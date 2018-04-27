Open Sources: The Walter Schloss Archive

His intent focus on company balance sheets - and little else - is inspiring because it's an extreme case for how straightforward a successful investment framework can be.

Walter Schloss is one of the best known and most successful disciples of Benjamin Graham, the creator of value investing.

(Source link)

Walter Schloss developed one of the most successful investment track records ever by pursuing a strategy that is essentially repeatable for any investor - look for companies trading cheaply relative to the asset values expressed on their balance sheets.

Elevation Capital has posted an archive of his work and career achievements online, and it's available for free. Rightly positioned at the top of the page is Warren Buffett's classic essay, "The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville." Ensemble Capital's archive is a great starting point for authors who want a deeper understanding of the value investing discipline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.