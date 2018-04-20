This Dividend King Is Down 15%, But Is A Buy On Strong Earnings And Growth

P&G stock fell 4%+ after earnings, even though the results beat on the top and bottom line. P&G also raised the low end of full-year guidance.

By Bob Ciura

Consumer products giant Procter & Gamble (PG) announced strong quarterly earnings on April 19th, but the market did not seem impressed. Shares of the stock fell 4%+ after reporting, despite the company delivering a beat on both revenue and earnings-per-share. Plus, P&G recently raised its dividend for the 62nd year in a row.

P&G is not just a Dividend Aristocrat—it is also a Dividend King as well. The Dividend Aristocrats have raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years, while the Dividend Kings have increased their dividends for 50+ consecutive years. You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here, and all 25 Dividend Kings here.

In addition, P&G announced a major acquisition that could provide a big boost to its future growth. P&G stock is down 15% year-to-date. But with a modest valuation, nearly 4% dividend yield, and renewed growth potential, P&G is an attractive buy for value and dividend growth investors.

Earnings Overview

For the fiscal 2018 third quarter, P&G earned $1.00 per share on revenue of $16.28 billion. Both figures beat analyst expectations. Revenue increased 4.3% year-over-year, and beat by $60 million, while earnings-per-share were expected at $0.99 for the quarter. Organic revenue increased 1%, matching the growth rate from the same quarter a year ago.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 4

From a product perspective, the results were a bit of a mixed bag. Pricing was down 2%, but volumes increased 2%. Results by product segment are as follows:

Beauty: Organic Volume Flat, Organic Sales +5%

Grooming: Organic Volume +3%, Organic Sales -3%

Health Care: Organic Volume +3%, Organic Sales +1%

Fabric & Home Care: Organic Volume +4%, Organic Sales +3%

Baby, Feminine & Family Care: Organic Volume -2%, Organic Sales -3%

While the top-line results were encouraging overall, P&G’s margins eroded. This is coming from a variety of pressures, including higher raw materials and transportation costs. The combination of higher commodity and transportation costs eroded gross margin by 140 basis points. Pricing and unfavorable accounted for an additional 190 basis points of margin erosion last quarter. On the plus side, productivity savings associated with cost cuts boosted margins by 230 basis points. Overall, earnings-per-share increased 4% from the same quarter a year ago.

P&G expects fiscal 2018 to be a good year. The company maintained its guidance for organic sales growth, to be in a range of 2%-3% growth for the full year. In addition, the company upped the bottom end of its earnings growth forecast, from a range of 5%-8% previously, to 6%-8% growth. Falling margins could continue to weigh on P&G’s earnings growth going forward, but earnings are still expected to grow at a strong rate. And, P&G is making a big acquisition to help keep growth intact.

Growth Prospects

P&G is coming off of a huge portfolio transformation, which made it a much nimbler and more efficient company. It divested dozens of under-performing brands in recent years. For example, it sold the Duracell battery brand to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) for $4.7 billion, and a collection of 43 beauty brands to Coty (COTY) for $12.5 billion. The end result is that today, P&G has slimmed down to just 65 brands, down from 170 previously, which has positioned it for a return to growth.

P&G already had positive growth momentum coming into 2018, and the announcement of a major acquisition could accelerate its growth potential even further. Along with earnings, P&G announced it will buy the global consumer health business from German pharmaceutical giant Merck, for approximately $4.2 billion in cash.

Source: Acquisition Presentation, page 6

This is an attractive acquisition for P&G, as it has made expansion of its healthcare product line a strategic priority in recent years. Indeed, the business it will acquire from Merck generates $1 billion in annual sales. P&G states the acquired businesses are growing at a “mid-to-high single digit pace”. The acquisition includes 10 core brands. The businesses being acquired make products such as vitamins, nutritional supplements, and other over-the-counter products.

The deal will help boost P&G’s existing healthcare product line, which grew organic volume and sales by 3% and 1% last quarter, respectively. It will help complement P&G’s own personal healthcare product line, which grew organic sales in the mid-single digits last quarter, and it will add new product categories currently unaddressed by P&G’s portfolio. According to Merck's presentation image shown above, the global OTC market is expected to grow 5% annually through 2025, which explains why P&G wants to invest more heavily in this area moving forward. The deal will also help replace the healthcare joint venture P&G had with Teva (TEVA), which P&G will terminate on July 1st.

Valuation & Expected Returns

For 2018, P&G expects core earnings-per-share to grow 6%-8% from last year’s $3.92. That pegs fiscal 2018 earnings-per-share in a range of $4.15 to $4.24. At the midpoint, P&G is likely to generate earnings-per-share of approximately $4.19 for 2018. Based on this, P&G stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. This is slightly below its 10-year average valuation. In the past decade, P&G stock traded for a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6.

Source: Value Line

We estimate fair value for P&G to be a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 20. This is a reasonable estimate in our view, given that P&G is an industry leader with some of the strongest brands in each category in which it operates. Furthermore, P&G’s return to earnings growth over the past year, justifies a slightly higher valuation than its 10-year average. Based on this estimate, our fair value calculation for P&G is a share price of $84, using the company’s fiscal 2018 earnings guidance.

With the share price currently below $75, P&G is undervalued by approximately 12%. P&G appears to be undervalued, and a rising valuation could add to annual returns. For example, if it took four years to reach fair value, the expanding price-to-earnings ratio would add approximately 3% to P&G’s annual returns. In addition to an expanding valuation, P&G stock will generate shareholder returns from earnings growth and dividend payments. A potential breakdown of P&G’s future earnings growth is as follows:

2%-3% organic revenue growth

2% share repurchases

3.8% dividend yield

In this forecast, shareholder returns from earnings growth and dividends would be approximately 8%-9% per year, moving forward. Again, if the stock valuation expands to our fair value estimate, it would add approximately 3% to annual shareholder returns. Adding it all up, and we believe P&G stock could generate total returns of 11% to 12% per year going forward.

Cash returns will play a significant role for shareholder returns. With the windfalls from its various asset sales, P&G has a lot of cash available to buy back stock. In addition, it has an attractive dividend yield of nearly 4%, with a long history of raising dividends. On April 10th, the company hiked its dividend by 4%, to $0.7172 per share quarterly. This is the 62nd consecutive year in which P&G has increased its dividend, a very impressive track record of dividend growth. Last quarter, the company returned $3.2 billion of cash to shareholders, through $1.8 billion of dividends, and $1.4 billion of common stock repurchases.

Final Thoughts

P&G reported a strong quarter overall, but the stock sold off more than 4%, likely due to falling margins. It is true that higher commodity prices and transportation costs would be a negative for earnings. And, price concessions—particularly in grooming—will make it difficult to protect margins. That said, the company is reporting organic sales growth, and productivity improvements will help blunt the impact of margin erosion.

In addition, P&G is making a big acquisition that can help boost growth. With a low valuation and nearly 4% dividend yield, P&G stock receives our buy recommendation for value and income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.