Svein-Tore Holsether - Chief Executive Officer and President

Torgeir Kvidal - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Thomas Wrigglesworth - Citi Research

Paul Walsh - Morgan Stanley

Neil Tyler - Redburn Partners

Eivind Sars Veddeng - DNB

Patrick Lambert - Raymond James

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session

Svein-Tore Holsether

Thank you very much. Good afternoon. And welcome to the Yara first quarter results conference call. We reported the 3% lower EBITDA for the quarter as both volumes and energy costs were impacted by the cold weather in Europe. And total fertilizer deliveries were down 7% compared to first quarter of 2017, which is driven by lower deliveries in Europe and in Brazil, while the industrial deliveries were in line with last year.

Our margins improved compared with the year earlier with higher realized prices for all main product groups, which more than offset the effect of higher gas prices in Europe. The Yara improvement program is on track to reach at least $500 million of annual EBITDA driven by year 2020 and of which $275 million have been realized at the first quarter 2018. In addition, our ongoing and committed growth projects will generate a further $600 million of annual EBITDA improvement by 2020 when they’re fully operational.

So with these introductory remarks we are ready for the Q&A session. So operator, if you then could please open up for questions.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Fahad on for Joel, thanks for taking my questions. I’ll ask then one by one. My first question, back in February you had mentioned that you thought China would need to import urea to meet its domestic demand. And since then we've seen your operating rates increase. So I am curious what's your view now on the Chinese urea situation and how -- and whether they need to import or how that's trending? Thanks.

Torgeir Kvidal

We think that this Chinese market, I mean it's reasonably tight that they say in today's market. Over the last couple of weeks, there’ve been a certain improvement and we understanding that volumes are running very well. And the total supply to the Chinese market, if you look at production numbers and deduct the export, so far this is really think are in line with the last year. So they pursue globally a little bit less in inventories that's what led us to think that they think there might be some interest in reports and there has been interest in imports, some cargos have been bought but not being substantial.

So it seems to have like they are coping with the situation and they are probably -- this is probably also going them to lead to a certain decline in total nitrogen consumption, because instead of urea there is likely to be let’s say an increase and as the case or total blended form they are and you get the certain dilution of the nitrogen content, so you apply a product that is less than 46%. We think that in this all means that this is a likely pragmatic solution that they will really implement because of this tight situation on urea. Although, remember that urea is substantially more expensive this year than last year for the Chinese farmers and that take that well. So I think even though that we are in second half April, we don’t think that there would be an any kind of -- any meaningful imports of urea for this season it’s too late for that.

Unidentified Analyst

And the second question I had was volumes were down quite a bit in Q1 and much of that is due to the weather, and potentially shifting those volumes into Q2. But how much of that -- how much of the volume decline, how much of it can be recovered in the second quarter and how much of it is permanently lost? Meaning that perhaps it's too late to apply the urea or the ammonia, just trying to get to the breakdown of how much we should expect to recover in Q2 versus how much is permanent demand disruption.

Svein-Tore Holsether

Just to mainly focus on Europe. As we indicated in the presentation as well and for the season to-date, we’re about 7% behind the last season. And then we’re estimating seasonal impact to be lowered than last season in the area of 3% to 5% down, which doesn’t indicate that there will be increase to deliveries in Q2 in order to reach that level.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Just carrying on from the 3% to 5% loss of volumes this year, with that been closed, is that we should assume that Yara’s impact will be? And does that lead your invention back at normal levels by the end of the season? Second question if I may is you obviously notate that you focused on premium markets in Brazil. But in the commodity grades, did you see increased competition? It was not the driver of the weaker market there or was there something else explaining that? And the third question if I may just quickly. You very kindly give us on 2015 prices, the impacts from actually the growth and the M&A on Slide 19 of our pack at $230 million of EBITDA. How should we think about that in terms of the actual spot prices today noting that they’re below, I mean I know there’s a range of products here but mostly they’re below. What is a mark-to-market of that $230 million that would be very helpful? Thank you.

Svein-Tore Holsether

On your first question, I think in the first quarter, the European producers took some market share. And I would think that with the European industry also having a bit more nitrates in stocks fairly close to farmers around the Europe, I would guess that part of the business will then be in a better position to take at least a more active nitrogen market also now in the second quarter when the spring really goes ahead. So I would think that the other risk with European producer would at least get the same effect as a total market but it comes to the deliveries and my expectation without speculating too much.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

So Yara would be impacted negative 3% to 5%, you’re not going to gain more share than the markets?

Torgeir Kvidal

Yes, maybe some but maybe not all. I mean, if you look at the seasonal, if you look back, last year was also very strong and these have also a little bit to -- it's deliveries that we are talking about and particularly June, let’s say is already defined as a new season in France. And there are some elements there that -- it's a little bit from season to season. So I think if we were back to minus 3% just an example that we are back to the same level at two years ago. So I would say there is nothing that dramatic in this if we end up 3% to 5% down.

Svein-Tore Holsether

Just the reminder as we are talking about the quarter that Tore has already alluded to this is arguably the most interesting one of the season in Europe because that’s when you set new season prices. So when you’re talking to think about volume estimates you have to bear in mind it also depends on how global end market pricing is moving and how the -- what level of the new season prices are set and they are received.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

And competition in Brazil, was that in the commodity grades? I know that the premium you said were up 2% year-on-year.

Torgeir Kvidal

So bear in mind that this is not peak season in Brazil so that you will have higher volatility at this time of the year. But definitely the competitive situation has been tougher this quarter. And also in terms of farmer economics it's been more tough in the quarter and this especially impacted the commodity and the blend fertilized market. And we have consciously chosen not to take part in lowest margin segments in this quarter. And since a large share of our business in that area is done by TPP or third party products then we also have more flexibility to move those. So that the area we’re focused on profitability and value creation.

On the premium products, we’re continuing to grow even though at somewhat lower rate in first quarter this year. Then back to farmer economics and looking into the second half of the year, which is the peak season in Brazil. The farmer economics do look more favorable in Brazil and again in particularly for soybean. This is a major crop and one that we follow really closely the fertilizer demand as well.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

And then lastly the mark-to-market on the $230 million?

Torgeir Kvidal

So regarding the new capacity, we haven't really calculated that. So we won’t be able to answer correctly or prudently correctly, but increase back over the envelop here so the reduction would be more or less similar to what we have indicated for the improvement program, which was $275 million actual 2015 prices and then $230 million with the 2018 so that similar reduction we would assume is fair enough.

Svein-Tore Holsether

And we have provided sensitivities on Page 21 in the presentation, which are a rough approximation but it’s been in principal use and for any price scenarios.

Paul Walsh

Just a couple of questions from my side, I think you mentioned that you were seeing some improving dynamics in China. I just wanted to know if I heard that correctly. And if you are seeing some improving dynamics in China, what is driving that? Maybe I'll just ask that question first and then do the second one in a moment.

Svein-Tore Holsether

It's not something I think will have a huge impact in the global market. But over the last couple of weeks there’s been a price increase for urea in most of the provinces in China as also spring there has been coming arriving. And there is quite healthy demand there we understand at the moment. But I mean that’s also something that it's the impacting trade too much they are neither reporting nor exporting so it's more a domestic Chinese situation. But yes over the last few weeks, there has been more activity also with the peak season.

Paul Walsh

Is it your view more generally that the impact of China on global pricing dynamics today is just structurally less than what we've been used to in the past. Is that fair?

Svein-Tore Holsether

Yes, absolutely. And for a large part of the last year, the link -- the direct link between the export pricing logic in China and the global has been lost and disconnected. But absolutely that I think China is still relevant, setting the prices for -- when they start looking at imports but the more the higher price level that you would achieve if they needed to export or as they help, they needed to export because if they were needed to import from China will be very beneficial compared to the pricing that we had over the last year or so.

Paul Walsh

And my second question really is just about your earnings trajectory this year. So obviously, earnings are down year-on-year in the first quarter. I know you guys aren’t responsible for where consensus settles, but I'm just trying to get a feeling for where you think you can settle relative to current market expectations. And when I look at consensus of $1.8 billion, $1.9 billion of EBITDA and you’re down year-on-year or slightly down year-on-year in the first quarter. Do you think the industry is improving sufficiently that you will be able to make up some of the deficit as we move through the year, either because pricing improves or the nitrates premium kicks in, because clearly the two headwinds, the gas costs right now and currency. And I just want to get a sense for year-on-year how much you think you can mitigate those headwinds with better pricing dynamics and better spread dynamics in the nitrates premium and the NPK premiums?

Torgeir Kvidal

This is Tor, everyone is pointing to me for the answer and I guess for the answer because for a company with non-guiding policy is, so currently focus to say what our view is on consensus. So I think we can -- as communicated today clearly we are delivering a lot of growth this year with [indiscernible] projected and total coming on stream and of course the full impact of that will be even stronger next year. And the improvement program, we are working on the controllable items but unfortunately we can’t control the global fertilizer prices, gas prices, currency rates, et cetera.

Paul Walsh

And just last quick one from me. I should we expect the current spot rates from an FX perspective a similar FX headwinds to what was experienced in Q2? I think it was $55 million in the EBITDA bridge in Q1, something similar in Q2?

Torgeir Kvidal

I’ll be happy to catch up on the topic or call, if you like. So I think it’s more of a modeling question than…

Neil Tyler

I'd like to come back to the volume bridge. And specifically with regard to -- just trying to tie up some of the various comments you made about the development in Brazil, first of all. And you've talked about deliberate deemphasizing some of the commodity volumes and some of the third-party produced products. And I wonder if you could help me understand how you -- to what extent, the volume to try and was deliberate versus what was competitive? And how the, I guess commercial decision is made as to what will go in terms of margin versus overhead absorption and that sort of thing. So if you could help me understand the relative importance of those three aspects of volume decline in Brazil, first of all, that will be very useful. Thank you.

Torgeir Kvidal

Well, it’s very clear I think I mentioned earlier as well that there are many things that impacted the fertilizer market in Brazil in the first quarter starting with farmer economics but also the competitive situation, especially on more commodity products. And then for us it is the commercial decision that we make cautiously. We monitored then markets and see whether it make sense to focus on volume versus the profits. And for lowest margin products, we felt that it’s a rather not focus on maximizing volume and then looking at margin in instance. So our reduction of 12% in the first quarter deliveries is very much a conscious and commercial driven position.

Svein-Tore Holsether

You bear in mind also the largest part of the Brazilian industry and our own business still volume vise is the blended products where you have actually more flexibility on the volume side than a conventional say chemical fertilizer plant, because you can vary the -- you have seasoned workers and that’s depending on demand and so on. So there is a bit more -- and the margins are lower than for the -- most of the full chemical production. So then it's not -- it's not true to flex that volume when you’re facing lower margin sometimes.

Neil Tyler

So it’s a higher variable cost business and a lower margin business?

Torgeir Kvidal

Yes, certainly in relative terms higher variable cost.

Neil Tyler

And so if I just think about that in the second part of the same question really is, if I look at the $31 million negative that was in your EBITDA bridge relating to volume, it seems presumably there is some components year-on-year of productivity improvement in that. So that’s a net number, perhaps the gross number is slightly higher but it would be fair to assume…

Torgeir Kvidal

It's probably important to point out there, Neil, because the P&L and the variance analysis of both squarely based on deliveries. So particularly in shorter time periods and with some of the weather disruption and so on, we get this quarter you can have a good production reliability without fully flowing through into the variance analysis…

Neil Tyler

And which simplifies in that case but of that figure still the greater majority simply because of the absolute volume level is but also the relative margin would be attributable to the European volume decline relative to this?

Torgeir Kvidal

So sales decline rather than production decline…

Eivind Sars Veddeng

Just have a quick follow up on the natural gas and the urea. Do you think it's fair to assume that the year-on-year increase in European natural gas prices would reach the top floor and profitable to urea prices in the summer period? Thank you.

Torgeir Kvidal

I don’t think at the pricing level that natural gas prices in Europe are at the level that it would have any meaningful impact on the urea prices on an overall basis…

Torgeir Kvidal

If you take $7 gas, that’s the price today in Europe. You multiply it by somewhere between 20 and 25 to get variable cost of the urea production, and they are not that much other variable costs. So you get to $250 to $275. So of course, there is still quite a substantial gap between current urea prices and variable costs in the Europe and that there are other regions around the world that has the import LNG and global energy pricing, which are more and more equalized around there, so importantly not directly.

Patrick Lambert

Two questions, the first one was, I think during the conference this morning you mentioned turnaround bit heavier turnarounds this year, this last year. Is that correct? And if you could help us quantify a bit if you see any impact or if you’re building inventories to go through those, that’s the question. And the second one is again coming back to your dynamics of demand in Q2. How does your order book looks like going into Q2? Thanks.

Svein-Tore Holsether

Okay this is first question on the turnaround the turnarounds I won't like to say that. But clearly, there is difference between the end of the product and the ammonia, these are only in ammonia plants but they have of course the downstream component. What we would say this is about 200,000 tons in total of production that will not be produced due to the timing of these plants and then the large majority is for ammonia, a little bit of urea from those turnarounds.

Patrick Lambert

So it should not impact the more finished fertilizers per say, mostly the trading of ammonia. Is that correct?

Svein-Tore Holsether

Let’s say about that 10% of that is urea and for other plants, we can substitute the ammonia by imports. So that shouldn’t affectr our finished products.

Patrick Lambert

The order book, historically, you were giving some colors on the order books maybe…

Svein-Tore Holsether

At this time of year, the order book is usually quite slow anyway, because there’s a direct consumption in fact…

Torgeir Kvidal

Yes, I think you are right Patrick, we do from time-to-time -- management, I think this just the second quarter and given in the late spring, I think it's clear that we and the rest of the industry has quite some deliveries to do in the second quarter. But of course you don’t typically in that situation with late spring, you don’t start with a strong order book but you still -- you will take orders and deliver through that quarter in a different way from the rest of the season.

Patrick Lambert

And maybe just a quick follow-up on the North America and the U.S. Do you have a sense of equation and rotation on corn soybean already or it’s again too early to say?

Svein-Tore Holsether

You have the prospective planned things to report I guess from USDA, which is the -- which I'll get you've seen, which is little bit lower on both and a little bit stronger on rising coal demand overall, little bit weak spring week. But since then I guess the corn prices has dropped a little bit in an improved direction based on the drought in Argentina, et cetera, but I mean nothing major. But it’s of course interesting to see that, so it's not only also in North America spring hasn’t really started yet, I mean they are already planted anything so far. So the market is also behind there. We see some improvements also there at the moment.

Patrick Lambert

So we have to wait for the year -- report I guess in May?

Svein-Tore Holsether

Yes, that's right.

