GrubHub: Finally A Real Competitive Threat?

The stock trades at an expensive EBITDA multiple considering the competition, but one should expect a big end to 2018.

My early thesis on GrubHub (GRUB) was that competitive threats in the food online order and delivery market were over played. The company took a first mover advantage and strong brand in online ordering into dominating the food delivery market. The stock price though appears ahead of the game based on new competitive threats from Uber (UBER).

My previous research was highly bullish on GrubHub, but my call was for the stock to rally into the mid-$60s. The stock actually ran all the way to $112 in a massive surge. The purchase of Eat24, Foodler, OrderUp and ensuing partnership with Yelp (YELP) set the online food ordering company up for undoubted market leadership.

The combination of the deals that closed back in Q4 helped GrubHub post strong numbers and massive 2018 guidance.

Source: GrubHub Q4'17 earnings release

Analysts now forecast revenues hitting $951 million this year for nearly 40% growth followed by another 25% growth in 2019 to sales of nearly $1.2 billion.

GRUB Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Though what really set the stock on fire was the announced partnership with Yum Brands! (YUM) and a $200 million strategic investment. The deal provided GrubHub with more cash for expansion following a similar amount spent to buy Eat24 from Yelp.

Just as important, the partnership provided GrubHub with huge new online order pickup and delivery customers in the form of KFC and Taco Bell. The restaurants provide up to 45,000 new locations with GrubHub as the only national partner for these restaurant concepts.

Source: GrubHub press release

The deal also provides the interesting aspect of adding the Pizza Hut U.S. President to the board of directors and a working arrangement to figure out how to leverage the scale of the Pizza Hut delivery drivers that completed 100 million delivery transactions last year. The companies can potentially team up in smaller Tier 3 cities to quickly create a premier delivery service where a Pizza Hut restaurant has under utilized delivery drivers. Either way, the move is a big market share grab.

Delivery Threats

The latest data from ReCode supports that GrubHub faces a big threat from Uber Eats. The ride service has seen market share top 20% with private DoorDash closely behind while GrubHub has seen share shrink from 60% back in August to below 50% now, the company has only been in the delivery business since 2015 so the market is still developing.

Source: ReCode

Despite the importance of national brand recognition, food delivery is a local market. What a consumer has access to as far as restaurants in a way drives the food delivery service utilized. As well, the signing of a new partnership with a national restaurant chain can shift market share in the short term. As a prime example, Uber Eats is the leader in Texas while GrubHub is the dominant player in most large NE markets.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson probably best sums up the investment equation in the stock. The bullish analyst only places a $115 target on the stock while not seeing Uber Eats as an ultimate threat. The delivery service has a primary focus on driving people over food delivery. A partnership with McDonald's (MCD) probably accounts for a large portion of the share gains while the lack of market coverage by GrubHub allowed some low hanging fruit for Uber to initially grab customers.

GrubHub only entered the year covering 80 markets with delivery. The recent partnerships with Yelp, Foursquare and Yum! Brands all occurred during the last few months suggesting GrubHub could easily reverse the shrinking share trends. Due in part to these partnerships, GrubHub has already entered another 34 markets this year with more to come.

Prior to buying Eat24, GrubHub only had about 60,000 locations on the food ordering platform. The network should now exceed 100,000 with additional Yum! Brands locations set to double the total within the year. These additional locations will help delivery locations grow substantially from 30,000 and help GrubHub move beyond what the company estimates as 5% market share of an up to $200 billion market in food ordering and delivery.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that GrubHub is probably too expensive up here trading above 35x EBITDA estimates. The competitive threats appear over blown, but the risk is higher with the stock above $100 while even the most bullish analyst doesn't see much upside from here.

The stock turns interesting towards the end of 2018 when the Yum! Brands partnership kicks into gear and the seasonal strong period starts back up. GrubHub likely has some upside to the targets due to the scale of the Yelp and Yum! partnerships while the goal is to buy the stock on at least a 10% dip from here with the possibility that the gap to $70 eventually closes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.