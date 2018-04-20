IBERIABANK's (IBKC) CEO Daryl Byrd on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Also in the room this morning we have Anthony Restel, our Chief Financial Officer; Michael Brown, our Chief Operating Officer; Fernando Perez-Hickman, our Director of Corporate Strategy; Terry Akins, our Chief Risk Officer; and Bob Kottler, Director of Retail and Mortgage. And everyone is available to take - participate in the Q&A session.

If you've not already obtained a copy of the press releases and supplemental PowerPoint's, you may access these documents on our website which is www.iberiabank.com under Investor Relations.

As just mentioned, a replay of this call will be available until midnight of April 27. Information regarding the replay is provided in the press release. Our discussion deals with both historical and forward-looking information, our Safe Harbor disclaimer is provided in the press release and in the supplemental presentation.

At this point, I'd like to turn it over to Daryl for his opening commentary.

Daryl Byrd

Thanks Jeff. Good morning, everyone, and we appreciate your being with us today.

We're pleased to report another solid quarter. Core EPS was a $1.37 compared to a $2 last year we were up 34% and this represents another quarterly record for the company. It should be noted that core EPS figure actually included $0.03 per share impact in the cash bonus we paid to associates on the back of last year's tax legislation changes. While this is nonrecurring, we’ll come out of the future. Run rate it is reported as part of our core earnings.

As I'm sure you have all noticed our business has fairly predictable seasonality over the course of the year and this quarter was no different. While specific timing maybe slightly different than some maybe have modeled, you should know that our first quarter results had either met or exceeded our internal expectations and as such we're on track to achieve the 2018 financial guidance we shared previously.

For the quarter our reported margin remained stable at 3.67% and we saw an improvement of nine basis points in our cash margin to 3.42%, reflective of asset sensitivity. Non acquired deposit growth was excellent in the first quarter, a trend that we already see continuing into the second quarter.

Of note, we continue to see strong growth in non-interest-bearing deposits which were up 386 million and remained 29% of total deposits. Excluding acquired Gibraltar loans, we experienced modest loan growth in the first quarter which is consistent with past first quarter trends. However we saw a nice pipelines building over the quarter and we're already seeing a nice ramp-up in loan volumes in the second quarter.

Outside of typical first quarter expense items like payroll taxes and the aforementioned one-time cash bonus, we believe we are doing a nice job holding expenses in line and will remain keenly focused on expense management and achieving efficiencies throughout the year including those associated with the recent acquisitions.

For the quarter credit came in as expected with net charge-offs down significantly and the provision down $6.4 million or 45%. Non-interest income was down due to the seasonal decline in mortgage income and a few other fee income categories. We were not surprised with our reported fee income levels and we are actually very encouraged with the ongoing retooling efforts of our mortgage franchise and the improved results we see from the balance of the year.

The mortgage team has done a great job recruiting new originators who are more closely connected to our branches and are located in our high-growth markets. As we move into the second quarter, we see both mortgage production and mortgage spreads improving, as well as the bottom-line contribution from the business.

As we reflect on the performance for the first quarter, and as I have transitioned this discussion to our 2020 goals, I'm happy to report that our core return on average assets came in at 1.13%. Our core return average tangible common equity came in at approximately 14%, and our core tangible efficiency ratio is 59%. We believe these results represent continued improvement, however our 2020 goals indicate we are looking for much more which we'll talk about in a minute.

This was a solid quarter and also a very busy quarter for us. In March we simultaneously closed and converted the Gibraltar acquisition at what was very favorable pricing as compared to some recently announced transactions. Consistent with prior acquisitions, we were pleased with the timing of our approvals and high performance of our integration team in getting the transaction closed and converted.

I want to welcome our new clients, associates and shareholders from Gibraltar to our company. This quarter we also announced a $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend. As always our organization and board are focused on capital planning and shareholder returns. As a reminder, we continue to have an open share repurchase plan with approximately 747,000 shares available to purchase which we may use opportunistically to manage capital on an ongoing basis.

Yesterday we also announced our 2020 strategic goals. As I mentioned in the release, our company has changed significantly since we last announced goals in 2011 with [Technical Difficulty] operating in some of the most attractive growth markets across the Southeastern United States.

However the fundamentals of that company remain unchanged. We continue to focus on serving our clients, associates, entities and shareholders in the highest quality manner, and believe that our market centric business model positions us to recruit the best people and serve the best clients in each of our markets.

Our 2020 strategic goals include core EPS growth of greater than 10%, core return on average assets greater than 1.3%, core return on tangible common equity greater than 15%, and a core tangible efficiency ratio of less than 55%. We believe the achievement of these goals for products sustainable, profitable growth with appropriate returns to our shareholders.

Finally I want to welcome our new Chief Diversity Officer, Monica Sylvain who will serve as an executive officer of our company and be responsible for implementing and driving initiatives that continue to enhance a diverse and inclusive organization.

At this point, I’ll open up the call for questions. Nicole?

Ebrahim Poonawala

I think starting off Daryl on the 2020 goals, I know you guys put fair amount of time in thinking through and coming up with these. When we look at those goals is the point here that you - what's the likelihood that you can get to those goals sooner than expected, I mean next year in 2019. And if you can talk about like things which you feel better about relative to where you could actually do outperform what was things where you are little more cautious around, this probably made you put in numbers more conservatively.

Daryl Byrd

Ebrahim I’m going to start, and look we've put the goals out there where I said keenly focused item certainly trying to get there sooner. We are going to do everything we can to do that but we're really focused on extracting value from the franchise we've created. And we think we are pretty good at credit. We've been very focused on expenses and we’ll continue to be very focused on expenses.

We expect solid loan growth given our business model in the markets that we're in and the talent that we've got. So we're going to be very disciplined, and we're going to be focused on the things that we can control and add hopefully nimble enough to manage the issues that come up that - little bit non-controlled.

But we think we’re in great markets. We see markets like Atlanta with a lot of companies coming into Atlanta, Florida and Texas. You see a lot of people kind of piling into those states from the demographic perspective. I think we are - really kind of in the early innings of this economic expansion and we would expect our clients particularly as the year goes on to expand and borrow with the economic expansion. So pretty positive. Anthony any comments?

Anthony Restel

Ebrahim, let me just real quick and I don’t want to spend too much time but let me talk to you what we did to kind of come up with goals. Let me start by saying clearly we recognize that we were not where we - let me backup, so clearly if you look at our performance over the last couple of years we've been a laggard, we’ve struggled relative to the guidance we put out there.

Our approach to guidance this year was - is actually fairly simple. We wanted to come up with some scenarios and numbers that we felt very confident we could get to. So, we actually internally ran a little over 20 different scenarios, so we don't have one particular forecast I can't tell you the particular interest rates scenario but we ran a variety of different scenarios, deposit rates move and deposit data is up, asset data is moving nicely, loan growth up, loan growth down, spreads compressing et cetera.

And so what you see in the guidance is numbers that we believe is achievable where we've got flexibility to pivot and get there. Certainly we are extremely focused on making sure that we deliver on those numbers. We want to get there sooner than possible but look it's really all about sustainable and deliver not on a consistent basis, so we're not looking to just get this done in one quarter done in 2020. We're looking to really kind of get there soon and be able to maintain that for a while recognize and it is some of maybe what's a drag for our current shareholder relative to our price.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Anthony is there any thought of or is it already done where management's incentives are aligned with hitting these targets.

Anthony Restel

So Ebrahim quite simply right, our annual bonus is tied to achieving our internal budget. The 2018 guidance that we put out last quarter is specifically built off of our budget. When we talk about and so our short term incentives are absolutely aligned to achieving kind of the numbers that we've got out there from the street perspective.

On a longer term basis the vast majority of our long term incentives are tied to a return on tangible common equity along with a total shareholder return modifier that's relative to the KBW index.

And so the numbers that we put out in the goals today for you are the exact numbers that will drive the vast bulk of our long term incentive compensation. So I will tell you that on an absolute basis the majority - the vast majority of our cash from a performance perspective is incentive based tied to the metrics that we're talking you about achieving.

Ebrahim Poonawala

And then just moving on, TCE issue ended at about 8.7% at quarter end. Can you remind us in terms of capital ratios to which we are managing and potential for stock buyback, I mean you guys are trading already at a pretty decent discount stock is down again, would love to get sort of management's appetite to buying back stock right now.

Anthony Restel

So a couple of things, on the first question 8.5 on the TCE is a reasonable number for us. We also like 12.75 on a total risk based capital. We just want to make sure that people are recognizing that the total risk based capitals is largely been our binding constraint over time given the nature of the loans that we booked but those are the two kind of metrics that I look at.

Relative to the share buyback, I’ll remind people one, during the first quarter we were largely locked out of being able to do anything because we have the Gibraltar deal was in a pricing period. Certainly we also recognize that as we move forward from here that we will be growing capital organically.

We do not have a need to grow capital beyond the levels I talked about just a minute ago in any material way and so you should expect to see us return to shareholders even through dividend increases, and where appropriate we will utilize our share repurchase program throughout the year, to keep the capital levels from growing materially.

I will tell you that we really don't have a big desire to have capital much lower than that. We recognize as we move through time, there'll be a point in time where we're going to one higher capital and so we have no intention of getting being capital thing. We don't believe that's in the long term best interest of our shareholders either so…

Daryl Byrd

Ebrahim, we feel like we're pretty well positioned from a capital management perspective.

Catherine Mealor

Taken to this season little bit this quarter, I know that Daryl you said this is in line with year-end expectation. And so with that said, if there's still a pretty big ramp from this quarter feeds just ahead of full year guidance. So can you talk us through what that ramp looks like, what makes you still confident than mortgage is going to have such a big rebounds for the rest of the year and are there other line items that could also help you get there. Thanks.

Daryl Byrd

Catherine I’ll start. On mortgage origination volumes actually came in a little bit better than we expected that came in under that $338 million and we see mortgage volumes ramping up which is typical for second quarter. We see that happening right now. And we feel pretty good about the retooling of the business.

You also have another component that's out there. We had about 94 million in portfolio product that we originated this quarter. So we think origination volumes will continue to improve as they normally do in the second and third quarter. Anthony do you have a comment?

Anthony Restel

Yes, so Catherine what I would ask you to do is take a look at Page 9 on the supplemental deck if you look at our first quarter of last year to second quarter, you'd see that we had almost $9 million pick up in the fee income line.

I think as we go through the categories of line Daryl talked about the mortgage business. We had some nice recruiting success early in the first part of this year which will I think will be proved some nice dividends give us as we move through the year and that business flow start to see that seasonal ramp which we’re already starting to see which is great title revenue really follows the same path.

We’ll see a build in our title revenue there is nothing different this year really from last year that we’re expecting. Obviously we had some nice movement in our trust and brokerage business so we’re getting some traction there.

Treasury management was up $600,000 in the first quarter continues to be a home run for us that will continue to grow. Day count on service charges will make a difference right, so and then quite honestly right we had slower loan growth in the first quarter. Our derivatives and swap activity is somewhat tied to the volume of loan activity. So we expect to see a pick up there.

So, I would remind everybody its actually kind of funny that last quarter when I gave the guidance everybody was bemoaning the fact that I thought I was coming in way too low. And so it is a little bit ironic now that I’m sitting here and everybody is like now you’re too high.

So I would tell you that I still feel confident with the guidance that we got out there, recognizing we’ll still early in the year, but I do think you’re going to see the nice seasonal rebuild. And then you'll see some of the other businesses come online as expected just like to have in all prior years.

Catherine Mealor

And if I look back to your point the first quarter 2017 and part of that jump from 1Q 2017 to 2Q 2017 with that you had a big negative fair value mark in the first quarter of 2017. So did you see something similar in this quarter where that reversal just a pipeline in printing is a big part of the job?

Anthony Restel

No, I don’t think we expect to have a big negative market value adjustment tightened into the second quarter versus the first quarter. So again...

Catherine Mealor

And I mean, did you have a negative market this quarter where reverse and it goes that positive?

Anthony Restel

We had about $800,000 negative mark this quarter on the market value adjustments Catherine. So we’ll wait and see what we have next quarter, but I tell you I think the more meaningful thing for the mortgage group quite honestly, if you’ve got a pipeline at least at this point and expectations for the quarter would indicate we’re going to see something 25% to 30% possibly 35% growth in the origination activity going into the second quarter over the first.

Margins improving in the business, we've been very and as I mentioned Bob's and everyone guys in the mortgage group done a fabulous job on the recruiting fronts. And so unfortunately we had to guarantee some salary dollars for those new people for the first couple of months where we didn’t really get much production from them. But the nature of the mortgage originators is they actually get to going pretty quick to be able to support themselves from a production standpoint.

So I think we feel pretty good, I mean we talked this was not unexpected for us. We knew we’d be soft heading into the first quarter getting some of the challenges we had into last year but we actually like where we are. I think positioning heading into the year you will see a significant pickup in the mortgage income heading into the second quarter.

Daryl Byrd

And Bob do you want to say anything about recruiting.

Bob Kottler

We actually have done Ryan and Tina have been in mortgage market President done a really nice job recruiting. We have a very solid group of mortgage market Presidents. We sat down at the end of the last year and talked about that we really wanted to get focused on recruiting and build a pipeline.

The result of that is that we have recruited about 20 new originators and we have a continued pipeline. It will be a recruiting it will be a tiny a bit slower in the middle of the year because people have full pipelines. But generally we feel pretty good about it.

And it showed up very nicely in the first quarter we were actually ahead of our own internal production goals. So, I think you’ll expect there are lot of people that feel very good about coming here and I think we’ll continue to recruit more.

And the ones we’re recruiting are generally and in our high growth markets. So they’re much more tied to the bank generally in Florida and Alabama and Georgia and we’ll begin to work on Texas as we get through the year as well.

So I think what you'll see is that we’re really working to create a value proposition for our originators that will give them a reason to be here and stay here. One other thing I’ll note is, we’re in the middle of our digital rollout as well. So we’ll have a new digital frontend which I think will be great for our customers that will also be a much more efficient effective process for our mortgage originators as well.

Just following up on the conservation about the expenses as it relates to the fees, I mean I can appreciate that this was a seasonally soft quarter for you, but it does - someone mentioned earlier that it is a steep ramp implied by the guide. If the fee guide comes in short is there a flexibility on the expense guide of 7 to 7.10?

Anthony Restel

Yes.

Casey Haire

Okay, all right. And then just switching to…

Daryl Byrd

So we’ve modeled out obviously the growth in the revenues right and there are incentive payments and other thing. So the revenue is not there, naturally you wouldn’t have those incentive payments.

And although we haven't announced specifically that there is a new initiative to look at cost, I can assure that they’re always laser focused internally on making sure that we’re continuing to look at cost opportunities throughout the year so that we’re not behind where we need to be.

Certainly we’d love to beat the guidance even if we have the growth on the fee side but we do have flexibility as you know.

Casey Haire

And just on the loan growth outlook just - see if you guys are maintaining your guide, what does that, what does that contemplate in terms of paydowns I think it was 270 in the quarter here. You see that moderating from here or just some color there?

Daryl Byrd

Michael?

Michael Brown

Great question. We had a little bit higher level of payoffs during the first quarter. We didn't have the production during the quarter to offset that's not unusual with the seasonality that we've kind of talked about. We do expect and are starting to see a pretty good pickup in production in the second quarter which again is not unusual for us.

If you step back and take a look at our loan growth and maybe I can walk you through our logic it might help in terms of how you think about where we'll going from here. If you start with the first quarter is traditionally slow. We had a organic growth of about 160 million that’s about 3% annualized which is pretty comparable with what we've normally seen in the past even with a little bit higher level of payoffs.

We’re obviously focused on lower risk additions to the portfolio to balance out the credit side of the equation. But we’re also trying to diversify the growth of the company in terms of less CRE more of C&I balanced. So you think about where the future growth is going to come from, some is going to come from where Daryl described - earlier which is our existing franchise.

We’re in a lot of really good markets, but have the potential to grow. We think about Florida, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, but you also have to think about our historical focus on moving market share as a company. So we haven’t necessarily depended upon markets growing to be able to get growth.

So even with our growth which we expect to see in markets, we’ll still expect to see growth from our existing franchise. And then if you layer on top of that, what I would define as our growth strategies, we’ve already alluded to our private banking mortgage portfolio of product having a very good first quarter that has a seasonal impact on us.

It's also not available in all of our markets so as we roll that out, we should see a greater effect from that in terms of our loan growth numbers. We’ve got our equipment finance business which is relatively new starting to see that kick in and have a good impact on our growth. Think of the C&I component I described earlier that's really a contributor to that.

Our reserve-based lending business is the same although the steps in existing business we seen a nice increase in activity there and we’re expecting that to continue.

And then we have a couple of investments that are really new to us limited albeit in terms of dollars we’re investing but the Carolinas in New York we have some hopes for that as we sort of roll through the rest of the year.

You build upon the organic growth I described in 1Q, you layer on the existing franchise growth we normally see seasonally plus the growth strategies. We feel good about the ability to hit our loan growth numbers for the rest of the year and then also through to 2020.

Daryl Byrd

And also we’ll have less headwinds from the risk of trade, so that’s going to help us in the year.

Could you just talk about what you've done in terms of adjusting deposit rates and beta assumptions you're making in future quarters?

Daryl Byrd

Anthony?

Anthony Restel

So Jennifer we calculate that we’re basically at about 29% deposit beta from – we kind of track it through the cycle which just to be consistent right. We were about 24 prior quarter, 22 to the quarter before that. Right now, we're not move in necessarily rate sheet pricing.

So we're doing largely exception based pricing when we need to do that like most of our competitors obviously our CD portfolio be the one exception which is largely tied to the yield curve. So CD repricing is up a little bit and then obviously we've got our index fund and public funds which are index moving along with that. So couple numbers for you, but 17% of our deposit portfolio is exception price today.

Probably expect to see that increase a little bit over time. We have $1.7 billion in public funds. That's index so we did get a rate move from the Fed in March, so we would expect to see some continued price movement there. We're seeing good movement on the asset beta side so our loan yields are moving; you see that in the legacy loan yields and the reports, so we feel good about that, we’ll continue to be defensive.

We’ll continue to be not trying to push rates alternately, we from an interest rate risk modeling perspective we're looking for a 55 kind of through the cycle. I will tell you that I get a little nervous when I hear about the Fed talking or people talking about four in a year and four next year whatever it be. I think we still see our asset sensitivity providing incremental EPS I think we've said for pennies for the next 25.

I think beyond that, particularly for start getting them on a rapid fashionable start to see some diminishing returns, because I do think deposit betas will start to accelerate particularly if we are starting to see Fed moves at that pace and quickness. We're not looking to do anything different over the next couple quarters so I think if we follow the trend we were kind of two and then four and then maybe up five this quarter.

We’ll probably see something similar to be kind of in the low 30s. I would expect from a cycle to deposit beta next quarter and then kind of moving on up into the maybe the mid 30s as we move through the year.

Anthony wanted to follow-up on the commentary you just made. If I look at last quarter I think your margin guidance with the six basis points for the rate hike was 361 to 369, but if I'm reading this correctly looks like your guidance now is 350 to 365 assuming no further rate hike. So can you help me reconcile the two and am I understanding that correctly and if so what has changed?

Anthony Restel

Yes, so we brought up the guidance. I thought that trying to keep reconciling back Michael to the 1215 forward curve would be kind of a moved waste point. We put in a number there we felt comfortable that we would be able to achieve its probably a little bit more upside to that number. I think if I look at the second quarter from a margin perspective, I expect the margin to be relatively flat from a top line perspective.

The reason for that quite simply is we've got some pull forward from the March move, but keep in mind that the Gibraltar transaction is going to have a little bit of a drag. Gibraltar had a margin of about a little bit under 310. And so just given the size of that portfolio it's going to create a natural drag we're going to have to overcome. So again, I'm looking for a slightly flat to maybe up a basis point from there.

As we move to the end of the year we’ll see how things evolve. And so I'm hoping to be able to pleasantly bring that margin number up as we go through the year. The good news is, the risk that maybe we're a little short on loan growth to the extent that happens. I do think I've got some offset maybe if that were to occur with a stronger margin. So just didn’t feel like it was the right time to get too aggressive on any of the assumptions. You should expect to see us kind of tighten those ranges as we move through the year.

So I tell you yes you're probably right it would look like we're a light on the margin maybe, loan growth might end up being a little softer, maybe if we’re wrong, but I think you've got some natural offset. So our goal again is to try to guide to where we think we can get on a holistic basis recognizing like all years the pieces and parts are going to move around on us.

Michael Rose

And then maybe as a follow up not to beat dead horse, but can you just remind us some of the leadership changes that you made and exactly what you've done to help restructure the mortgage business that you think will contribute to the ramp as we move through the year? Thanks.

Daryl Byrd

Bob, turn it back to you for that.

Bob Kottler

Michael what we did was, we did a couple of things. We promoted Ryan Atkins to be our Production Manager and Ryan is been incredibly energetic and focused and as a result he has made a significant difference on the recruiting side in the recruiting pipeline. We also brought in Nathan Vogt from Associated Bank and to run our ops group. And he is in turn brought in a new group largely to help us get the ops piece more efficient.

And so we have a very solid group of market Presidents they done a great job being very focused who came some of which who had been here and some which we have recruited over the last year or two. And so we have a really good team it’s functioning. They're doing a great job together and they understand very clearly what we need and they need to do to get the mortgage business where we want it going forward.

Daryl Byrd

One other thing Michael that we did is obviously we lost a lot of folks if you remember all footprint we had people out in Idaho Falls and other places. So what we did as we've backfilled and re-recruited, we’ve put a particular emphasis on recruiting people that we could put into the markets where we could get better alignment between our existing consumer banking franchise and private banking commercial franchise against those mortgage lenders which should help us get greater referral activity as well.

Bob Kottler

Yes, I would say - the folks we have, have grown up in those Southeast markets and they know Florida very well. They know Georgia very well, Alabama very well, so the group that we have in addition to the group in Arkansas, Tennessee and folks that have been with us for a while. Have a good insight into people and as we have brought in new people they have also recommended others and so that's worked out very well.

I just had one more follow up question regards to that, the mortgage restructuring. I appreciate all the color and data you’ve given, but I guess so those - as I hear it correctly those 20 new recruits are basically refilling positions for people that departed if I'm correct in that, if you could confirm that and then secondarily okay, start please?

Daryl Byrd

So Stephen - not exactly, the recruits that Bob is talking about are in our high growth markets and a lot of the people that left us were in our old friend – our old historical kind of mortgage franchise which would be more than a kind of Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas. As Anthony mentioned Idaho Falls this group is more Atlanta or Florida at the Southeast Birmingham.

Anthony Restel

New Orleans as well.

Daryl Byrd

New Orleans as well, right.

Stephen Scouten

And then I guess the one other question I have on is, what really precipitated the need to restructure I mean was it just an efficiency realization, was it just that if you guys you had people in the wrong markets in order to grow moving forward. Was there a big business mix change or kind of what was really the identifying fashion you said hey this is…

Daryl Byrd

Stephen, I’ll start with that, we had what was a kind of traditional mortgage broker operation where you had originators and their support structure was sitting with them. And we were frankly in markets that as rates began to rise, we saw some volume decrease and we had a very fixed expense structure.

We're working hard, Bob mentioned the digital side. We're working hard on the efficiencies and business, trying to kind of right-size the expenses. And then also trying to recruit originators in markets that we think are high growth markets for us. Bob?

Bob Kottler

The only thing I would add Daryl, one of the as we recruit more heavily in markets where we have branches and bankers. You also see much better synergies, so we put in a new incentive plans to where we both are incenting our mortgage originators to – refer deposits to bankers. And at the same time, I have put incentive plans in for bankers to refer mortgage loans to their deposit customers which should serve us well from both the retention standpoint as well as an acquisition standpoint on both sides, so enables us to do that.

Daryl Byrd

Bob, you might also talk about – portfolio mortgage product.

Bob Kottler

Yes, so when we - as you all know when we - threw both the Sabadell and Gibraltar acquisitions both of those banks had very good programs to develop portfolio mortgage production not just for loan production, but also to help us with our private banking strategy of bringing in more deposits and assets under management.

So we get a little less than $100 million of portfolio production. The other thing that does is it helps all of our originators have that product available. So we expect the portfolio production to ramp up we’re rolling it out across the company today and it’s going very well. And so I think what you'll see is a mortgage business is really a combination of held-for-sale secondary business and held for investment portfolio business.

Daryl Byrd

And Bob in the portfolio mortgage product one we’ve simplified the products there, but it’s also a more efficient kind of support structure.

Bob Kottler

It is we basically picked up Sabadell's and Gibraltar's operations group in Miami and have left them put them together and left them in place. So we have a very centralized process to do the processing of those loans. And so that's helped us as well.

Just wanted to follow up on the margin, it looks the accretable yield had a step down in the first quarter. Can you just tell some of your assumptions are on the accretable yield embedded within the full year 2018 margin guidance?

Anthony Restel

Yes, so recall last quarter we talked about some large lumpy paydowns that we proactively took as large bank Sabadell kind of took some of the large syndicated credits that were low yielding for us off the books and we had some prepayment activity we talked about that last quarter.

So last quarter in the total guide in the total NIM we had about seven basis points give or take tied to that. It was about close to five just round and make it easy about $5 million worth of impact relative to prepayments last quarter. We had about $200,000 this quarter.

So $4.8 million of that $6 million variance was tied to kind of that one-time activity. Matt I always talk about it’s very hard for me to telegraph especially going forward relative to prepayments. I will tell you that we’re not pushing out any large loans. We’re not expecting at least not to the best of my knowledge we don’t have any large recoveries although I’m hopeful that we’ll have and we always have some de minimis amount.

As I’ve stated in the past right you should expect to see the accretable yield be relatively consistent from a yield perspective and then burned down proportionate with the decline in the portfolio. We’ve got about $5 billion in those assets about a five year average life or so that will come and burn down so a little bit, kind of a little bit of tail.

Daryl Byrd

It’s got a little bit of residential.

Anthony Restel

Yes, it’s got a little bit of tail from a mortgage perspective but we do not have a cliff event. What I do have in there is I do have some positive pops that will happen from time to time relative to prepayments and recoveries. But again I don't have a way to project but I wish I did, but again the best I can tell you is we’re not expecting material, we’re expecting the portfolio to kind of play out over kind of a five year average life, and I expect the yields to be somewhat consistent and just kind of burned down proportionally with that decline in the loan portfolio.

Matt Olney

And Anthony you mentioned the glide down over time, I definitely appreciate that. But you just added Gibraltar very recently. So would that glide down happen kind of over time or could it be…?

Anthony Restel

The nice thing about Gibraltar is obviously I talked about their 308 margin. We will have some positive move up to start up as we kind of put marks on that book. But the nice thing is that portfolio also has a lot of mortgage product in it as well given their private banking focus.

So that also to the extent any of those marks that we put on that that will also have a very long runway. So won’t create a cliff event and to be honest as this portfolio is relatively small to the grand scheme of things.

So I think on all end basis, Gibraltar probably hits us for about three basis points to our margin on an absolute basis for the year. And some open Matt that is pretty benign I recognize that the volatility from the acquired portfolio is a challenge for people trying to model our stock. And so we certainly are not are going to do everything we can do from a modeling perspective within GAAP to make sure that we don't exacerbate those marks.

Matt Olney

And then going back to the mortgage discussion, I think a few times you get some reference the expectation for mortgage spreads improving in 2Q. Can you guys give us any numbers around that you actually seen so far and can you guys give us the - what the spread was in the first quarter?

Bob Kottler

So traditionally spreads decreased when - in the first quarter and fourth quarter when volume goes down and the increase as more volume goes up. I think you saw that from a number of other mortgage banks that reported. We have begun to put margin back in and so we’ll expect our spreads to improve.

Matt Olney

And Bob do you have what that spread was in the first quarter?

Bob Kottler

I do not have it in front of me you have it Anthony.

Anthony Restel

It’s about 2.9%.

Daryl Byrd

We appreciated everyone attending today. I hope everyone has a nice weekend. Thanks have a nice day.

