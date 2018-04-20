KeyCorp: Making A Strong Case In Super-Regional Banking

I see the right combination of loan growth and interest margin pushing NII higher, with the investment banking business still looking healthy.

KeyCorp (KEY) continues to make a strong case as one of the best names in the banking sector, particularly in the super-regional space.

The Cleveland-based company reported earnings this Thursday. The headlines did not look very encouraging to me at first, as revenues missed expectations and earnings only met consensus. But a look behind the curtains suggests that the bank continues to ride the tailwinds in increased consumer spending and corporate investment activity, which has translated into rising average loans and strong fee income in 1Q18.

Credit: WSJ

By the numbers

This quarter, the community bank division took center stage and delivered robust revenue growth of more than 7% YOY while inching ahead sequentially. From a macroeconomic perspective, strength in consumer spending likely helped to boost net interest income by nearly 10% over year-ago levels, with loan balances growing slightly (around 1%) and higher interest rates probably accounting for the bulk of the improvement.

In my view, this is a healthy balance between loan expansion and increased interest spreads: Too much of the former could suggest too aggressive of a growth strategy that might put at risk credit quality, which in the case of KeyCorp appears to be robust. I expect to see the same growth trend and profile in interest income continuing in the next few quarters, with much of a potential deviation worth further investigation.

Corporate banking did not fare as well as it had last quarter (revenues down 3% YOY), as 4Q17's inorganic growth driven by last year's acquisition of Cain Brothers did not play a role this time. But the subdued performance does not concern me much, as (1) average loan and lease balances remained stable and (2) investment banking fees managed to grow YOY by a solid 14%. On the latter, I try not to focus too much on the quarter-by-quarter results as they tend to be lumpy and often dependent on what I consider to be immaterial factors like deal timing. At a higher level, I continue to see the tailwinds in investment banking, also evidenced in Bank of America's (BAC) recent earnings numbers, blowing strongly across the industry, and I believe KeyCorp will likely keep on benefiting from the trend.

On the non-interest expense side of the equation, Key once again delivered strong results. Both on a YOY and sequential bases, costs grew at a slower pace than revenues, shrinking in the case of non-personnel expenses and driving margin expansion. I project cost savings to "stick" as what I perceive to be a secular trend in lower branch count (-2% YOY) should result in decreased occupancy charges. The management team seems to share my optimism, as it expects to "make meaningful progress toward the long term efficiency ratio target of 54% to 56%."

On the KeyCorp stock

Around mid-year last year, I turned cautious on KEY after the stock had skyrocketed in the previous 12 months. With shares now having traded aimlessly within a narrow band of around $17 and $22 over the past six months, the stock could be enticing for the quality of the business coupled with valuations that are among the lowest within the peer group (see forward P/E and price-to-tangible book charts below).

I continue to believe that, at a company-specific level, KeyCorp's fundamentals seem to support an investment in the stock for those looking for exposure to the super-regional sub-sector. Further supporting the bullish case is a macro environment that's favorable and does not show signs of imminent deterioration.

For now and to avoid overexposing my portfolio to the banking sector, I will keep this stock in my "for further consideration" bucket. But I can see how readers might be inclined to pull the trigger and buy into what I believe is a compelling combination of high quality and reasonable price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.