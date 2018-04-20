SPY And The Cost Of Liquidity

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is the oldest U.S. ETF. Having launched in 1993, SPY recently celebrated its 25th birthday and it remains the largest ETF. SPY’s $259 billion in assets are more than $100 billion greater than that of its closest rival, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), which has $144 billion. A large asset base helps an index fund track its index with precision. SPY also offers tremendous liquidity with nearly $25 billion in daily dollar volume compared to $1.2 billion for IVV. While IVV offers ample liquidity for the average trader, SPY offers even more liquidity, which appeals to high frequency traders and institutional investors. SPY trades at a bid-ask spread (or the difference between what the ETF can be sold and bought at) of one penny, which is less than half a basis point stated as a percentage of price. This compares to a spread of about 1 basis point for IVV. And that liquidity has been there when it is needed. On February 6th, 2018 when the VIX spiked past 50 basis points on an intraday basis, SPY’s spread barely widened, hitting only 0.8 basis points compared to 2.5 basis points wide for IVV. In addition, SPY has a much more liquid options market.

Source: ETF.com and fund company websites

But all of that liquidity comes at a cost. SPY lagged the S&P 500 by about 15 basis points over the five years ended March 31, 2018. By foregoing IVV or VOO and choosing SPY, an investor in SPY earned about 9 basis points less annualized over the past five years. That adds up to about $739 on a $100,000 investment during a five-year period. And that 9 basis point annualized performance difference is far greater than the 1 basis point difference in spread. For a buy and hold investor, IVV is the better choice. Because trading costs are only incurred when trading, a buy and hold investor who trades once or twice a year will have a lower overall costs with IVV. A more active trader will incur that 1 basis point spread more frequently and if he trades 9 times a year, he will completely erode the performance advantage of IVV. In his case, SPY may be worth it.

UIT vs OEF

As the oldest U.S. ETF, SPY has an older legal structure than IVV. SPY is organized as a unit investment trust whereas IVV is an open-end fund. The UIT structure dictates that it must fully replicate its underlying index. This structure prevents SPY from reinvesting dividends, creating a slight cash drag in up markets. It also prohibits SPY from engaging in securities lending or investing in index futures, two techniques used by many index funds to lower costs and improve tracking. IVV’s dividend distribution pay date is usually within a week of its dividend ex-date, but SPY’s pay date is usually more than a month after its dividend ex-date, forcing investors to wait longer for their dividends.

Whereas SPY must replicate the index exactly, IVV has a bit more flexibility. According to IVV’s prospectus “The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest the remainder of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.” BFA stands for BlackRock Fund Advisors.

VOO

The newest and smallest S&P 500 ETF is ironically attached to the oldest index mutual fund. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is an open-end fund like IVV. But unlike IVV, which is a standalone ETF, VOO is a separate share class of a mutual fund, the Vanguard 500 Index Admiral (MUTF:VFIAX). This means that the tax consequences of the mutual fund are shared with the ETF. For example, if there is massive selling in VFIAX and the fund realizes capital gains, those gains will be distributed to owners of the ETF share class.

Other costs to trade

In addition to the bid-ask spread, other costs to trade include commissions and market impact costs. A number of brokers offer trading commissions of as little as $5. Even better, some ETFs are available to trade commission free on some brokerage platforms. For example, Vanguard ETFs trade commission free on Vanguard while IVV trades commission free on TD Ameritrade, Fidelity and Firstrade. Market impact costs refer to the price impact of a large trade on the underlying securities. Because the S&P 500 is market cap weighted and is comprised of liquid stocks, market impact costs are not a concern. It is more of a concern when trading less liquid securities such as small cap stocks or high yield bonds. Market impact is also only a concern when a trade comprises a large share of a securities average daily volume.

In conclusion

SPY is by far the most liquid ETF. For structural reasons, it has lagged the performance of its two closest rivals. Buy and hold investors and those investing modest sums of money, IVV and VOO are better options. Hedge funds and high frequency traders are likely to continue to prefer SPY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.