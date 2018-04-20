Square Acquires Zesty Assets To Expand Corporate Catering

SQ is continuing to invest in its Caviar approach to reducing friction for larger corporate customers to provide quality food to employees.

Zesty has developed a food ordering system tailored to corporate catering needs.

Square has acquired Zesty assets for an undisclosed sum to fold into its Caviar business unit.

Quick Take

Square (SQ) has acquired certain assets of catering technology firm Zesty for an undisclosed sum

Zesty has developed an ordering and delivery system that makes it easier for businesses to purchase catering services for corporate events.

Square acquired Zesty to further enhance its food ordering offerings to larger ticket size corporate customers who are likely more profitable than individual, small ticket users.

Target Company

San Francisco-based Zesty was founded in 2013 to provide office catering services for companies in San Francisco and surrounding areas.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Chris Hollindale, who was previously a management consultant at CHP Consulting in London, UK.

Below is an overview video of Zesty catering users:

(Source: Zesty Catering)

Zesty’s provides an integrated service that learns corporate team members dietary preferences and restrictions.

It then curates and customizes menus accordingly and enables company catering buyers to easily order and track food processing. The firm delivers the food and serves customers on-site.

Zesty raised approximately $20.7 million in seed and Series A funding rounds from individual investors and venture capital firms including Forerunner Ventures, Founders Fund and Index Ventures.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Square did not file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely not a material amount for Square’s $20 billion market cap.

Square is acquiring Zesty as a tuck-in deal for its Caviar business unit, led by Gokul Rajaram.

Caviar is Square’s food ordering platform that connects restaurants and food preparation businesses with customers through Square’s existing system.

The acquisition of Zesty is designed to bolster Caviar’s ‘growing corporate ordering business, Caviar for Teams.’

So, Square is investing to grow its ability to play the middleman between restaurants and customers by making it easier for both parties to transact with each other.

As Caviar’s Rajaram stated in the deal announcement,

Restaurants turn to Caviar to reach more diners and grow their businesses. Expanding our corporate catering product with Zesty enables us to offer our restaurant partners another way to boost sales through higher-margin, large-format catering orders. Caviar is thriving, and we’re excited to supercharge its success with Zesty and double down on an area with great opportunity to drive more growth for our business.

The Zesty acquisition adds several functionalities to Caviar’s existing offerings:

Sophisticated menu-planning tools and algorithms Robust order management White-glove catering logistics Nutrition and allergen customization, including a focus on healthy order options

These types of services are important to large corporate food programs, which Caviar aims to penetrate more with the addition of Zesty.

In the past 12 months, Square’s stock has more than doubled as the firm has posted strong results, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

While the Zesty acquisition won’t move the needle in the near term, it does provide a directional signal that Square intends to continue investing to build out its food ordering business, especially for businesses who represent larger order sizes vs. individuals with small ticket sizes.

Larger order sizes and ongoing relationships with corporate customers are probably a better business proposition for Square.

I expect to see further initiatives in this space as the firm fine-tunes its focus on more profitable business segments for the longer term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.