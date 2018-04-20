Unum: Is It Time To Buy This Insurer?

I Was Too Early With My Sell Call

I haven’t touched on the Company in some time, but last Summer I wrote that it was time to take profits on Unum (NYSE:UNM). I laid out the argument that at $48.86, the price was just too high. I asserted that Unum was riding the wave created by an increasingly Hawkish Federal Reserve, which was propelling most financial stocks higher. I argued that weak top line growth combined with the fact that increases in earnings per share, largely powered by share buybacks, weren’t enough to justify the surge in valuation.

I ended up being a bit too early in my call as the stock continued to shoot up over the next six months, peaking almost $10 per share higher in January, before ultimately retreating over the last three months. Now, at the time of writing, it is trading slightly below where it was at when I made my call.

I’ve come back to the stock today to provide an update on the Company’s 2017 performance and to assess its fundamentals. After selling UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) in my MnM portfolio last month, I find myself looking for another insurer to add to the portfolio. I'm looking for a good complement to my current holdings in Prudential (NYSE:PRU) and Travelers (NYSE:TRV) and want to see if there's value to be found in the recent financial sell-off.

Unum Is A Differentiated Insurer

For me part of the appeal of Unum is that a majority of its revenue comes from the employee benefits space. They don’t do Property & Casualty like Travelers does and they aren’t in life insurance to the same extent that Prudential is.

Unum operates in the disability, accident, dental and vision spaces in addition to offering individual and group life insurance. Their products are generally offered to individuals through employers as part of benefits packages. Here is a breakout of their earnings by product business.

Unum seems to be in the unique position of benefiting from low unemployment levels, rising interest rates, and increasing payrolls. With all this in mind, let’s take a look at how the company performed last year.

A review of Unum’s 2017 results

Last year I was critical of Unum because of their poor top line revenue growth from the previous few years. Truth be told, 2017 ended up being much more of the same in terms of top line growth. Top line premium revenue grew at a pace of just under 3%.

My initial bullish case for Unum, which I wrote about back in 2016, was premised on Unum’s opportunity to grow investment income as interest rates rose. I have been waiting for investment income to take off since this time, but despite a series of rate increases from the Federal Reserve, pressure on yields has left investment income relatively flat over the past couple of years. It actually declined slightly in 2017.

It’s fair to say that while top line revenue growth was just average, there is an area where management deserves more credit than I have previously given them. In the past, I didn’t acknowledge how well management has done at controlling costs and improving operating earnings. It’s a unique case where revenue is increasing while costs are simultaneously decreasing.

This has led to higher after-tax operating income per share, which reached the double digits in 2017, partially propelled by the impacts of tax reform. Note that if you strip out the effects of tax reform, you still see 9+% growth for the year. The income metrics have greatly improved over the past two years.

In looking over management’s 2018 investor presentation, they clearly show that improving benefit ratios (what they pay out on their insurance) and declining expense ratios have driven these favorable margins over the past few years.

How Do The Fundamentals Look

Not that bad really. When you look at where the stock is at following the recent sell-off, it’s sitting just above what I would consider fair value.

I would still like to see it drop more before I would consider adding it back into my portfolio. The current yield of 1.9% is the biggest factor holding me back.

When you compare the fundamentals to some of its competitors, Unum stacks up favorably in terms of valuation, but unfavorably in terms of dividend yield. Several members of the group have shown similar levels of past dividend growth, so there isn’t too much differentiation there.

Looking the list over, I’m most intrigued by the fundamentals of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG). It has the best yield of the bunch, stellar dividend growth, and a P/E that is not too far from Unum’s. I think it deserves some deeper research to understand what is going on with the Company and the stock.

Closing Thoughts

Overall I think Unum’s management is executing well. They are growing the top line, albeit at a consistently low single-digit pace. The combination of higher income and lower costs has led to accelerated earnings growth, in excess of their historical pace.

For 2018, management has backed off the earnings growth pace a bit. When looking over their outlook for the year, earnings growth was estimated to come in at 4%-7% through a combination of sales and premium growth. Further, they proposed continued weakness in the UK, but noted stability in the closed block.

Management has maintained their aggressive buyback and looks to do more of the same with capital in 2018. With the raised valuation of the stock, the buyback was slightly less effective in 2017 than in previous years. Historically, they were able to repurchase 1%+ of the common stock each quarter, but in 2017, this trended down closer to .7%-.9%.

The buybacks are not the worst thing to do, but I’m surprised that they haven’t been more aggressive with M&A, particularly since the stock’s price has run up. Any way you slice it, Unum is good at returning capital to investors. It’s not hard to forecast that with a new buyback program in place, investors should expect similar buyback levels in 2018. They even guided that way.

Those investing for the dividend will likely see another double-digit dividend increase later this year, as management has maintained a low payout ratio with ample room to grow the distribution.

I don’t know if there’s room for much more multiple expansion in the near term. If I were to rate the stock right now, I would call it a HOLD and fairly valued. It’s not yet cheap enough for me to buy, especially when peers have much higher yields, but at the same time, there's no reason to sell here either.

If investors know anything about Unum, it's that they operate consistently and return a lot of capital. This isn’t a home run stock, but they seem to hit a couple of singles each year, which definitely add up over the long run. I will check back in later in 2018 to see how things have gone.

