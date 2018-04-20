Daily Risk Report: Broad-Based Economic Factors (Rates, Inflation, And Trade)

Situation Today

In the last Daily Risk Report, we discussed the flattening of the yield curve and its implications for economic outlook. The conclusion was that the curve dynamics were signalling a potential slowdown or rather implying that the economic cycle was entering its later stages with expectations for lower future inflationary pressures following rising short-term rates in line with the Fed's tightening monetary policy.

With that said, investors are still left with the question of what underlying factors might actually be at play and that could actually contribute to a slowing down of the economy. Looking forward in the near term, what are some factors that investors might consider looking at and what factors may potentially increase the chances of lower economic growth? Here we start by considering three broad factors that affect the economy as a whole and the general stock market level.

Interest Rates

Although interest rates are very low, they have been gradually rising. The Fed has been very careful in its rate hikes, not wanting to possibly risk derailing the economy following the crisis of 2008.

According to the March 2018 FOMC meeting, the Fed expects to continue its gradual pace of rate hiking as "the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate". In light of lower unemployment, strong job market, and strengthening economic outlook, "the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent". Generally speaking, rising interest rates are not exactly a risk factor per se, but rising rates certainly put downward pressures on stock market performance.

Inflation

Inflation continues to remain low and run below approximately 2%.

According to the Fed, "inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to move up in coming months and to stabilize around the Committee's 2 percent objective over the medium term". Although the Fed keeps a close eye on inflationary developments, there is little that signifies it as a potential threat to growth. If recent flattening of the yield curve is to be considered, ("longer-term") inflation expectations may actually be coming down. Additionally, sustained low inflation has often raised concerns from time to time about the future US economic outlook (e.g. through comparison with Japan's low-inflationary/deflationary environment). Therefore, inflation is hardly a problem in today's economy - it is rather other factors that may ultimately impact the inflation level that is more important to consider, e.g. trade and tariffs.

Trade & Tariffs

A lot has been said about trade, tariffs, and US-China trade policies recently. In general, imposing tariffs and raising trade barriers are likely to lead to higher prices and lower output. Essentially, it is similar to an economic supply shock. These factors are perhaps among the primary risk factors at the moment. Higher prices certainly put an upward short-term pressure on inflation, which again gives rise to higher interest rates. Although tariffs may benefit specific companies and industries, they are generally detrimental to overall output and growth. Depending on investors' asset allocations, these factors may, therefore, be either positive or negative. But for the passive investor in, say, an S&P 500 index, fund limiting trade and imposing tariffs are a risk factor that should be viewed as a negative with corresponding effects on stock market performance.

Conclusion

In general, there are many factors that affect the economic outlook and overall stock market performance. Among those are interest rates, inflation, and trade/tariffs. Although these risk factors do not present an imminently dire risk to investors, they can signal general trends and reveal future course of the economy and markets more clearly.

Overall, investors should continue to expect the Fed to continue on its gradual rate-rising hike, although "the federal funds rate is likely to remain, for some time, below levels that are expected to prevail in the longer run" (March 2018 FOMC meeting). Inflationary pressures may increase in the short term due to continued economic growth and labor-market strength, although inflation per se does not present a significant market risk. Lastly, diminished trade and imposing of tariffs can still put short-term pressures on prices but perhaps, more importantly, cause output to fall and growth to stall. Individual companies may still benefit from these new trade policies.

Investors in the general market should not be "on alert" when it comes to interest rates, inflation, and trade, but should rather be considerate about the evolvement of those factors and the potential implications on the economy and markets in the coming terms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.