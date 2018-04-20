Koninklijke Wessanen NV (KJWNF) on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Koninklijke Wessanen NV (OTC:KJWNF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Ronald Merckx - CFO

Analysts

Karel Zoete - Kepler Cheuvreux

Henk Veerman - Kempen & Co.

Anna Patrice - Berenberg

Alan Vandenberghe - KBC Securities

Fernand de Boer - Banque Degroof Petercam

Robert Jan Vos - ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding and welcome to the Wessanen Q1 2018 Trade Update Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would like to hand over the conference to Mr. Ronald Merckx. Please go ahead.

Ronald Merckx

Good morning to you all, and welcome to the trading updates of Wessanen. There is going to be very brief presentation and then we will be open for Q&A. I mean before we kick off, of course you know as I tend to always do, let me just remind you again that we are looking at the quarter in isolation and that given also the size of the business still, that means that the quarterly numbers can show little bit of volatility from time to time, but I think we remain confident and in terms of the fact that we run the business for the long-term value creation in a market that's still growing 5% to 7% in the long term. Having said that, I think the first quarter of 2018, it's a bit softer than more recent trends. But for the full year, we still see good growth for our own brands, in line with the guidance that we gave in February with the presentation of the full year results. I think if we go to the second slide, then the revenue development graph basically shows couple things.

First of all, there is a small impact of the adoption of IFRS 15, the quarter is about €0.4 million and for the full year, as per the note in the announcement, it will be €1.4 million for the full year. And that's how we get to the restated one numbers. That total growth [indiscernible] 1.4%, impact - small impact of ForEx, predominantly the U.K. pound of course of 0.3 negative. And then in terms of autonomous growth, we see broken down on the one hand own brand growth of 4.3% and a decline in the other bits of private label and sole agency of 10.6% decline. Now that 10.6% is basically all driven by the decline in private label as we sort of already discussed in February. There is the anniversary effect of the losses of private label contract in Germany and Italy. The sole agencies were actually flat in the quarter. So in private label, you actually see a decline of closer to around 33.0% and then with the weight of the sole agencies coming in there. Basically, for the total non-own brands business, it is just over minus 10%. I think in Q1 2017, we saw strong growth over 9% in our own brands and a full year growth of 7.7%, and I think against that strong comparator, yes, we've seen a softer start to the year in quarter one 2018.

Bjorg, our biggest brand still showed high single-digit growth against a tough comparator of close to 20% growth in Q1 2017. We've seen one of our customers in Q1 2017 expanding the range of our products and the range in store, and that led to a bit of pipeline fill that we now are coming up against. But I think market share consumer sellouts are still up and innovations like organic gluten-free range to chilled Vegetarian Meal options and Dairy Alternative yogurts are still performing well and actually Bonneterre in HFS also performed strongly. Gayelord Hauser, I think, that suffered a double-digit significant decline. The consumer that we've spoken about this in the past before are leaving that dietetic market and that's also resulting in a less straight support for instance. But what we are doing is that developing new range of products and that's starting to gain some traction. So that's moving away from the more sort of traditional dietetic products like biscuits do. Real meal solutions and fire ready meals offerings and range of free from allergen breakfast cereals for instance.

Clipper, still strong double-digit growth across most countries and gaining share. Whole Earth also did still well for us. Mrs. Crimble's in the U.K. was flat, I mean still little bit of pruning there in terms of more core categories within that range. We see in Germany that Allos in HFS is doing well, extended grocery listings for Clipper. Tartex again in 2017 in the first quarter, significant pipeline filled with some of our drugstore customers in terms of ready meals, but also extension of the Tartex brand into other ranges like for instance the breakfast cereal category. And what you see now is in Q1 2018 against very high double-digit growth in back year. That now basically is softer and declined a little bit. Spain, the grocery channel again double-digit growth, but in HFS, a little bit of softness, as again we see that transition there from HFS to grocery. I think the other points to call out is that we've seen a bit of lumpiness in our export business, I mean other businesses I've worked for, that's always the case, you export to Brazil for instance, they take a campaign one quarter and maybe then they don't take anything in the next quarter. Again, that's in particular in Dairy Alternatives, we've seen that in the quarter, countries like Portugal and Brazil to call those out a little bit soft.

Overall, the Dairy Alternatives category is still growing, close to double digit, but you do see a bit of lumpiness in export of course from time to time. I think for the full year, however, we remain confident that it will be another successful year for us in terms of the top line. I think we already extensively discussed this when I re-read the note on full-year results. We don't see a change due to fundamentals and continue to plan for growth of our brands in the range of that 5% to 7%, which is also the long-term growth of the markets that we see. And there will be some quarterly fluctuations in our business and in the markets, of course, from time to time. If we go to the next Slide 3, just briefly, I think you've seen the slide before there's the long-term trend in increasing our profitability, I think quarter 1, 2018 at 10% margin despite increases in our A&P spend, of course Q1 2017 with a different phasing of A&P, the margin was something like 11.5%, so it's below what it was. But I think this is in line with, again, our guidance at the full year that we expect to raise the profitability of the company for the full year.

If you look at the profitability versus Q1 last year, then that 150 basis points decline, most of that was actually attributable to A&P. For those of you who live in the Netherlands, you might have seen the Zonnatura campaign, so that was one of the big contributors in the quarter of the additional A&P spend, and that of course is basically to drive growth later on in the year. I would explain a little bit more in France as well. In terms of net debt, you'll have seen that there's another sort of strong underlying cash generation, so net debt reduced by another €10 million for the quarter, so strong performance there. I think just going on to the next slide, just calling out, and I've already talked about this when I did the revenue review, still continuing to innovate strongly with a nice range of new products that was launched in the chilled category on the Bjorg. On the next page, you can see the new Zonnatura logo and packaging that we'll increasingly start to flow through. In the Netherlands, of course, we had the big campaign with a well-known Dutch celebrity Rico Verhoeven in Q1. But I think more importantly notable much fresher and modern look and feel of the Zonnatura brand, which is being rolled out into the stores.

And I think on the last page, I already talked a little bit about that, despite some of the lumpiness in export maybe, we continue to see a good strong growth in Dairy Alternatives category. Just a few things to sort of call out in terms of what we saw happening in Q1. And I think to conclude the presentation and open it up for Q&A. So a softer start, I think, to the year. I think for us, we look at that against a tough comparator in Q1. And I think when we look forward to the rest of the year, we're confident that we affirm the guidance given at the Q4, sort of 5% to 7% growth of our own brands, on the back of strong fundamental growth trends in the market still. And I'd like to conclude the presentation with that, and throw it open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Mr. Karel Zoete from Kepler.

Q - Karel Zoete

Good morning, Ronald. I've got a couple of questions. The first one is with regards to sell-in and sell-out data. Listening to you, it sounds like the last year was impacted positively by selling with some innovations. Can you provide some color with regards to sell-out data during the quarter? And the second question is on the French markets, many consumer companies reported - highlighted that the French market has particularly been difficult for them. What are you seeing in your segment here? And lastly, the U.K. was a bit of softer market last year given the price increases, how was that market looking for you today? Thank you.

Ronald Merckx

Good morning, Karel, and thanks for the question. Yes, sell-in, sell-out, I think what we are seeing in the data that we are receiving is that the sell-out in the first quarter is still strong and I think you do see the sort of deltas and differences between the sell-in and the sell-out data, that's also why looking at a quarter in isolation always makes that a little bit more tricky to look at, I find. What we see in terms of our market share in Q1 since is Bjorg, we actually gained a little bit of market share, so that also gives us the confidence that the longer-term trends are basically still intact. Having said that, I think the French markets is growing a little bit less, maybe the 15%, it was growing in the past, but you're still looking at high single, close to double-digit growth in that French market, but I think that's also particular as you like the attractiveness of the market that we operate in, but there is still a lot of transformation going on with consumers wanting to buy organic products.

And your last question about U.K., yes, I think Clipper, we are pleased with Whole Earth still growing double digits in peanut butter. Mrs Crimble's, flattish, as I said, because basically we are doing a little bit of portfolio pruning there still, but I think after sort of the more difficult 2017, consumers and also customers in particular are starting to get back behind it. I think we've also done a nice brand re-launch. And Kallo, I think was also a little bit softer. We've seen 1 or 2 sort of de-lists there in some of the major - one major retailer in particular, but I think when we look forward, we've got an exciting sort of number of innovations coming to market later on, and that again gives us confidence for the rest of the - of course, in general, the U.K. markets, I think, yes, remains a little bit sort of under stress, I guess, because of all these uncertainties still around Brexit, which is now, I think, less than a year away, and I don't think anybody knows exactly what was going to happen. So the U.K., I think, for us is a little bit mixed. A number of things that are going really well and a number of things that are a little bit softer, but I think we've got stuff in the pipeline that gives us confidence looking forward.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Robert Jan Vos from ABN AMRO.

Robert Jan Vos

I've a couple of questions. First, your non-own brands, as you said, declined 10.6% in the quarter. I remember the last year for the full year, it was from 19%, and I think you said that the decline would be less in 2018 and particularly so in the second half because of the annualization of some terminated business. So my question is what is your view for the remainder of the year, and then particularly first half versus second half? Related question, also end of 2017, I believe the number was 83%, was own brands. I try to calculate the number for Q1, can you confirm that today this number is around 86%. Then on A&P, couple of times you mentioned also in the press release that A&P spent went up, but what can you say about A&P as a percentage of sales, they did go up as well. And then lastly, I think Q1 '18 is the first quarter since a lot of quarters are without an M&A impact on sales, what is your view on M&A going forward. Do you get an increase in number of files on your desk or is this decelerating a bit due to the more favorable economic cycle? Those are my questions. Thank you.

Ronald Merckx

On the non-own brands for want of a better words. I think basically what we're seeing is that in Q1 and Q2, on private label, we will see bigger declines more or less what we've seen in - so Q2, I would expect would be more or less the same as Q1 in terms of private label. And then in the second half, we see the anniversary effect of that, so there will be a much, much lower decline. So for the total year, I think as we guided previously, that will be a little bit below 10%, I would think in total. So [indiscernible] 19%, minus 20% last year, because last year of course in 2017, it not only was the loss of the private label in the second half, but also of course the full year effect of losing a big sole agency contract in France. So this year, more loss in H1 [indiscernible] we see anniversary effect of private label. But we would maybe prune that still a little bit further, but I would expect a total reduction of less than 10% from what I see today.

In terms of your calculation on the percentage, I mean it's 85% in our own brands, so your 86% is very close. A&P as a percentage of sales went up in the quarter, and in terms of M&A, I think actually we hired somebody a while back to help us actually with looking and sourcing more views. I think two things on the one hand because of the transformation we've been going through, we've actually get approached more ourselves and because of the additional resource that we've put behind it. We've also been able to talk to a lot more companies, prospective. But we remain disciplined. I think it's to say that in terms of valuations, expectations have tended to go up and I think that's all I wish to say, we've actually been more active, I think, in terms of looking at things in the last six months probably then and six months before that, just a function of having somebody in place who can look at that dedicated each day and every day. We've seen a few things that looked promising and where we've done DD, but that's why you do due diligence to understand whether what's under the root is really what you wanted to see and then in the number of cases that actually hasn't been the case. So - but we continue to look at little things.

Operator

The next question is from Henk Veerman from Kempen.

Henk Veerman

Good morning, Ronald. Thank you for taking my questions. I have two left for today actually. My first one is on input price inflation. So there's the increasing prices in your cost base, I think we've seen that several large food producers year-to-date and have actually also warned for this. Do you see the same happening in Wessanen especially for the products that are own produced, I think it's around 50% now, maybe you can confirm that number. And also - I think it's also related to your GP margins and I think the GP margin has always been a mix and sort of, say, okay to private label and your own brands and then Wessanen doesn't split it up. Could you provide some more color on the GP margins of your own brands, especially in this quarter? Thank you.

Ronald Merckx

Yes, so in terms of food prices, we haven't actually seen that pressure and effect. What we've seen is on 1 or 2 commodities, actually prices have gone down and maybe 1 or 2 other things, they might have increased slightly. But we haven't seen any significant impact that's impacting our gross margins. We do keep play our central source into of course a close watch on those developments. In terms of our own production, that's around 45% to 50% now of what we do. In terms of gross margins, I think we've had that discussion before. I mean the gross margins on the branded business of course are higher than on the private label or the sole agency business. But of course we then spend A&P on our own brands, which we don't do on private label for instance. So at the EBITE level, that difference sort of is a lot less, of course.

Henk Veerman

And secondly, I think another topic has been, of course, the pricing deflation, so deflationary pressure, I think, especially in the supermarkets. Again, Wessanen doesn't split price - volume and pricing of the sales growth, but has pricing - has the pricing environment has been a bigger topic for you this quarter versus previous quarters or could you maybe provide some more color on the current pricing environment for you, especially in the several sort of the channels that you sell your products to?

Ronald Merckx

No, I think because we do look at that sort of internally, but we haven't seen any significant price deflation in the markets in which we operate. No.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question is from Anna Patrice from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Anna Patrice

This is Anna Patrice from Berenberg. I have a couple of questions on my side. You say that the comparison basis was quite difficult because of some new contracts listing in Q1 last year. If I look on the organic growth of your branded division last year, I see that 9% organic growth was in Q2, that has slowed down to 6.5% in Q2, but then in Q3 you again rose back to 9%. So if you look at this year development in 2018, should we be also ready for some weakening in Q3, will there also some new listings, some extra contracts that you think would represent high comparison basis and hence growth could be - also a bit slower in some quarters in 2018. And then when you think that the [indiscernible] is still very good, where would you see the acceleration in the rest of the year to be? How good is your visibility in terms of the expected organic growth? That was the first part of the question. The second part of the question, the margins were slightly down, is it only because of the A&P or were there other impacts that affected the margins, i.e., how was the gross margin development? Were there any other impacts, I remember that again last year in one quarter and now that you also had the variation because of the long-term incentive plan, et cetera, so were there any other things that affected the margins in Q1 2018? Thank you.

Ronald Merckx

Good morning, Anna Patrice. No, look, I think you called out exactly the point that I think I've been trying to make, which is that, there is quarterly volatility in growth and profitability within the - in this business, also given its size. I think for 2018 when we look ahead, there will be different phasing compared to 2017, 2016 in terms of media campaigns, MPD coming to the markets, maybe specific competitor actions and therefore we basically plan our activities, and as I said, we are confident that we will grow our own brands between 5% and 7%. I think if you look at '16, it was 8.6%, in the full year '17 it was 7.7% as you already called out. But with a bit of variability between the quarters and that will be also, I think, as Karel already called out, the deltas between sell-in and sell-out can play a role here. And I would find it difficult to know exactly pinpoint by quarter and I just don't want to get into that.

We are managing this business for the long term and on an annual basis where we are confident of what we can achieve. The acceleration of growth is basically driven by some of the activities that we know we're going to put in the market that will help drive growth either in terms of campaigns, product development, category dynamics that we see, and also the continued long-term growth trend for organic food that we see. So I really don't want to get into sort of trying to pinpoint specific quarterly growth on a quarterly basis. In terms of margin, the biggest driver, there wasn't anything else, the most significant impact in the quarter was actually the A&P spend.

Anna Patrice

And the gross margin was rather flat year-over-year. Again last year -

Ronald Merckx

Yes, it was flattish.

Anna Patrice

Okay. Do you remember that last year, for example, you've had issues with the weak pound, where you had impact on the gross margin partially also to the weak pound.

Ronald Merckx

That's been fairly stable now. So that's - that hasn't played a role.

Anna Patrice

And then you say that the U.K is kind of mixed a little bit, and with this - with Mrs Crimble, the growth is flat. I think you're also doing the repackaging, trying to bring a bit more innovation to the brands, and make a little bit more attractive for the younger customer base. How that works out or how is that working out?

Ronald Merckx

Well. I think so underlying if you take out the effect of the portfolio pruning, then we see the start of some growth there. There is also more interest in some of the other channels, like out of home. We had some issues with exporting Mrs Crimble's due to some distributor going bankrupt, that will now start to come back. So, I think again that's - if you look at the future, that will start to grow again.

Anna Patrice

Last question, if I may, on the Spanish growth, how much was it across the Spain, because you said at the [indiscernible] there was difference in the channels, but overall how strong was Spanish market for you?

Ronald Merckx

Yes. That was sort of, in our own brands, low single-digit growth, a little bit of decline, as I said, in HFS, and then of course strong double-digit growth in grocery, but of course, grocery is still a smaller part of that business. So as that transition starts to happen in Spain with the grocery channel becoming more important, we will see that sort of changing in the future.

Operator

The next question is from Alan Vandenberghe, KBC.

Alan Vandenberghe

Good Morning, Ronald. Thanks for having my question. It's on A&P spending, you'd indicated earlier in the call that A&P spending, which was up in the first quarter in absolute, but also in relative terms compared to the sales, I was wondering if that would also be true for the entire year. And then regarding the phasing of A&P spending over the year, I remember that in the earlier, probably in previous years you at least gave some indication on how the phasing of A&P would be within the year, I was wondering if you could also for '18 provide some more color on that? Thank you.

Ronald Merckx

Yes, sorry. There was a bit of thing on the line, what was your first question?

Alan Vandenberghe

My first question was whether the A&P spending as a percentage of sales would also be up for the entire year compared to last year?

Ronald Merckx

Yes. Okay. Thank you. Yes, I mean we continue to invest behind our brands. I think what you've seen is that over the last 3 years to 4 years, we've done two things is on the one hand focusing on growing our brands, investing additionally behind the brand, whilst also significantly increasing the EBITE margin, so the profitability that's been really quite a success story. I think what we are seeing now is that for a number of brands, we may not need to further increase the percentage necessarily, but for instance, if you look at Zonnatura with the relaunch of the packaging this year, we will sort of increase it as a percentage of sales. Overall, for the total company, it's stable and it might slightly increase still, and we planned that basically from time to time, and if we see that we want to enter into new categories or if you want to, let's say, push export for instance, then we might overinvest a little bit for a while. But I wouldn't expect the same level of increases that we've seen over the last few years, and for 2018, it's more or less stable. On the quarterly guidance phasing out, that's - for A&P, it's a little bit the same like with growth it, my experience is that, sort of changes also from quarter to quarter, the planning can change and therefore I have actually stepped away from that a little bit. For the full year, I think I've given you our guidance more or less in line with 2017 as a percentage of sales, and how that exactly falls quarter by quarter, we do our internal forecasting of course, but those get updated on a regular basis as well. So that moves and swings around about a little bit.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Fernand De Boer from Degroof.

Fernand de Boer

Actually also I had the same question on the phasing of A&P, but that has been answered. Then, I have one question left, because at the beginning you said something about Gayelord Hauser results in your press release, but I'm not sure what's happening there, and how should do you look at that going for the rest of the year?

Ronald Merckx

Thanks. Good morning, Fernand. Yes, so on Gayelord Hauser, I mean those of you who know the brand, it's an old longstanding sort of dietetic brand in France. But I think the consumer need has changed a little bit, I mean these were more sort of, yes, biscuit, low sugar type of products, whereas I think people now in terms of what is a healthy meal that fits within a weight loss regime, because that's what it was based on, so it's less the sort of powders and biscuits and those kind of products where people want to sort of see more real food if you like as part of such weight management brand. And therefore we're launching these real meals, they are ready meals and they're with a weight loss sort of angle. So those are more evening meals and then there's also a number of another range of breakfast cereals and those type of products. So it's a change of, yes, meeting the need of those consumers who want to sort of run the weight management program to lose a little bit of excess body weight. And the way into that is changing, so less from, let's say, powders, shakes whatever and biscuits, which they did a lot in to more sort of real food-based weight loss management systems. I mean that's being launched during the year, and maybe we'll get back to that in one of the next updates and give you a little bit more color on that, when those products have been launched, we can give you some real live examples and pictures of what that looks like.

Fernand de Boer

Then I'd like to come back on the gross margin question, because it remains a little bit a puzzle for me that with the agency business, also private label business going down so much, no longer hampered by the U.K., actually I think you should see a positive given the price increases you have in the U.K., and also, let's say, give your remark on input pressure on tier prices and still little bit possible, why gross margin is actually flattish and not going up?

Ronald Merckx

Yes. I think again other things play a role there as well in the quarter, also because in our own factories we had - because of the growth in Q1 2017 growing more volumes through those with a little bit less in this quarter than you get into fixed cost absorption, which plays a role. So again there - I mean when I look at the full year, gross margins are planned to go up a little bit, but in the quarter itself, the sort of fixed cost absorptions play a role in there. There might be a little bit more promotion in one quarter versus the other quarter, trade terms deals where we've agreed additional investments, which sort of take out a little bit of margins. So on the full year, we're basically seeing an increase, small increase of gross margins.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Karel Zoete from Kepler.

Karel Zoete

One more question, please. With regard to the expansion into fresh categories and chills categories, that's fairly reason. Two questions on this is that firstly mostly related to France and can you share with us what are basically the expectations here, because it's a somewhat new category for you? The second thing has to do with the complexity that comes with a chilled business. How do you make sure that you don't have a lot of additional costs and complexity in the business whilst [indiscernible] still quite low?

Ronald Merckx

So I think we've always had through HFS in France, of course, some smaller ranges of chilled product. So what we are doing is actually leveraging the capabilities that we have with, let's say, the Bonneterre warehouse and managing the chilled greens there. We're now leveraging that into the grocery business, that's absolutely true. We do manage that complexity. We also have a team in France that you know by background has actually worked in some of the chilled categories and basically their experience on to this. And it's something of course that the team is monitoring very closely, because you're absolutely right, it is a more complex supply chain, shorter shelf lives. But what we're seeing there is that's why sort of we're monitoring it closely, it's a nice growth. It's actually growing ahead of the internal business case that we had and so far we're seeing that, also because we already had some of that experience in Bonneterre that we are managing that.

Operator

Next question is from Anna Patrice from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Anna Patrice

I missed how much is this dietetic business for you? There is a bit declining in terms of the shelf sales in euro terms, how big is it?

Ronald Merckx

Yes, that brand is somewhere between €15 million to €20 million that ballpark range.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Mr. Ronald Merckx, there are no further questions.

Ronald Merckx

Okay, thank you very much for attending the call, and if there are no further questions, then I'd like to close the call and wish you all a very pleasant day. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the event call. You may now disconnect your lines. Thank you. Have a nice day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.