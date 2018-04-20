ACM Research Shares Could Fall When IPO Lockup Expires

A flood of previously restricted shares into the secondary market could result in a sharp, sudden downturn in ACMR's share price.

We believe restricted shareholders are eager to cash in - ACMR has a return from IPO of more than 110%.

When the ACM Research IPO lockup expires on May 2nd, pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders can sell large blocks of currently restricted stock for the first time.

The 180-day lockup period for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) ends on May 2, 2018. When this six-month period ends, the company's pre-IPO shareholders will have the opportunity to sell large blocks of previously restricted shares. We believe that they are likely eager to do so - ACMR has a return from IPO of more than 110%.

More than 12 million shares of ACMR are subject to lockup agreements. Just 3 million shares of ACMR are currently freely tradeable.

The potential for a sudden increase in the volume of shares traded on the secondary market could negatively impact the stock price of ACMR in the short-term when the lockup expires.

Currently, ACMR trades in the $12 to $13 range. Shares of ACM Research had a first day return of 8.0%.

Business Overview: Provider of Single Wafer Wet Cleaning Equipment for Integrated Chips

ACM Research develops, makes, and markets single wafer wet cleaning equipment for integrated chips. Its cleaning equipment is used by semiconductor manufacturers worldwide throughout the manufacturing process to remove contaminants, particles, and other microscopic detritus from wafers. This improves the product yields in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuits, also known as chips.

The company's offerings include space alternated phase of mega-sonic waves that uniformly distribute mega-sonic energy to both patterned and flat water surfaces at the microscopic level. ACM Research also offers energized bubble oscillation equipment for cleaning of conventional patterned wafers that are either two dimensional or three dimensional, and it sells custom-made packaging and wafer assembly equipment. Its proprietary Ultra C product works to remove defects from the surface of a wafer without damage to the wafer or its features even at widths as small as 22 nanometers or less. The company believes this capability gives it a competitive edge in a sector that is expected to reach $3.7 billion in 2020.

In February, the company announced plans to expand its facilities in Shanghai to 50,000 square feet of manufacturing space. This includes 18,000 square feet of space for a clean room for product assembly. Currently, ACM Research has 36,000 square feet of manufacturing space with 10,000 square feet of space for a clean room. The company believes this $1.5 million investment can support additional production resulting in an expected $250 million in annual revenue.

The company's equipment is known as Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation (TEBO) and Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS). The company sells and markets these products under the brand name Ultra C via a direct sales force and third-party partners. ACM Research was founded in 1998, keeps its headquarters in Fremont, California, and has approximately 185 employees.

Financial Highlights

For the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, ACM Research reported the following financial highlights:

Revenue was $17.2 million for an increase of 19.9% over the same period last year.

Total revenue for fiscal 2017 was $36.5 million for an increase of 33.4% from the previous year.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 53.4% and 47.2% for the fiscal year.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $5.4 million, which is an increase from $3.3 million for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses for fiscal 2017 were $16.5 million, up from $9.8 million in 2016.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $3.4 million, an increase from $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for fiscal 2017 was $0.3 million versus net income of $1.0 million for 2016.

Management Team

President, CEO, and CFO David Wang founded ACM Research in 1998. Dr. Wang has significant experience in the semiconductor industry including work and study at CNS Technology, Cincinnati University, and Osaka University. He earned a Ph.D. and a Master of Engineering from Osaka University and a Bachelor of Science from Tsinghua University.

CFO and Treasurer Min Xu has served in his positions since November 2016. He previously worked at UTStarcom Holdings Corp., Roth Capital Partners, Wedbush Securities, and Jefferies & Company. Mr. Xu earned an MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, a Master of Science from Purdue University, a Master of Science from Colorado State University, and a Bachelor of Science from Peking University.

Competition: Beijing Science & Technology, Lam Research, SEMES Co. Ltd., and Others

ACM Research competes globally with a wide array of companies in the chip equipment industry. These companies include Beijing Science & Technology, Mujin Electronics, SEMES Co. Ltd., Electron Ltd., DNS Electronics LLC, and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Early Market Performance

The underwriters for ACM Research priced its IPO at $5.60 per share, lower than its expected price range of $7.50 to $9.50. The stock subsequently began to climb and now trades in the $12 to $13 range.

Conclusion: Short Shares of ACMR Before May 2nd

When the IPO lockup period for ACMR expires on May 2, 2018, pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell 12 million currently restricted shares of ACMR. With less than 3 million shares of ACMR currently trading, any significant sales of currently restricted stock could flood the secondary market for ACMR. This could result in a sharp, short-term downturn in ACMR's share price. We believe that the company insiders are eager to sell - ACMR has a return from IPO of more than 110%.

Aggressive, risk-tolerant investors should short shares of ACMR before the company's May 2nd lockup expirations. Interested investors should cover these short positions during the trading sessions on May 3rd and May 4th.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ACMR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.