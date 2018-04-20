OFS Capital Corporation: This 6.375% Baby Bond Started Trading On The Nasdaq

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by OFS Capital Corporation (OFS).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by OFS Capital Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.9M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $47.5M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

OFS Capital Corporation 6.375% Notes due 2025 (NASDAQ: OFSSL) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.375%. The new issue has no Standart & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated “A” by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. OFSSL is callable as of 04/30/2020 and is maturing on 04/30/2025. At this point, the new issue is trading at a price of 24.85 and has a 6.69% Yield-to-Call and 6.48% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.58% and 5.40%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital), incorporated on March 20, 2001, is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities. The Company may make investments directly or through OFS SBIC I, LP (SBIC I LP), its investment company subsidiary. The Company focuses on investments in loans, in which OFS Advisor's investment professionals have expertise, including investments in first-lien, unitranche, second-lien, and mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, on warrants and other equity securities. The Company's debt and equity investment portfolio includes industries, such as aerospace and defense; banking, finance, insurance and real estate; capital equipment; construction and building; environmental industries; high tech industries; retail; services; telecommunications, and hotel, gaming and leisure. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC (OFS Advisor). OFS Advisor is responsible for sourcing potential investments, conducting research and diligence on potential investments and equity sponsors, analyzing investment opportunities, structuring its investments and monitoring its investments and portfolio companies on an ongoing basis. As part of the portfolio management process, OFS Advisor performs ongoing risk assessment on each of its investments and assigns each debt investment a credit rating based on OFS's internal ratings scale.

Source: Reuters.com | OFS Capital Corporation

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, OFS:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a positive Yield-to-Call, in the 'Asset Management' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed interest and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we have a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Business Development Companies

The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM:

Source: Author's database

With a positive Yield-to-Call only:

Source: Author's database

A look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

As a BDC, generally we are not permitted to incur indebtedness unless immediately after such borrowing we have an asset coverage ratio for total borrowings of at least 200% (i.e., the amount of debt may not exceed 50% of the value of our assets). In addition, we may not be permitted to declare any cash dividend or other distribution on our outstanding common shares, or purchase any such shares, unless, at the time of such declaration or purchase, we have asset coverage of at least 200% after deducting the amount of such dividend, distribution, or purchase price. If this ratio declines below 200%, we may not be able to incur additional debt and may need to sell a portion of our investments to repay some debt when it is disadvantageous to do so, and we may not be able to make distributions. As of December 31, 2016, our asset coverage ratio was greater than 1,000%, excluding the debt held by SBIC I LP.

Source: 497 Filing by OFS Capital Corporation

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with our investment objective and for other general corporate purposes. We also intend to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under the PWB Credit Facility. As of April 9, 2018, we had $38.2 million of indebtedness outstanding under the PWB Credit Facility, which bore interest at a rate of 5.50% as of such date. The PWB Credit Facility matures on January 31, 2020.

Source: 497 Filing by OFS Capital Corporation

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond OFSSL. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.