Oracle Is An Even Better Buy After Q3 2018 Results

This is a good time to pick up Oracle, before the upside from its recent investments in cloud can be fully realized or priced into the stock.

Cloud growth appears to have slowed down at Oracle after strong number is Q2, and Q4 expectations have damped investor enthusiasm.

Oracle’s (ORCL) third quarter results have opened up a nice window of opportunity for investors to buy into the company.

There are three things that I keep a close eye on during Oracle’s results: the rate at which its cloud infrastructure division is growing; any acceleration in the rate at which New Software Licenses decline; and how stable its license updates and product support is.

I have outlined why these are important to Oracle, in a previous SA article titled 3 Reasons to Buy Oracle. This is how I concluded that article:

“In a way, Oracle has an advantage over Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) because of its huge enterprise client base. Its clients can take advantage of Oracle’s multiple cloud offerings, including hybrid, public and private cloud, all their on-premise hardware requirements, and also Oracle’s powerful Software as a Service portfolio for enterprise. And that breadth of offering is something that even Microsoft doesn’t have at this point. Investing in Oracle now would mean investing in a forward-looking company that has the product portfolio, the existing client base and the relatively stable revenue streams to fully transition into a holistic cloud vendor, and without the threat of being disrupted by other cloud service providers.”

During the third quarter of the current fiscal Oracle’s infrastructure service reported a growth rate of 28% - much better than the 21% YoY the company reported in the previous quarter. New software licenses continued with their low single-digit decline, while software license updates and product support grew by 6%. All three metrics stayed healthy during the quarter.

But there’s a problem with this quarter’s numbers: Software as a Service - SaaS - posted a growth rate of only 33% for the quarter, which is much lower than the 58% growth posted for the first half of the fiscal year. More pointedly, it’s well below the cloud growth rates of market leaders Amazon and Microsoft.

33% YoY growth might be a mind-boggling number for many companies, but certainly not for the fast-growing SaaS market, especially not when you have the market leaders still posting strong growth year over year across all their cloud offerings.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, AWS reported net sales of $5.113 billion, recording a growth rate of 44%. Microsoft, in its second quarter 2018, which ended in December 2017, reported a growth of 98% for Azure (Infrastructure Service). Office Commercial revenue grew 41%.

The reason I am quoting Amazon and Microsoft is because the revenue they make from their cloud units is much larger than Oracle’s. But despite their larger sizes, they continue to report growth rates in excess of 40%. That’s the reason Oracle’s 33% SaaS growth pales in comparison.

For the database king, things seem to have slowed down on the cloud front in the second half of 2018. After recording 48% growth in total cloud revenue in the second quarter, Oracle has now reported 32% growth during the third quarter and has forecasted 19% to 23% growth during the fourth quarter.

The good news for Oracle is still its customer base. During the third quarter earnings call, Oracle CEO Safra Catz told analysts:

“Total new license and less license updates, including support revenues were $6.4 billion, up 4% in USD with software updates and support revenue of over $5 billion for the first time ever, reflecting continued excellent renewal rate and the strength of our installed base of customers.”

Despite the increasing adoption in cloud all over the world, Oracle’s customers are still sticking to the company. There are plenty of reasons why this is happening, and I’ve discussed that extensively in my previous articles on Oracle. Moreover, existing IT investments, legacy software, and the availability of platforms like MuleSoft (MULE) (to be acquired by Salesforce.com (CRM)) make it easier to work with on-premise, as well as in the cloud.

This stickiness allows Oracle plenty of breathing space so that it can catch up with other cloud providers. Total cloud revenue now accounts for 16% of the company’s overall revenues, and the contribution will continue to increase over the next two years. Oracle has made it clear that it is all in with the IaaS-PaaS-SaaS method of delivering infrastructure and software.

Investment Case

Oracle's quarterly revenues from cloud were $1.5 billion in Q2-18, which went up to $1.57 billion in Q3, representing a sequential growth rate of only 4.7%. Even Microsoft reported 6% sequential growth in commercial cloud revenue between Q1-18 and Q2-18 - this despite the scale it's already reached.

The forecast for Oracle's fourth quarter, when the company expects the total revenues to grow from 1% to 3% in USD and negative 2% to 0% in constant currency, has further dented investor interest in the company.

The stock has dropped sharply after the earnings results, and I expect it to remain under pressure for the next two quarters. But these are the times that investors should make use of and buy Oracle. Their investments in cloud capabilities aren’t going to be realized overnight, but products like the Oracle Autonomous Database have a long runway for growth.

The biggest advantage, once again, is that its legacy clients aren’t jumping ship. Over time, the bulk of them will experience enough internal pressure to push them over to the cloud side, where Oracle will be ready and waiting with a full stack of cloud products.

