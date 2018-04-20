Pivotal Point For Tandem Diabetes Care

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Bear Bus as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been in free fall since its IPO. This was likely because of its extremely unhealthy balance sheet. TNDM can burn through cash faster than someone simply lighting it on fire, but things might be changing for this insulin pump company. Since fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Henrik Alex covered TNDM ("Tandem Diabetes Care - Speculative Turnaround Play With Huge Potential") back in January, the company has jumped 112% in share price. This was a unique situation because of the timing of a reverse stock split and a large equity offering; TNDM was quite the speculative steal. The offering is really what has enabled this move. Before, bankruptcy was in distant sight for TNDM, but now it might be a hidden gem.

TNDM has two insulin pump products: the t:slim X2 ($4995 out of pocket cash) and the t:flex ($4500 out of pocket cash). TNDM's durable insulin pumps are currently the only competition to Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) insulin pumps in the U.S. MDT has captured approximately 61% of the market share. MDT's market share is expected to grow to 74% by 2019. TNDM and MDT are both expected to benefit from Animas' departure from the insulin pump market. TNDM offers insulin pumps, infusion sets, and analytical software to its customers. Infusion sets usually last 24-78 hours before needing to be replaced. TNDM software allows doctors and patients to record and analyze their data. TNDM's new t:slim X2 pump allows users to update the software on the device as new features become available.

This is currently the only insulin pump on market that can provide customers with new features without having to purchase a new pump. It is important to note that insulin pumps are important devices for those who have Type 1 diabetes. People rely on their pumps and often become devoted to the brand. Insulin pumps are big consumer decisions because of their cost and time commitment to the pump (usually four years).

TNDM raised $69 million in gross proceeds in exchange for 34.5 million shares of common stock. In the April 10 press release, TNDM announced that they had approximately $81.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. They also said that they plan on exercising the outstanding Series B warrants before they expire. I expect TNDM's cash burn to significantly decrease in the coming years. TNDM's operating cost should only increase slightly while their revenues should see continued growth. Giving conservative estimates TNDM is forecasting that 2018 will see revenues of $132-$140 million, an increase of 22-30% from 2017.

TNDM's pump renewals should be a driving force in TNDM delivering more pumps than ever. Insulin pumps are usually renewed after four years because the warranty expires. Renewals should now start kicking in each quarter but notably the last half of the year, which is when TNDM historically delivers most of its pumps. It is expected that 60-70% of patients will be retained, thus adding to the delivery of pumps. TNDM has stated that they are aiming for 70% renewal retention, while also noting that renewals can lag in delivery due to the processes that takes place (insurance approval).

TNDM recognizes revenue when persuasive evidence of an arrangement exists, delivery has occurred and title passed, the price is fixed or determinable, and collectability is reasonably assured. We should start seeing renewals from the end of 2013 and beginning of 2014 showing up in the amount of pumps shipped. It can be expected that we will see a minimum increase of 2,254 pumps shipped in 2018. TNDM should also expect to have renewals grow every year along with new patient acquisition.

High growth and commitment to improving margins is what makes TNDM appealing. The estimated market for insulin pump and supplies is $1.7 billion. TNDM's new manufacturing facility doubles capacity without materially increasing cost. TNDM is well positioned to be able to increase the volume of their output and achieve gross margins of 55%, which is their goal.

Combining pump renewals, organic growth of pumps, and the potential to capture former Animas customers, TNDM could exceed conservative expectations. This leads me to believe that TNDM will have enough growth to be able to extend the life of its cash position and should be able to last them until late 2019.

TNDM doesn't come without potential risks. Although TNDM's balance sheet will have a major improvement, it still will not be all that "healthy." If TNDM's growth slows it will likely need to find another way to raise capital before 2020. There is also a chance that more competition enters the insulin pump market. MDT and TNDM are in the best position to capture Animas's patients but other companies such as Bigfoot Biomedical and Beta Bionics may see this as an opportunistic time to disrupt the market. Doctors have said that the decreased competition may hinder innovation in the insulin pump market. Although if TNDM wants to capture market share and become profitable, innovation will likely be an important key to its success.

Overall TNDM has been pretty fortunate as of late. They came away with a large capital raise that they desperately needed and they have Animas departing from the insulin pump market. This can be a huge opportunity for TNDM to take advantage of, and they are well positioned to do so. With Animas leaving we have a jump ball situation between TNDM and MDT (Medtronic might be a little taller). Animas had about 45,000 patients in the U.S. that now are looking for new pumps. New potential customers no longer have to worry about the uncertainty of if TNDM will be around or not because of their financial health. This gives TNDM a real shot of capturing some of Animas's patients and further increasing TNDM already growing business. TNDM is one of the only other options to MDT's durable insulin pump in the U.S.

The turnaround for TNDM hasn't been easy. There has been some serious cost to existing shareholders but a lot of things have changed. TNDM is now benefiting from pump renewals Infusion Set sales, and the departure of Animas. TNDM is in a make it or break it position. If TNDM can take advantage of the current situation, they can easily be the No. 2 player in the insulin pump market for many years, with the potential to grow not only in the U.S. but also internationally. Given this pivotal time for TNDM, this small-cap stock may be worth looking into.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNDM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.