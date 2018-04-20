MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Dip Again - Q2 Sales Underwhelming Thus Far

This week MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors got news on Afrezza script sales that can only be labeled as disappointing. After closing out Q1 in a stronger fashion, the first two weeks of Afrezza scripts in Q2 are a letdown. For the week ending April 13th, Afrezza scripts came in at a bit over 410.

One positive in the script data is that the average retail sales per script are holding up at about $1,200. Despite scripts dipping down, the money per reported script is higher than it was a year ago. That being said, these new packages contain more cartridges, and that could mean that fewer scripts need to be bought in order to treat. What we are seeing in these numbers is that new scripts seem to be slowing down. That is problematic, because it takes new users to drive the refill line in future weeks and months. Refills are simply much lower than desired when you consider that this product has been on the market for over three years. Yes, there is "noise" in these numbers. Some refills are counted as new scripts, but the trend lines are not impressive no matter how you slice it.

Quarter Over Quarter

The quarter-over-quarter numbers are falling shy of the 25% growth I have modeled and the 50% growth that would be required for MannKind to meet its guidance. Thus far, scripts in Q2 of 2018 are pacing 14.27% better than what was delivered in Q1. While that is progress, it is not enough progress.

Year over Year

The year-over-year numbers present the best optics. Scripts are progressing year over year, as is the average net revenue per reported script. Thus far Q2 of 2018 is pacing 67.24% better than Q2 of 2017. The percentage looks very impressive, but the volume is much lower than needed to truly impress the Street, or any investor savvy enough to scratch through the surface of the numbers.

Projections

I have taken my projections out to the end of the year. In doing so, I gave the warning that my projections are being very aggressive. If you look at the chart below, you can see that I am being aggressive. As I always do, I will revisit the projections at the end of the month. Investors should bear in mind that even my aggressive projection is below what would allow MannKind to meet its guidance.

Converting my script projections to revenue offers clarity on where the dollars sit. Through 15 weeks of data, I estimate that net revenue stands at $3.7 million. That is at about 18% of what I have projected with 28% of the year already passed.

MannKind Guidance

MannKind issued guidance for 2018 net revenue from Afrezza sales to be between $25 million and $30 million. The chart below illustrates where script sales need to be in order to hit that guidance. As you can see, sales since the guidance was issued have been below the needed pace to achieve the goal. By my estimation, about 42,000 scripts are needed to hit net Afrezza revenue of $25 million. Thus far, the total scripts for 2018 are at 6,490. That translates to being at 14.91% of the needed goal with 28.85% of the allotted time passed. I have long stated that Q2 scripts will be very important in setting the stage for whether or not this guidance is realistic.

Looking at the guidance from a revenue perspective illustrates the picture very well.

Cash Situation

This is always an ongoing concern with MannKind. I have stated in the past that MannKind is living the corporate version of a paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle. On occasions where some new money does come in, it arrives via dilution and typically only funds a quarter or two.

The biggest issue with a lack of cash is simple to see. If the company does not have money to work with, it cannot do very much differently than it has already been doing. The lack of cash impacts the ability to market Afrezza, drive the pipeline, and negotiate better deals. It is essentially all-encompassing.

By my estimation, MannKind finished the week of April 13th with about $49.8 million in cash. Assuming that sales pick up, it should be enough to get through Q2 whilst remaining in compliance with a covenant that requires MannKind to possess at least $25 million in cash. The big issue is Q3. If MannKind can raise at least $20 million via a deal, it can squeak by Q3 in compliance with the same covenant. If it does not, then a dilutive effort may be needed.

There are 14 million warrants which allow the holders to exercise at $2.38 per share. The earliest that those warrants can be exercised is in mid October (Q4). As you can see, MannKind is still in a position where it needs to be cash conscious throughout the remainder of the year. Management states that Afrezza is "promotionally responsive," but the company lacks the funds to mount a promotion. Seeing the cash situation should assist investors in assessing whether or not the guidance offered by the company seems realistic.

Insurance Coverage For Afrezza

In terms of insurance, MannKind's situation remains much the same. Afrezza does not enjoy very good coverage, which typically means that patients must absorb a higher cost than they would using other treatments on the market. This makes increasing sales very difficult. While I am sure MannKind is trying its best to improve the dynamics, the progress is painfully slow. MannKind does not have the cash to heavily rebate, and competing against big pharma's pricing plans is simply not realistic. Discounting the product to gain market share is a strategy, but that strategy would make it even harder to meet already challenging guidance.

Summary

MannKind remains a speculative play that will be dominated by active traders. There are enough swings and enough volatility in this equity to create very profitable trades long and short. The cult-like following of this equity actually provides the greatest assist active traders could ever ask for. The big boys only need to nudge this up a small amount, and then retail steps in thinking that the corner has finally been turned when in actuality they are on a merry-go-round. Currently there seems to be some support at about moderate $1.60, and some moderate resistance at $2.35 or so. Until MannKind can deliver very big news, these ranges will be the best friend of active traders and the source of much frustration for those with less market experience. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.