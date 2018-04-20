BB&T Making A Slow Turn In The Right Direction

It has taken a while, but BB&T (BBT) continues to show signs of improvement and close some of the performance gap with peers like PNC Financial (PNC), Fifth Third (FITB), Comerica (CMA), Key (KEY), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) that built up over the past few years. Although lower loan growth is a disappointment, a low deposit beta and rising interest sensitivity offset it somewhat, and management is doing well on expenses and credit quality.

When it comes to valuation, I think the market has it more or less right at this point (which hasn’t often been the case). U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo (WFC) are cheaper (for good reasons) and PNC arguably offers better quality today for a similar level of expected return, but I believe BB&T has more self-improvement potential and more potential for higher/better earnings revisions over the next few years.

A Little Better Than Expected

BB&T posted revenue results that were more or less as expected, but managed a small earnings beat. Although fee income (up 1% yoy) was modestly disappointing and insurance earnings fell 5% yoy (but rose 4% sequentially), flat net interest income was better than expected, with a little better performance coming from the spread (NIM down 2bp).

Expenses were down 1%, better than expected, and all told BB&T beat expectations by a few pennies on the pre-provision income line due to the better spread income and lower expenses. Overall core PPOP rose about 4%, in line with PNC and better than U.S. Bancorp and Key (and much better than Wells Fargo, though that’s a “special situation” at this point).

While excluded from PPOP, I’d also note that BB&T’s provision expense in the quarter was actually higher than expected. Many banks had notably lower than expected provision expense this quarter, and to the extent it is valid to say that that contributed to lower quality beats, I suppose you could argue that makes BB&T’s performance a little better in terms of relative quality.

Loan Growth Remains Sluggish, But The Balance Sheet Looks Good Overall

Although management at BB&T has been talking up the improvements in market conditions for its “Main Street” customer base, loan growth continues to disappoint. Loans were basically flat on an annual and sequential basis. Below the waterline, C&I lending rose more than 2% yoy, CRE lending was up a strong 6%, and mortgage lending was down about 3%.

Although I would say BB&T is largely finished with its post-acquisition loan book restructuring (where it sought to work down its mortgage balances), I’m not surprised to see that incremental decline in the mortgage book. I’d also note that compared to its peers (PNC, Key, U.S. Bancorp, Fifth Third, et al), BB&T remains relatively under-exposed to C&I lending and over-exposed to real estate (both CRE and mortgage). With many banks sounding a little more cautious on CRE lending, it’s something to monitor (though to be fair, most of those cautious comments have been about other geographic regions).

BB&T saw 2% yoy deposit contraction, and the loan/deposit ratio is above 90% - a little higher than I’d like. On a more positive note, BB&T continues to see low deposit betas, with a cycle-to-date beta of about 17% and a quarterly beta of 24% - low compared to its peer group, including PNC (where the quarterly beta was above 30%). BB&T is also becoming more interest-sensitive, with a 100bp rate move now expected to boost income more than 2.5%. That should help offset some of the weaker loan growth, with management revising its full year loan growth guidance down to 1-3% (versus 2-4%).

Driving Toward Better Results

I believe BB&T continues to take steps that should start to drive improved operating leverage. Lagging deposit betas will help spread income, but BB&T is also emerging from a period of elevated spending due to M&A integration, IT investments, branch closures (which have upfront costs), and most recently elevated costs due to BSA/AML compliance initiatives. With those items and events largely behind the bank, it should be able to leverage those closures and IT investments to operate with a more efficient cost structure.

BB&T also continues to reinvest in its insurance operations, recently acquiring the insurance brokerage business of Regions (NYSE:RF). This deal will help shift BB&T back closer to a 50/50 balance between retail and wholesale and improve its position in markets like Texas (a growth market) and newer markets like Louisiana and Indiana. BB&T should also see the benefits of the hardening rate cycle in insurance (boosting revenue), but management still needs to demonstrate that it can drive better operating results, as margins in the last few years haven’t been good enough.

The Opportunity

A few minor adjustments to my model don’t lead to significant changes in my outlook – I still expect to see modest spread income growth coupled with fee income growth and better operating leverage. BB&T is also in a good position with respect to capital. Although there are still some worthwhile whole bank M&A targets out there, proving to the Street that it can generate worthwhile organic growth before doing more deals would be helpful to sentiment in my opinion.

The end result of my modeling assumptions is a long-term earnings growth rate in the range of 7% to 8%, or about one point higher than PNC. Using my preferred valuation approaches of discounted earnings and ROTCE/TBV, I come up with a fair value range in the low-to-mid $50s, suggesting BB&T is more or less fairly valued today.

The Bottom Line

I do believe that BB&T can and will demonstrate improved operating leverage over the next few years, and I believe those results can lead to higher expectations (and valuation) from the Street. I’m pretty neutral between BB&T vs. PNC today, as I think BB&T has more potential for outperformance, but PNC is better run. There are also arguments for cheaper bank stocks like U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo. For my part, while I am considering a stake in U.S. Bancorp, I’m content to stick with BB&T in my portfolio for now on the expectation that the bank’s operating leverage/operating improvement story still has a little more left to offer.

