment concerning mortgage costs. The institution considers as abusive the fact that clients have to pay all mortgage-related costs, especially the taxes for originating the mortgage which benefit the bank in case of non-payment. As a consequence, there is a real risk that banks have to reimburse their clients.

Valuation

Italians banks look less expensive than Spanish banks. Indeed, they trade at roughly 30% discount whereas their profitability is superior and their capital position stronger. The discount is probably the result of their higher stock of NPLs.

Conclusion

From a top down perspective, Italian banks seem more attractive. Indeed, they are well positioned to successfully deal with their stock of NPLs because they have enough capital and have already taken provisions for them. The lower level of debt in the private sector should support loan growth and they still have the ability to decrease their deposit rate. On top of all of that, the valuation is roughly 30% cheaper than Spanish peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.