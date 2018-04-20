Tesla: Musk Claims Profits In Q3 And Q4 - What Is He Thinking?

What to focus on, targets missed or production gains?

Bears of late have focused on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) missing the 2,500 car per week production target by 500 cars. Musk, most likely, has been more interested in the fact that the peak production Tesla was capable of on the Model 3 line at the end of Q1 was 200% of the same metric at the end of Q4 2017.

Production doubled, and yet bears treated that as bad news. Musk is now targeting Q2 peak production being more than 250% of Q1. This additional increase will bring the Model 3 production to the magic 5,000 cars per week rate where Musk believes Tesla becomes profitable.

If I extrapolate these increases it indicates Musk has targeted a Q4 production of 81,000 Model 3 cars. In my January 8th article I posited that the Model 3 might pass the Chevrolet Bolt in January as the best selling plug-in car in the US.

It did, and the Model 3 has increased its leadership in February and March. That said, competition for the Model 3 really doesn't come from other BEVs. Rather, it exists in ICE cars.

Now, I predict the Model 3 will become the 9th best selling car in the US during the fourth quarter, bumping the Toyota Corolla which sells 308,695 cars per year (10th) and the Honda Accord at 322,655 per year (9th) back a notch. The Model 3 should land behind the Honda Civic at 377,286 (8th), until Tesla manages to further increase production toward the 10,000 per week goal.

The Model 3 should reach >81,000 cars in Q4 which equates to an annual production rate of 324,000 cars.

This expectation and others detailed below contribute, I believe, to Musk's confidence, Tesla will rise above water in Q3 and Q4, and not require any cash infusion to march boldly forward.

Production Ramp

Bears wrote that Tesla failed to reach the stated goal of 2,500 cars per week peak production rate at the end of Q1 2018. That was true, they reached 2,000. The same missed target has happened several times before on Model 3 goals and also on goals for every other vehicle Tesla has built.

However, Musk did make a wager that Tesla could install a battery system in 100 days or it would be free (a $50 million wager). That project was completed ahead of schedule. Which basically says we can't easily tell whether Musk has set a goal that will or will not be realized.

And where Roadster, S, and X are concerned, the vehicles were eventually built and performed well. So Musk's goals were met, just not in the time frame he originally stated. The same is happening for Model 3. Production is about nine months behind original projections. It took that long to figure out what was wrong, and fix it. The fix is now well underway as evidenced by rapidly rising production rates.

But what drives the confidence Musk asserts?

Musk is certainly not focused on having missed 2,500 cars per week by 500 cars at the end of Q1. Instead, he's intensely focused on the fact that Tesla succeeded at hitting 2,000 cars per week by that time and the fact that 2,000 cars per week was double the rate of 1,000 cars per week Tesla barely managed during a push at the end of Q4 2017. In just three months the peak production rate was larger by 200%.

What's more, after reaching 1,000 cars per week during a hard push to stress the production line, production fell back to around 800 cars per week for the rest of Q1 2018. Until, that is, the final two weeks when Tesla managed the 2,000 car per week rate. This time, however, Tesla managed to hold the rate at more than 2,000 cars per week for three weeks in a row, bringing us up to date.

We were told that a new production cell had been built, and put into operation in Germany and that it was on its way to the Gigafactory after the Q4 earnings call. We haven't been told but it seems obvious that the equipment was installed and is why the rate jumped to 2,000 units per week.

Now we're told there's another shut down for about five days. Tesla says this will remove more bottlenecks at both Fremont and Sparks. Production that week will of course be nearly zero. But after that, when the line is turned back on, we should expect to detect another jump upward in production rate.

From everything stated it seems likely the new rate next week will be 5,000 per week, but this would be ahead of stated goals, so we'll see.

Separation of internal vs. public production targets

By any reasonable appraisal, doubling the production rate in a three-month period is an amazing accomplishment. But now Tesla is on a roll to more than double production yet again this quarter. The new internal target is 6,000 to 8,000 while the publicly stated target is 5,000.

For the first time Musk has made the public target dramatically smaller than the internal target. This will hopefully signal a shift. 5,000 cars per week is an important number. It is the production figure at which Musk believes Tesla will become profitable.

The fact that he is targeting significantly more than this figure means it's very likely he will achieve 5,000 cars per week this quarter. This also is important for the federal tax credit I discuss below.

We haven't heard of another planned shut down later this quarter. Shutting down the line is an enormously expensive thing to do. Tesla will lose about 2,300 cars * $50,000 = $115 million as a result.

The only reason to do this is because Musk must believe that within a short period of time, the loss of the 2,000 cars they could have built will be made up by the increased production of the line after the changes are made. And if the change isn't much, there would be no reason to shut down the line right now.

I expect, therefore, the line production is likely to double following these changes. Though it may take a couple weeks to dial in parts delivery cadence to every production cell to realize this potential. If true, then it means that Tesla is targeting greater than 5k/wk within just a couple weeks, following installation of the new equipment. My estimates below are too conservative if so.

Notice that Musk's behavior, his comments, have reversed in the past weeks. For the past year, as noted in Bloomberg's graph above with my red oval around it, Bloomberg points out that since last summer when the Model 3 was released, Tesla's targets have successively become more conservative over time.

Of late, however, that trend has reversed. My red arrow above shows Musk's current, more aggressive, target. Prior to the rapid increase in production at the end of March, Tesla had said it was still targeting 5,000 cars per week by the end of Q2. Now in an interview with Gayle King he asserted the internal goal is between 6k and 8k cars per week.

The red line could be increased another 60% in height if I used the 8k cars per week figure but I'll stick with 5k for the end of Q2. To make sure Tesla passes that goal, Musk is targeting a larger number. This is certainly to avoid the scrutiny for missing a target that Tesla has experienced around past targets.

I still contend that peak production equal to 200% of the previous quarters peak production is amazing progress. Reaching a rate at the end of Q2 that's 250% of the rate at the end of Q1 will be even more amazing. And if by some stroke of luck Tesla manages 6k to 8k cars per week, that would be 300% to 400% of the rate reached at the end of Q1, and an even greater accomplishment.

I think we should give greater credence to these figures. Not because of the figures themselves, but rather, because these figures reverse the trend from last year where estimates became more conservative.

These figures are more aggressive and the only reason for doing that is because Musk is much more confident Tesla will reach them. The changes that will deliver these higher production figures already are being installed.

How to Generate Profits

Musk claims Tesla will be profitable and cash flow positive in both Q3 and Q4 this year. Here I explore what he may be expecting to take place.

For simplicity I'm going to assume that expenses for the year 2018 will be approximately the same as they were in 2017, except of course for the increased parts flow to build Model 3s.

I assume that SolarCity/energy arm of Tesla will lose the same amount of money. This may be wrong as the new solar tiles have just been installed on the first private home. So SolarCity losses may be reduced going forward. But I'm not accounting for any change there.

Musk seems to be pinning his kite on the Model 3 production ramp so that's what I'm going to focus on. How might the Model 3 sales change Tesla's bottom line if all other things remain unchanged?

To justify this, I expect other things are likely to get better and acknowledge that the counter expectation exists. I'm not going to account for things being better or worse and instead I'm just going to explore how Model 3 (and Model Y reservations) is likely to change things.

Model 3 Gross Profits

I expect Tesla will exceed the 5k/wk production rate by the end of Q2. I also expect Tesla will continue pushing toward 8k/wk by the end of Q3.

For this analysis I'll use my figures from the article I wrote two weeks ago. If I were to modify these figures, I'd increase them and in particular I'd increase Q4 up to 100,000 Model 3 cars in that quarter (Toyota Camry territory FYI).

My estimates from this article 2 weeks ago were:

9,766 cars in Q1

31,000 cars in Q2 (based on an average rate of 2.5k/wk)

62,000 cars in Q3 (based on an average rate of 5k/wk)

81,000 cars in Q4 (based on an average rate of 6.5k/wk)

The sum for the year 2018 would then be around 185k cars

These are conservative compared to recent projections by Musk, meaning, he's probably using numbers like these to come to the expectation that Tesla will be profitable in Q3 and Q4.

(Image from VR World)

If the above numbers hold then Model 3 production for 2018 will reach 185,000 total cars. Combined with Models S and X the total production could reach 285,000 cars and a gross revenue of potentially $19.3B for the year 2018

This is how the annual total revenue would play out with my estimate for 2018 added to the figures (2014 to 2017) from nasdaq.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Total Revenue ($Billions) $3.2 $4.0 $7.0 $9.5 $19.3 Percent Increase (% increase YoY) 60% 25% 75% 36% 103% Gross Profit ($Billions) $0.88 $0.92 $1.60 $2.22 $4.8 Gross Profit / Gross Sales (%) 27% 23% 23% 23% 25%

The gross profit on $19.3B gross sales would be ~$4.8B. This would be a $2.6B increase over 2017 where the net loss was $1.96B. If Tesla managed this increase in gross profit and also managed to hold expenses to the same level, then the net loss would turn into a net profit of around $700M.

In other words, profits in Q3 and Q4 would be greater than losses in Q1 and Q2 of 2018. Pulling this off is not anticipated by analysts, but I think this is what Musk is expecting based on his bullish confidence of late.

Model Y Pre Orders

The above financial analysis completely ignores one big ace up Tesla's sleeve. An ace Musk must be getting ready to play.

We know the Model 3 wound up with around 500k pre orders. And it is likely that the Model Y will manage even more pre orders than the 3. This is in part due to price, but in part due to the Model 3 having finally made it into production. Model Y reservation holders will reasonably expect to receive their cars sooner than Model 3 reservation holders.

And placing a $1,000 or even $2,000 reservation isn't that difficult for anyone seriously getting ready to place a down payment on a car. If they decide to get a different car they can get their money back. So making the investment basically just buys a place in line for a car that's very likely to be even more popular than the Model 3.

Other BEV cars won't get this number of reservations because people know that only Tesla cars are able to use the Tesla superchargers. This is why Bolt and Leaf sales are so poor.

Combining these facts with my personal expectations yields a potential of approximately $2B cash from Model Y reservation placements. This is completely being missed by others. And most will contend I'm completely wrong.

The point here, though, is not whether I'm right or wrong but rather, whether this is possible and whether Musk might be factoring this into his thinking.

I think Tesla will win around 1 million reservations and will raise $1B if they charge $1k and will raise $2B if they charge $2k. I don't think the reservation price will change the number of reservations they receive by much. And like the original Semi reservations cost less than shortly thereafter, I suspect Tesla will realize they can easily double the deposit they asked for on the Model 3.

Model 3 reservation holders took a greater risk than will Model Y reservation holders. So asking for more is reasonable. And the $2B raised will nearly build the production line. For Model Y reservations to fund construction of the production line actually makes good sense.

Other car makers only need to build new tooling to build a new car. Tesla actually has to build the entire car production plant, a far more expensive prospect to broach.

Potential Net Profit in 2018

This brings us to an interesting conclusion. Whether you agree or not isn't really the point here. The question is whether or not these expectations might make sense to someone with a bullish bent on Tesla's reality, like Musk for example.

Model 3 production will potentially yield a $700M net profit for the entire year of 2018. Quarterly profits for Q3 and Q4 will be higher as they must offset losses in Q1 and Q2.

Reservations for Model Y will potentially yield another $1B to $2B. Combined, Tesla may blast out of the quagmire into orbit with a first ever significant profit of $1.7B to $2.7B in 2018. If the energy side also improves 2018 is going to be a banner year for Tesla

One Final Note on reaching 200,000 cars this quarter

Tesla should reach 200,000 cars sold into the US this quarter. From the perspective of the customers wanting to receive the federal tax credit, it makes sense for Tesla to hold back on deliveries into the US this quarter to avoid crossing that sales figure.

Crossing that mark late this quarter would lose an entire quarters worth of customers who could win the tax credit. While there's some motion to extend the credit, Tesla can't count on it.

By stockpiling cars and then selling them after the first week of July, in Q3, Tesla gains an entire extra quarter for its customers to get that tax credit. Already, a lot of Model 3 cars are showing up in parking lots as evidenced by this video published a few days ago. By doing this Tesla will make an extra 62,500 customers happy saving them $7,500 each or nearly half a billion dollars in total. That's worth jumping through a few hoops to win.

There has been speculation that cars accumulating in lots are faulty in some way and need to be fixed. While that's certainly a possibility, I find it more likely that Tesla has begun to sell cars into Canada, and also that the company has begun to stockpile cars for sale into the US during Q3 after July has begun.

I expect we will hear during the first week or two of July (perhaps a 4th of July celebratory announcement) that Tesla is delivering it's 200,000th car into the US. That car starts the Federal Tax Credit clock ticking.

By delivering that car during the first week of a quarter, Tesla wins an entire extra quarter for its customers to earn the tax credit.

So don't be fooled by speculation that the production line is building a bunch of trash cars as some bear writers are now speculating due to increasing numbers of Model 3 cars in parking lots. There's a reason for Tesla to intentionally slow US deliveries this quarter. Tesla is preparing for launch into profits next quarter.

In part, this sudden (in July) jump in deliveries will help yield profits in Q3. Some of the income would normally be recorded during Q2, but it is better for Tesla customers and also for Tesla to delay them. Customers win an extra quarter worth of deliveries and Tesla sandbags earnings from Q2 over into Q3 which will help Q3 look better.

From there, however, the Model 3 line must continue to perform and carry the company forward.

I expect, therefore, that a sudden onslaught of deliveries in July will cause the stock to rise significantly.

Conclusion:

Tesla will likely bring in more than $1B later this year from Model Y reservations.

Tesla is likely to become cash flow positive and to generate net profits in Q3 and Q4. Tesla may report that 2018 is a net profitable year. Expansion losses will likely resume in 2019 as Tesla builds the semi, Roadster 2, and Model Y production lines. It also will be time to announce the pickup truck.

Tesla stock price tends to track good and bad news, and profits of the above magnitude would certainly be considered good news. Therefore, I expect the stock price to rise significantly, likely to a new plateau, in the second half of 2018.

