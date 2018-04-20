The Sell-Side Takes The Buy-Side For A Ride

There is a simple truth in marketplaces. Greater volume eases the filling of a large order. And many markets trading one thing reduces volume in each one.

"So if I'm gonna go at all, go big or go home." - American Authors

The buy-side lives in a dream world of its own design. In this dream world, large orders carry no greater cost than bite-size orders. The sell-side makes its living taking the sting out of the ugly buy-side truth - the laws of supply and demand apply. A large order by definition moves the market. The sell-side seduces the buy-side using a variety of gizmos and doodads that disguise this fundamental truth of the marketplace. By creating multiple markets and multiple instruments for the same purpose, the sell-side simultaneously hides the reality that a large buy-side order is moving the market while disguising the revenue the buy-side order is producing for the sell-side through multiple commissions and arbitrage.

Since the introduction of the SEC's Order Protection Rule (OPR) in 2005, until very recently, the sell-side has been picking off the buy-side largely in the United States. But lately, this predictable OPR-produced market debacle played out in the United States over the past 15 years or so; is playing Off-Broadway in the European financial marketplace. The EU marketplaces have one objective. Rival the United States. The EU regulator has another. Become a single financial market. And, of course, the EU hopes to promote fairness and transparency. In the process, Europe has compounded the American mistake. The American mistake: First, turn loose a rapacious pack of profit-mad exchanges upon the American trading public. Then use SEC regulation to protect the exchanges from competition with each other.

The SEC in its well-meaning effort to simultaneously assure fairness (by forcing broker/dealers to send each order to the exchange with the best price, according to the Securities Information Processor (SIP)) and assure the profitability of the American exchanges by permitting them to charge fees for their data feeds to the broker/dealers has placed American broker-dealers and their customers at the tender mercies of the newly SEC-empowered exchanges.

The broker/dealers, predictably, have taken their activities abroad. Europe, especially London, is the home of OTC and broker/dealer in-house platforms for trading financial instruments. When domestic American trading venues finally killed the golden goose of SEC-created high-frequency trading (HFT) arbitrage profits through excessive exchange fees, the sell-side seduction of the buy-side took its activities abroad.

Not to be outdone by the SEC, European financial market regulators are moving to provide similar investor fairness and exchange protection there. The result is the newly promulgated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID2). Below, we describe the very predictable effects of MIFID2 and its implications for the broker/dealer community and the buy-side. First, the American debacle; then the coming European one.

The lamb was eaten by the boa constrictor

The exchange management firms (Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE), and Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)) are like boa constrictors; excess trading profits created by the SEC regulation like a lamb the exchange boa constrictors consume. One can follow the profits of exchange management firms and various forms of trading firms as the snakes consume them. Then it's possible to see that the history of excess profits has been a story of how exchange management firms have increased and modified their fees charged to market participants until only the exchange management firms themselves collect SEC-created profits.

Step 1: Eat the lamb

In 2005, the boa constrictor ate the lamb when the SEC instituted the National Market System (NMS), especially the ill-fated OPR. OPR requires traders to transact on the trading venue with the best price rather than on a venue offering the quickest execution or the most reliability. The rule is based on a misunderstanding of a common expression, "at the same time," in a world where there are multiple exchanges at different locations. Because of an unfortunate oft-overlooked law of physics - the speed of light is finite - there is no "at the same time" in two separate locations. Time is location-relative. Thus OPR began the race of the high-frequency traders (HFTs) and the exchange management firms found their first NMS-generated profit, a fee for colocation (a charge accessed the HFTs for locating their computers next to the exchange matching engine) giving the HFTs an edge in the race from one exchange to the next in northern New Jersey.

Step 2: Consume the lamb

The exchanges began with colocation fees that left plenty of profit for the HFTs themselves, ushering in a time of plenty for HFT firms, a time when HFTs depended for profit upon their ability to see the buy-side big orders coming before they reached the larger matching engines at the New York Stock Exchange (a subsidiary of ICE) and Nasdaq. This foresight enabled HFTs to back away from their prices, give the buy-side large order an appropriate below-market fill (from HFTs' point of view), and collect the profits for assuming market-making risk when the market price returned to its old level.

Step 3: Devour the lamb

Observing the HFT profits, the exchange management firms did the predictable thing. They increased their colocation fees until the cost of colocation equaled the profits extracted by HFTs. Which further reduced the quality of buy-side fills. This made HFTs sad and buy-siders sadder, but the more practical HFTs simply changed their games. There were two strategies upon which HFTs could still rely.

First, the HFTs could depend on retail customers not to think they were paying too much. Retail customers are largely innocent of the entire HFT game. Thus firms like Citadel and Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) can simply routinely beat the "best" price according to SIP while still profiting from the arbitrage between the price at which they fill retail trades and the price they get for themselves through colocation. This strategy succeeds despite the exchanges' increased colocation fees since the costs of the greater exchange fees are not passed through to retail in the form of commissions, but instead in the form of poorer fills that retail cannot observe.

Second, the HFTs increased their market-making activities at the NYSE and NASDAQ market closing auctions. Through information the NYSE provides its floor-brokers in the 15-minute interval preceding the market close, the floor brokers alone know the order imbalance (excess of buy (sell) orders) placed in advance of the closing auction. Nasdaq provides similar information to the entire trading public. As HFT profits from market making at the close rose, volume of activity at the close increased as well. According to CBOE:

"Over recent years, the total volume executed in the primary listing markets' [NYSE and NASD] closing auctions has increased over 70% from 200 million shares per day in 2012 to almost 350 million shares per day in 2016."

The primary exchanges noticed. Exchange trading fees at the close of NYSE increased by 16%; fees at NASDAQ by 60% during the same period.

Thus over time, as the sell-side shows the profitability of a particular aspect of American exchange trading, the exchange management firms have moved to rip these profits from the grasp of the broker-dealers. Finally, the sell-side took the buy-side seduction game to Europe in disgust.

The move to Europe

The American financial markets are leaking. Outside the US, acronyms abound. Dark Pools, Systematic Internalizers (SIs), Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs), Ping Pools, Organized Trading Facilities (OTFs) - all different schemes to attract buy-siders looking for the mythical costless fill. The sell-side thus gets up to 100 different looks at a buy-side order in the hundreds of European platforms the sell-side runs, and either picks the order off in one of the dark pools, etc. or waits until the order wends its way into the American lit markets. By that time, whatever the buy-sider does to disguise the order (breaks it into little pieces, sends it to the IEX speed bump, etc.) the sell-siders have long since become aware of the size of the order and the identity of the buyer.

MIFID 2

The second edition of Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID2) applies across the entire European Union. MIFID2 is Europe's attempt to simultaneously ensure fairness and protect exchanges. Its effects are as yet uncertain. But what is certain is that whatever MIFID2 discourages will result in different sell-side ways of hiding the reality that big orders cost more to fill.

One of the MIFID2 restrictions is a set of limitations on the frequency with which a security can be traded in a dark pool. As of April 9th, 755 European stocks were already denied access to dark pool trading, according to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). Goldman is leading the charge to the alternative of periodic auctions, it claims. This same Bloomberg describing the Goldman initiative provides a graph from CBOE of the shift from dark pool trading to auction trading.

All of this shifting around the buy-side business chasing the mythical costless large trade masks an obvious fact. The more venues making money from promising the buy-side free fills, the more the buy-side pays the sell-side and the exchange management firms for the same transactions. Best execution always has been and always will be the solution to a maxi-min problem - maximum volume at a minimum number of venues. This solution will never be provided by the sell-side. It's not in their interest. The buy-side must provide it on its own.

