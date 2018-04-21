SA Interview: Value Investing With Michigan Value Investor

Feature interview

Michigan Value Investor is a value-oriented fund manager. We emailed with Michigan Value Investor about the supply/demand imbalance for water rights and helicopters, using Seeking Alpha in the idea gen process and finding hidden value on the balance sheet.

Seeking Alpha: Describe the investment-decision making process at your fund. What do you look for in a long idea? What does your idea gen process look like?

Michigan Value Investor: I am a value investor through and through, and here I have two types of stock in mind, which I will get to in a minute. Value investing in all cases means carefully considering the intrinsic value of a security that you understand well, and then buying at a discount to that value. Intrinsic value is defined in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) owner's manual in the only logically consistent way I can think of as "the discounted value of the cash that can be taken out of a business during its remaining life." From there I have to understand the security well, by which I mean my estimate of intrinsic value is more likely to be right than the market. That's Circle of Competence. And buying only at a large discount is known as a Margin of Safety, both concepts originally coined (as far as I know) by the legendary Ben Graham and likely familiar to many of your readers.

From there I further divide my ideas into "inevitable" and "deep value." An inevitable value is a security that will clearly succeed over time, and which has very, very little risk. A good example here would be buying Berkshire Hathaway for book value. You will win if you do that and if you are patient. Deep value is a clearly mispriced security, usually more mispriced than an inevitable, but that also has some long-term risk. A recent example of deep value was Cato, which I discovered here on Seeking Alpha. Cato is a clothing retailer in the middle of a turnaround attempt after sharp same-store sales declines for two years, but with the potential to earn $2 a share. I bought it for $11. I think Cato may do well enough in the long term, but there is a meaningful risk that it won't. But Cato also had $9 a share in cash and no debt and another $1 of investment real estate and was clearly going to show at least stabilization in the business. The market price reverted to something more reflective of its real value, and it's over $16 only a couple of months later. I'm now in a position to sell most or all of the position without ever having to face the long-term risk in the business. That happens all the time with deep value.

Idea generation is the easiest part of the process for me. I'm not sure I've had more than one original idea, and that one was 15 years ago. The rest have always originated with someone else, either an investor I know who shares an idea or because it's in the portfolio of an investor I admire. And sometimes it starts when I read an amazing stock report, one that comes to mind from SA is the write-up on Emmis by Tim Stabosz. I run a concentrated portfolio so I always have more new prospects than I can use, which really forces me to focus only on using the very best. And in addition to new ideas, there are all the old ones. Every stock is a value at some price, so once I've modelled a stock and feel like I understand the business and the management, I patiently watch it. The record here for me is a stock that I first modelled in 2009 and then bought in 2016 at a lower price after an activist investor became involved. It may seem like a lot of patience was required, but the stock has doubled since I bought it so I would argue that it was worth the effort.

Anyway, I always have more ideas than I can use. To decide between them I use the principal of Opportunity Cost - another value investing staple - to sell something I own in order to buy something else that's even better. Mr. Buffett once described his experience in 1974 as selling at a P/E of 5 in order to buy something else at a P/E of 3. There is no set buy or sell price. The key is to always be invested in the best ideas you have, which can include cash if you think cash is better than the alternatives.

SA: As a follow up, where do you differ from value investors who follow Ben Graham?

MVI: Let me start by saying that Ben Graham is a hero of mine, a man with a prodigious intellect which produced some of the most enduring concepts in value investing. He was by all accounts a superb teacher, and his most famous student, Warren Buffett, is my investing hero, along with Charlie Munger. Graham invented concepts like Margin of Safety, Circle of Competence, and of course my personal favorite Mr. Market. In the Mr. Market paradigm Graham suggested that investors view the market as a gentleman with a manic depressive disorder who some days wants to pay you too much for your securities, and other days he's willing to sell his far too cheaply. Mr. Market has no control of his emotions, so if you can control yours you can profit from the relationship. That's a phenomenally powerful concept, and it's the exact opposite of the efficient market hypothesis which most investors are taught. If the price of a stock is up or down, I don't think of an all-powerful market that I need to learn from. Instead, I picture Mr. Market - to me, he looks like the fellow with the top hat and monocle from the Monopoly board game - cheerfully overpaying on some days, and on others selling far, far too cheap. I know I can do better than THAT guy, so whenever I'm tempted to do something I know is dumb I think of what Mr. Market would do, and then I don't do that.

But despite his impressive intellectual framework, I don't follow Ben Graham's example as an investor. Graham used lots of rules of thumb in what I think can be best described of as a formulaic approach. And he really emphasized, I think overemphasized, the balance sheet. I care a lot about the balance sheet too, but I also try to understand the business, as well as management's skill, integrity, and intentions. If we were to invert the question, we might ask "if it was true that I shouldn't follow Ben Graham, WHY would that be true?" I think you can get a lot of mileage out of inverting questions, a concept I first heard from the brilliant Charlie Munger. Anyway, one reason might be that Mr. Graham's methods haven't aged well. Another might be that they never really worked all that well in the first place. Or if there were a logical inconsistency. And yet one more reason might be if someone you admire, and who you know has thought the matter through more carefully than you have, agrees with your diagnosis.

I can check off every one of those boxes. Graham advocated selling any position after it had gone up 20%. That is clearly at least one example of flawed logic, and I could point to more. Next, did Graham beat the market? Yes he did, but others have done much better, and as for the outperformance, how many people know that this was mostly due to his one long time holding in a non-Graham-style stock? One that belongs very much in a Berkshire Hathaway portfolio of great companies with a durable competitive advantage, and completely unlike "classic Graham?" And have his statistical methods aged well? Absolutely not. Today any finance graduate student who wants to work as a quant can write a computer code that is massively better than the rule of thumb style investing that worked reasonably well back before so much statistical inefficiency had been arbitraged away. Finally, how many people know that Charlie Munger said that Ben Graham had a lot to learn about investing? And described some of Mr. Graham's methods as a "snare and a delusion?" I was there when he said it, I can't recall if it was the Daily Journal meeting or at Wesco, but boy did it make an impression on me when he did.

So while there is much to admire in the man and his intellect and the value investing framework he invented, the specific methods he employed are, to paraphrase Charlie Munger, a snare and a delusion. At least, that's the way I see it. Oh, and the stock that drove so much of Mr. Graham's performance was GEICO, now wholly owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

SA: How do you use book value as a valuation metric? When is it most and least meaningful? Which assets represent potential sources of hidden value and which should be excluded or discounted?

MVI: Assets have value because they can be sold or because they can produce income, and book value has utility only in so far as it can be related to actual value. In some cases the correlation is strong and in most cases it isn't. The simplest way to think about book value - there are some nuances I won't go into here - is that you start with the price a company paid for its assets, and then you have an accountant write a lower number on a piece of paper. It's a backward-looking metric that doesn't get adjusted upward when the value of an asset rises and often doesn't get adjusted downward when it falls.

I own shares of a company called PICO that I wrote about on SA that owns something called "water rights", which entitle the owner to water. In some parts of the country water scarcity is a big deal and prices have moved meaningfully higher since they were acquired, so that book value very much understates the market value of these assets. PICO owns water rights in Arizona with a book value of $125 per acre-foot which they recently sold a portion of at a price of $350 per acre-foot. What's more, the contract allows the customer to buy more water in the future but at a price which rises 10% per year. Meanwhile the book value of the asset just sits there at $125 until it's sold. That's an example of a "hidden value" as you put it.

I also wrote about and own shares in PHI, which operates helicopters for air medical and crew transport in offshore oil and gas. The company follows GAAP rules and dutifully records the value of the helicopters at the purchase price and then depreciates them by 4% per year for 15 years. When supply and demand are in balance this level of depreciation is far too high, and a helicopter older than 5 years can usually be sold at market prices that are a large premium to book value. Because supply and demand are not out of balance for air medical configured helicopters, these are a hidden asset for the company. The air medical segment has a book value of about $13 a share, but taking everything into consideration it's probably worth at least $20. On the other hand, the oil and gas configured helicopters are very much oversupplied due to the lower than expected level of offshore drilling. O&G helicopters are incapable of earning a return that justifies valuing them at book value, and they can't be sold in the market except at a large discount to book value. The O&G segment has $24 of book value but might realistically be worth about $10. Both types of helicopter are on the books according to the same mechanical formula of purchase price minus 4% per year, and in both cases this is not what they are worth. Here in one company we have one asset class which you would call a "hidden value", and another which clearly needs to be discounted, and in both cases the assets are helicopters.

SA: How do you determine whether high insider ownership is a positive or a negative factor and whether it could ultimately act as a catalyst?

MVI: A high level of insider ownership is almost always a good thing because it aligns the interests of insiders with those of shareholders. I find the concept that independent board members who don't own shares are a standard to be aimed for as something approaching absurd. And it's even more important for the CEO. How would you feel if you were at a restaurant where the chef wouldn't eat the food?

The danger is when a CEO becomes entrenched and can't be removed, and that is often the case when a company has a super-voting share class. Some CEOs view public companies as their own private playground or personal piggy bank, and if they own 10% of the shares but control 51% of the votes, there's not much that can be done. I've seen some truly awful behavior and you really can't count on an independent board to do the right thing and fire a terrible CEO. On the other hand in some cases the controlling shareholder is a person of great ability and impeccable integrity. Mr. Buffett controls Berkshire Hathaway with super-voting shares, and that's obviously worked out pretty well. So for me it's always a good thing when the CEO and the board have a meaningful portion of their net worth invested in the company, but if it's a controlling stake that can be good or bad, and you have to make a judgment call.

SA: Which industries have the most or least favorable supply/demand or utilization dynamics? How do you measure this, either on a qualitative and/or quantitative level?

MVI: I'm not the right guy to answer this question on a general level because I simply don't know enough to comment about industries that I haven't studied. But I can talk about the impact of supply and demand imbalances in specific examples. At PICO, the water rights company I mentioned earlier, supply and demand are crucial to determine the value. For those who don't know, in order to build new housing a developer must, among other things, secure an indefinite supply of water for the development through the purchase of a water right (or water credit). PICO has significant holdings near Reno, Nevada, and in the Reno North Valleys PICO is the only remaining supplier of water, and there are multiple developers. They have 8,000 acre-feet of water credits against demand from permitted and proposed building developments that will require 9,000 acre-feet. I am eagerly awaiting the inevitable outcome.

Another industry where I'm familiar with supply and demand is in offshore oil and gas services. One of my biggest positions is PHI which I mentioned earlier, and half of that business by revenue is supplying helicopter services to offshore O&G. Offshore helicopters are oversupplied for the same reason that oil rigs are. In 2013 and early 2014 oil companies overestimated their future demand for offshore transportation and helicopter operators responded by ordering what turned out to be far too much supply after the price of oil collapsed. Like oil rigs, helicopters have to be ordered years in advance, so that new helicopters that were put on order years ago are still arriving.

I have no idea if offshore drilling will ever reach the levels once forecast, so it's not at all clear to me that demand for offshore helicopter services will rise from here. It might or it might not, I really just don't know. But the good news is that supply will be driven inexorably lower over time. Offshore configured helicopters are typically more expensive than other types due to more expensive avionics and other features that make them safer to operate in bad weather. This is especially relevant when flying offshore because there's nowhere to land if there's a problem. For this reason offshore helicopters can't be sold into other use except at a big discount to what they would normally be worth when supply and demand are in balance. But the level of oversupply is great enough that this is happening, and we are even seeing some models that are especially oversupplied being scrapped for spare parts. Over time order books for new aircraft will be filled and excess supply will be sold or salvaged, and eventually the O&G helicopter market will come back into supply and demand balance even without a recovery in demand. In the meantime the industry is struggling with underutilization and low pricing, so that the goal has been lowered from earning a respectable return on assets to just trying to stay cash flow positive.

This might make you wonder why anyone would be crazy enough to have a large position in PHI. PHI currently sells for about $11 a share, and fortunately it has completed its order book and won't be forced to pay for any more new helicopters. If there is a recovery in the offshore market it will almost certainly price above its $38 book value, maybe even as high as $50 or $60 depending on how strong the recovery is. With supply grinding down it's possible that if demand does become robust there may be a need for more helicopters than currently exist, and if that happens the O&G segment will become much more valuable. So without a recovery the O&G segment at PHI is likely worth about $10, and with a recovery it's worth $20 to $40.

That may sound like a decent investment case, but it's not enough to qualify as deep value. What really makes this one so attractive is the fact that the market is valuing it as if it's only an offshore services company, when in fact half their revenue comes from the completely unimpaired air medical segment. The air medical segment is worth at least $20 a share by itself, which would value it at less than 10x free cash flow. And there are two private equity companies trying to roll up the air medical space in the US, one is the largest operator and the other is the second largest. PHI is third, and will be a tempting target during the roll up which could be sold at a large premium to the $20 that it's worth as part of PHI.

Even without a recovery in O&G PHI is worth $30. The market doesn't know this, yet, because PHI has been absorbing huge excess costs as it restructured its O&G operations and more recently as the result of an acquisition. PHI's CEO, Al Gonsoulin, is a smart businessman, but in my view he also feels a strong duty to do the right thing for his employees. That meant that while other O&G companies were making severe cuts, PHI relied instead on a very expensive voluntary retirement program and carried more employees than it needed through the downturn, which it could afford because of the strong cash flows at air medical. The company has absorbed excess costs that have obscured its underlying economics, but the restructuring is almost at an end and in the second quarter of 2018 the company will generate owner earnings of 75 cents, or $3 a share on an annualized basis. At a 10x multiple the company will trade at $30. My guess is it will be above $20 by the end of the year and $30 by the end of next year even without a recovery in O&G.

SA: Would you care to share another one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

MVI: Sure. I'm actually right in the middle of writing up another deep value idea for SA. This one is Contura Energy (OTCPK:CNTE). Contura is a coal company with 80% of its earnings from MET coal, which is used to make steel, and 20% from thermal coal that's used to make electricity. It emerged as the "good" company from the old Alpha Natural Resources bankruptcy, trades OTC, doesn't file with the SEC and hasn't done any earnings calls. It's actually a very large company to be on the pink sheets, with a $600 million market cap. Naturally this means that many funds which might normally consider investing in a coal stock can't in this case because they have rules which prevent them from buying anything OTC or that doesn't file with the SEC. And as for other investors, how many are thinking to themselves "what I really need now is a coal company that was recently bankrupt and trades OTC and doesn't have earnings calls and doesn't file with the SEC?" So if this is in fact a deep value, it's easy to see why!

Contura reports their cost structure and they forecast the volume of coal they expect to ship over the next 12 months. Earlier this year I used that data and the then current coal prices to compute that the company was generating a 27% free cash flow yield, at least according to my model. I read an industry report from the sell side that had the average coal company at a 16% FCF yield, so that Contura would have to rise by almost 70% to trade in line with industry pricing. But since then the price of coal has rocketed higher and Contura stock price hasn't moved at all. At the most recent coal pricing the company trades at an incredible 50% free cash flow yield once you back out the excess cash on the balance sheet.

Here's the arithmetic. Contura's market cap is about $650 million. At the end of Q4 they had $141 million in cash, plus they are about to have $24 million of restricted cash become unrestricted, so really it's $165 million. And Q1 is over even though it's not yet been reported, and coal prices were fantastic. It's pretty clear they have piled up more cash, call it another $50 million, so they probably have something like $215 million in cash. The excess cash will all be distributed to shareholders each year (so IR tells me) so how much is excess? I'm not completely sure, but if there's $100 million of excess cash that means an effective market cap of $550 million.

You can back the most recent coal price out of their press release, and the price realized at the company after shipping costs was $143 per ton for MET coal. Using the midpoint of production and expense guidance provided in the same press release gets you to a pre-tax FCF run rate of $281 million! On a $550 million market cap that is a price to FCF ratio of just under 2x. Of course I don't think this price will last forever, but at a 50% yield it doesn't take long to start to compound a pretty good return, and even if it returns to a more normal price a 27% yield is still pretty good.

So it's really cheap, but there's more. Although the company does not do earnings calls yet, they do have a very active investor relations. Obviously the company will not trade OTC forever, and IR has made it very clear that the plan is to unlock shareholder value this year, probably by listing on the NYSE, filing with the SEC, and having regular earnings calls. If that happens there's no reason that CNTE shouldn't trade in line with other coal stocks. In my view this one is a double before year end.

***

Thanks to Michigan Value Investor for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Michigan Value Investor is long CATO, EMMS, PICO, PHII, CNTE.