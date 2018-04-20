Danaher's Growing Leverage To Life Sciences Improves The Long-Term Outlook

As investors have become a little more concerned that the industrial recovery story has peaked, Danaher’s (DHR) far larger skew towards health and life sciences has started looking better and better. At the risk of oversimplification, I think the greater skew toward health care/life sciences can partly explain why Danaher and Roper (ROP) have outperformed peers like 3M (MMM), Honeywell (HON), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) over the last three months (although industrial-heavy Fortive (FTV) has led the group, so it’s not a flawless hypothesis…).

Danaher doesn’t look especially cheap, but that’s been the norm for much of the company’s history and it hasn’t prevented the company from outperforming the S&P 500, as management continues to apply a proven successful model. With greater exposure toward long-term growth opportunities like diagnostics and bioproduction, I like Danaher’s mix even if the valuation is not scintillating.

A Severe Flu Season Leads To Healthy Profits

Danaher had previously let the market know that the first quarter would be stronger than initially expected, and the company posted nearly 12% growth in revenue. Revenue grew 5.5% on an organic basis, with mid-single-digit or better growth in the bulk of the business.

Life sciences saw better than 5% growth, with strong performance in Beckman and Sciex and good performance in Pall. Bioproduction continues to offer attractive opportunities for the company, and the overall strength in the business should bode well for Agilent (A), PerkinElmer (PKI), Thermo (TMO), and Waters (WAT).

Diagnostics rose nearly 10%, spiked by the flu-drive 40%-plus revenue growth at Cepheid. Even without the unusual flu season, Cepheid’s mid-teens growth would have been a good result, as the company continues to expand its testing menu. Leica and Radiometer did fine, but Beckman was once again weak, with yet another low single-digit growth quarter (when Abbott’s (ABT) business registered more than 5% growth). I’ve talked about the underperformance issues at Beckman before, but it seems clear to me that management ought to step up its efforts here to drive better growth.

The Environmental/Applied Solutions business was fine, with mid-single-digit growth in both product ID and water (with management noting improving orders from the mining sector for water treatment). Dental was not fine, as revenue contracted 3% on a 2% decline in consumables and a 13% decline in equipment. Although management and many sell-side analysts have been trying to sell a story that the dental business isn’t structurally challenged, I think the numbers, particularly in comparison to rivals like 3M, suggest some structural issues, but I think management’s reinvestments into the business should lead to better results (at a minimum, easier comps will help…).

With good growth in the higher-margin life sciences businesses and strong margin improvement in diagnostics, Danaher saw segment-level earnings rise 20%, with a one-point improvement in margins. Margins were a little sluggish in Enviro/Applied (though still high overall at over 22%) and quite weak in Dental (down 600bp), but overall the margin picture looks healthy.

Playing To Its Strengths Makes Sense

Danaher made yet another acquisition this past quarter, but this was a little larger than normal. In March the company announced the acquisition of Integrated DNA Technologies (or IDT) for $1.9 billion, or more than 6x revenue. While this deal continues the trend of paying higher multiples for businesses (Cepheid and Pall, for instance), I like this deal.

IDT manufactures consumables for a wide range of applications in biology – including custom-made oligos, CRISPR products, gene fragments for genomic constructs, PCR/qPCR, next-gen sequencing (adapters, probes, reagents, etc.), and functional genomics products. Rivals like Thermo already compete in some of these spaces, but I believe the IDT deal is a good growth-supporting deal that will push Danaher even further into high-end bioproduction and research.

Time For Some Clean-up Work?

I don’t want to harp on the performance of the dental and Beckman diagnostics businesses, but I do wonder why these business have continued to struggle to the extent they have. For all of the chatter about the virtues of the Danaher Business System, I question whether the company has really lived up to the parts of that system that are supposed to emphasize customer interaction and product innovation when it comes to those businesses. Beckman certainly had problems when Danaher bought it (and hospitals/labs have long memories), but I haven’t really seen the strength of new product development here that I would have expected. Likewise, the DBS didn’t seem to prevent the company from getting caught flat-footed in the dental space. The good news is that these businesses can still be improved and even at the current levels of underperformance they don’t really hurt the overall enterprise.

The Opportunity

Although the boost from the flu season won’t be sustainable, I think Danaher’s business is performing well, and I continue to look for long-term mid-single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth. Discounting back the cash flows, Danaher still looks priced for high single-digit returns, which I consider to be okay but not exactly compelling.

The Bottom Line

Danaher shares have often given investors a 10% pullback at least once a year and the share performance has certainly been choppy so far this year. I’d definitely consider adding shares on another dive back toward $90, but I’d view this more as a hold at today’s price.

