Summerset Group: Secular Growth And Lower Spending Support Long-Term Upside

We believe the stock makes sense for long-term investors thanks to secular growth tailwinds and a gradual reduction in capex.

Summerset Group is an example of one of the pitfalls of stock screens.

Note: this stock has much better liquidity on the New Zealand stock exchange (SUM.NZX).

Summerset Group Holdings (OTC:SMGRF) develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides a range of living options and care services for the elderly through its 22 retirement villages around the country.

I stumbled across SUM after running a basic screen for cash accretive businesses (3-year average FCF conversion >= 10%) selling at low multiples on that cash flow (FCF yield >= 10%). This is a screen that I use a lot, and its purpose is to identify high-quality businesses that are cheap.

Screens do have their drawbacks though, and one of the more common issues is that they often return inaccurate results for foreign companies that use different accounting standards or report their data in different ways. SUM is an example of this (my data source significantly overestimated FCF because it didn't include the company's investments in land and buildings in capex, which SUM lists as "investment property" rather than "property, plant, and equipment"). These investments eat up all of SUM's operating cash flow, and SUM is far from the cash cow it originally seems (cash is just 0.3% of the balance sheet).

But, while SUM lacks the attractive cash flow characteristics we look for, we think there's still long-term upside in this company thanks to powerful secular growth trends and a gradual return to more normalized capital spending levels.

Secular Growth

SUM is a play on two secular trends: the ageing population in New Zealand and their increasing preference for retirement village living. The New Zealand population aged 75 and over is forecast to more than triple over the next 50 years, from roughly 300,000 people in 2017 to more than 1 million by 2068. The number of people aged 85 and over is expected to more than quadruple over this period.

Figure 1: Ageing New Zealand Population

SUM is well positioned to meet this demand thanks to its wide range of care and service offerings, and sense of choice and community that are important factors in the elderly's choice of a retirement home/village. The company has an impressive track record of market share gains and portfolio growth extending back 20 years and has built up a strong reputation in the process.

Figure 2: Historical Portfolio Growth

Valuation

The best way to value SUM is with a discounted cash flow model. Income statement-based multiples (P/E, P/S, EV/EBITDA etc.) aren't very useful because the income statement doesn't accurately reflect the amount of cash the company is making, and management uses a lot of assumptions and estimates that can conceal SUM's true earnings power.

For example, in its annual report, the company includes changes in the fair value of investment assets (its land, buildings, and equipment) and interest income with revenues. These items don't accurately represent the cash-based income that SUM generates from its core operations and should instead be included in non-operating income.

The income statement doesn't accurately reflect earnings power because of timing differences (between when the company recognizes revenue and when it gets paid in cash). SUM runs its business through occupancy rights agreements, which are essentially non-interest bearing residence loans that don't require any payment until they terminate. Residence loan receipts are the company's biggest source of cash by far, but these receipts aren't included on the income statement, which creates a large disparity between earnings and cash flow. Over the last 5 years, OCF has averaged 205% of revenues.

The problem with SUM is that its property investments require even more cash than what the company generates from operations. Since SUM started to trade publicly, property investments have averaged 250% of revenues, so the company's ability to pay off maturing debt and pay dividends has been entirely dependent on external capital (net borrowing has averaged about 65% of revenues over this period).

Figure 3: OCF vs. Capital Spending

This is not sustainable, and the investment case depends entirely on these capex levels coming down. We think they will. These investments are part of a planned expansion strategy that the company put in place 4-5 years ago to essentially double the size of its unit footprint. In fact, becoming listed on the NZX was a key catalyst for this expansion, as it gave the company access to cheaper capital that would allow it to scale up quickly. The point is that SUM's capex has been running a bit higher than normal, and investors shouldn't expect this to continue indefinitely.

Direct competitor Ryman Healthcare (OTCPK:RYHTY), another New Zealand-based builder and operator of retirement villages, provides a useful reference point. It has pursued the same strategy of aggressive expansion over the past three years (probably in response to Summerset), but historically the company's cash from operations has exceeded its capital spending.

Figure 4: Ryman Healthcare OCF vs. Capital Spending

Assuming SUM's spending levels eventually converge to more normal levels (about 120% of sales for Ryman), FCF will turn positive. To be conservative and account for SUM's smaller scale, we assume the capex rate will fall to 180% of sales and assume that operating cash flow will stay at around 200-205% of sales. Our model further assumes a cost of equity of 9%.

Figure 5: DCF Valuation

Note: Figures are in NZD dollars

Based on our model, the current market price implies annual revenue growth of approximately 8%. We believe this is too conservative given SUM's 20-year portfolio CAGR of 17.6% and the industry's strong growth prospects. Even 10% annual growth results in almost 25% upside in the share price and it could easily be a lot more.

Figure 6: Fair Value Sensitivity to Revenue CAGR

Conclusion

SUM is a good example of how stock screens can mislead, but upon further investigation, it appears the stock still has long-term upside. SUM and Ryman have been spending more aggressively than usual and cash flows should improve in a few years when spending levels normalize. SUM will never generate a ton of cash from its operations, but there's a long runway for growth and the company is well positioned.

