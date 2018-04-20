Bed Bath & Beyond: Guidance Is Implausible

It would take an extremely negative scenario to hit even the implied top end of company forecasts, with flat EPS year over year appearing to be a more likely outcome.

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) recently reported fiscal 2017 results and gave guidance for the coming years. Guidance for earnings per diluted share (EPS) for fiscal 2018 was well below the fiscal 2017 level and also well below consensus expectations. It was also well below our expectations, which motivated us to take a closer look. We believe that the guidance provided by management is mathematically implausible and appears overly bearish.



Purpose of this article

We will walk through why we think the company’s guidance is mathematically challenging and discuss the possible motivations and ramifications of such implausible communication. We will also give a short update on our thesis, positioning and strategy regarding the company.



Why company guidance is implausible and appears overly bearish

The following is really a simple mathematical analysis showing that the company’s guidance appears nearly impossible and paints a far too negative picture. Let’s start by reviewing exactly what the company has guided using text and statements from the official press release and earnings call.

From the press release:

Based upon its planning assumptions for fiscal 2018, as will be described in the conference call, the Company is modeling net earnings per diluted share for the full year to be in the low-to-mid $2.00 range. During the conference call, the Company will also outline its roadmap for continuing the evolution of its foundational structure to support its mission to be trusted by its customers as the expert for the home and heart-felt life events, with the following goals: growing its comparable sales, which it expects to begin in fiscal 2018; moderating the declines in its operating profit and net earnings per diluted share, in fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019; and growing its net earnings per diluted share by fiscal 2020.

From the conference call:

Net interest expense of approximately $75 million for the year and estimated full year tax rate in the 26% to 27% range.

Regarding the EPS guidance, management does not define what the low-to-mid $2.00 range means. Our understanding is that the low $2.00 range is $2.00 - $2.25 while the mid-$2.00 range is $2.26 - $2.75, as is demonstrated by the graphic below.



Source: Oyat Advisors

If the company defines the low $2.00 range the same way and guides that results can be in the low $2.00 range, it has to be mathematically possible that the company achieves a level of $2.25 EPS or lower; otherwis,e it would only be in the mid-$2.00 range or better. Perhaps the company defines the low $2.00 range as $2.00 - $2.33 or so. In that case, it has to be mathematically possible that the company achieves a level of $2.33 EPS or lower. We tried unsuccessfully to reach management to get clarity on what they mean by low-to-mid-$2.00 range.



So we set about to see if achieving an EPS figure of $2.25 or $2.33 is actually possible given the information management laid out in its guidance. We constructed a forward looking income statement including the $75 million of interest expense mentioned by the company as well as the high end of the mentioned tax rate range of 26% to 27% (note that using the highest possible tax rate gives management guidance the biggest chance of being possible). The other critical thing to remember is that operating profit cannot decrease at a faster rate next year than it did the year before according to guidance.

With all that in mind, we constructed the following financials which are meant to show the most negative possible scenario according to company guidance for fiscal 2018 (2019 below).

Bed Bath & Beyond: MUSD where applicable 2017 2018 2019 Operating Income 1'135 761 511 Operating income margin (%) 9.3% 6.2% 4.1% Operating income growth -19.8% -32.9% -32.9% Interest expense (Other non-operating expense) -69 -66 -75 Net income before taxes 1'066 696 436 Provision for income taxes 381 260 118 Tax rate (%) 36% 37% 27% Extraordinary expenses (tax law change in 2018 is a one-off) 0 -11 0 Net Income 685 425 318 Net income margin (%) 5.6% 3.4% 2.6% Diluted Weighted Average Shares 150 140 140 yoy growth (%) -9.1% -6.8% 0.0% Diluted EPS 4.58 3.04 2.28 yoy growth (%) -10.2% -33.7% -25.1%



Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, company reports, Oyat Advisors



Perhaps the most critical thing to note when reviewing the possible financial outcomes is that operating income in 2019 (fiscal 2018) cannot be below $511 million regardless of margin and sales growth assumptions. Guidance clearly states that the rate of operating profit decline will moderate in the current year, which means it cannot decrease by more than the 32.9% rate of reduction in the previous year. So the absolute minimum mathematically possible level of operating income according to guidance is $511 million. Note, this is at a 32.9% reduction from the previous year when most reasonable investors would assume that a moderating rate of reduction would imply a materially lower rate of reduction of perhaps 15-25%. But we used the absolute maximum rate of reduction. From there, we plug in the $75 million of interest expense provided by guidance (here, management at least uses the word "approximately") and, as mentioned, the maximum possible tax rate according to guidance.

The outcome is a minimum EPS of $2.28! And this is assuming absolutely no reduction in share count!

According to our definitions of low and mid-$2.00 ranges, earnings per diluted share of $2.28 is in the mid-$2.00 range and not in the low $2.00 range. With those assumptions, company guidance is mathematically impossible or at the very least quite implausible. Does that mean management defines the low $2.00 range as going up to $2.33, which would just include the $2.28 minimum? Even if we include $2.33 as part of a low $2.00 range, it would only take a share reduction of 2.5% to make guidance mathematically challenging. A 2.5% share count reduction would be quite low considering the average annual reduction of 9.3% over the last five years. This is all using the maximum tax rate from guidance of 27%, and we are quite curious how the tax rate could reach 27% with the new US corporate tax rate set at 21%.

What could make guidance more plausible? A massively higher interest expense perhaps – the company did say approximately $75 million of interest expense. The only other explanations that we can think of are substantial extraordinary expenses or an increase in the share count. But if management knew about those items, wouldn’t they want or need to share them with the investment community?

Note that a moderating decline in diluted EPS is possible, but that a moderating decline in operating income is very challenging in this scenario. And please also do note, we stretched as much as possible and used the absolute limits of company guidance to try to make this calculation work from a purely mathematical standpoint, including using the absolute maximum rate of decline in operating income, the absolute maximum tax rate and absolutely no reduction in share count.



Why would a company give overly negative guidance?

We don’t know. But there has been abundant speculation that the company might want to take itself private or participate in a similar transformative transaction. We’d be interested to get feedback from readers on some analysis of that possibility. Perhaps management simply defines “low $2.00 range” differently or has just stumbled a bit when trying to provide clear guidance. Or perhaps we have simply misunderstood something or have an error in our calculations. Please check our math and get back to us if you find any flaws in our analysis.

Whatever the motivation, the end result is highly confusing to investors. It also fuels speculation and has a materially negative impact on the share price. In our opinion, management simply cannot guide to a potential low $2.00 EPS result without additional information/clarity or adjustments to the forecasts provided. As shareholders, we feel confused and mislead by management and are certainly suffering material losses due to the share price decline following company results and guidance.



The high end of guidance is also interesting

Just out of curiosity, we did a simple analysis to see what the high end of guidance might be implying. For this analysis, we modeled to an EPS of $2.76 which would be outside of the high end of company guidance of a low-to-mid $2.00 range according to our definitions. We assumed essentially flat sales in line with guidance. As is evident below, management is implying that operating profit will decline by at least 20% even using the maximum tax rate and no reduction in share count. If we assume a 5% reduction in share count, operating profit would need to decline by more than 24% to hit the very tip top of company guidance!

Bed Bath & Beyond: MUSD where applicable 2017 2018 2019 Operating Income 1'135 761 603 Operating income margin (%) 9.3% 6.2% 4.9% Operating income growth -19.8% -32.9% -20.8% Interest expense (Other non-operating expense) -69 -66 -75 Net income before taxes 1'066 696 528 Provision for income taxes 381 260 143 Tax rate (%) 36% 37% 27% Extraordinary expenses (tax law change in 2018 is a one-off) 0 -11 0 Net Income 685 425 386 Net income margin (%) 5.6% 3.4% 3.1% Diluted Weighted Average Shares 150 140 140 yoy growth (%) -9.1% -6.8% 0.0% Diluted EPS 4.58 3.04 2.76 yoy growth (%) -10.2% -33.7% -9.2%



Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, company reports, Oyat Advisors



For anybody wondering what it would take to keep EPS flat year over year, we quickly modeled to an EPS of $3.04 (without adjusting for the fact that EPS last year was actually $3.12 without the Tax Act) by assuming essentially flat sales, a 5% reduction in share count and the 27% tax rate. Operating profit could still decline by almost 18% and EPS would be flat with last year. It does indeed seem very difficult for EPS to decline year over year, which was the topic of our last article on the company.



A brief update to our view and our current take

We thought our readers deserved at least a quick update to our thesis after posting some articles before recent results with the theory that margins and EPS could not get much worse. If guidance can be believed (and we believe it can’t), then we were obviously wrong, at least to some degree and in the short term. Sales and sales guidance is essentially tracking our predictions as sales remain essentially flat. But like most people reading through the jumbled conference call transcript, we struggle to explain how EPS could end up significantly below the $3.04 reported for last year (which would have actually been $3.12 without the impact of the Tax Act). While we don’t get clarity from management at this point, we still trust cash flow to some extent. Even with material reductions to free cash flow in the coming years, the price required to buy that cash flow currently is quite compelling. The company is also still profitable and not approaching bankruptcy or disastrous rates of return on investment. As such, we are holding our current position. Luckily, we are long term investors as it may take some time to get clarity and for cash flow to be valued more fairly/attractively.

On a side note, we tried to get some answers to questions around guidance in writing, but Bed Bath & Beyond does not provide an email address for investor relations as far as we can tell. They will send you email updates, but they don’t provide an email address for questions. For media relations, there are no less than six email addresses on the website - perhaps a sign of how the company prioritizes entities like investors and the media. We also tried calling the phone number for investor relations provided on the website several times, and it never worked. Maybe somebody can also try to call and clarify the implausible guidance for investors? The contact information for investor relations provided is Janet M. Barth at 908-613-5820.

One thing we wanted to clarify is why the tax rate will be 26% - 27% and not lower. Does anybody know why the tax rate would be above the 22-24% rate that similarly situated companies are providing in guidance?



This conundrum is a big muddled farce

We conclude that company guidance ranges from confusing to mathematically impossible. We wonder if such implausible guidance is unfair to shareholders or paints an overly negative picture. It would take an extremely negative scenario to hit even the implied top end of company forecasts, with flat EPS year over year appearing to be a more likely outcome. We hope that there is a mistake in our calculations or that we have misunderstood the information provided and would highly appreciate it if anyone can point out where or how we have gone wrong. Otherwise, despite our concerns due to lack of clarity from management, we will continue to closely monitor free cash flow and maintain our investment with the view that it’s quite likely that results and cash flow will support a valuation significantly above the current share price. One way or another, this is truly an amazing situation.

