Westpac Banking: Back In The Strike Zone

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe Westpac Banking Corp. (NYSE:WBK) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. WBK has come under pressure the last few months, and is down quite significantly since my last review, when I advised the stock was a sell. However, the drop has been quite pronounced, which has me considering buying back in as a value play. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently upgraded its forecasts for economic growth in Australia, along with projecting future improvements to the country's unemployment rate - both positive signs for the banking sector. Furthermore, while the inquiry in to WBK's banking practices will make for some negative short-term headlines, I feel now is a good time to initiate positions. This is because the bad news is getting priced in, which should allow for a boost in share price once the headlines subside, as they always do. Finally, WBK's dividend, while already high, is looking even more attractive after the share price drop.

Background

First, a little about WBK. WBK is a banking organization that provides a range of banking and financial services, including consumer, business and institutional banking and wealth management services. The company is one of the "big four" of Australian banks and has a tremendous market share and footprint in the Asia/Pacific region. WBK has branches throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the Pacific. Currently, the stock is trading at $22.09/share and, based on last year's semi-annual dividends, has an annual yield of 6.47%. The stock has not had a great start to 2018. I covered WBK back in February and advised investors to avoid it, as I saw too many headwinds on the horizon. Since then, WBK is down about 6.8%. Furthermore, the stock is down roughly 9% since the start of the year, which is quite poor considering both the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) and the broader S&P 500 are roughly flat year-to-date. Despite many of the headwinds I mentioned back in February still hanging over WBK, I feel much of the negative news has now been baked in to the stock, and could see it moving higher as we move further in to 2018.

Macro Outlook - Economic Growth and Unemployment

One of most positive developments to come out of "Down Under" this week was the IMF's updated forecasts for both the GDP and the consumer price index. While Australian growth in 2017 fell short of expectations, at 2.3%, the IMF now expects 3.0% growth this year, and further gains in 2019, as displayed in the chart below:

Source: IMF

As you can also see in the final columns in the chart, the IMF also expects unemployment figures to drop, including a .3% decrease in 2018 compared to last year. Declining unemployment and a growing economy don't necessarily mean Australia is out of the woods, as the rate of growth and the rate of employment gains are indeed lower than some economists had predicted we would see by the end of the year. However, it does suggest fears of a nearing recession may be unfounded, and could help boost demand for the products and services WBK offers. As the economy and employment grow, banks usually benefit, and I see no reason to indicate otherwise this time around.

Trade War Fears - Overblown?

As fears over a trade war between the U.S. and China have largely disappeared from the current headlines, the risk to Australia was very real and an important consideration going forward. While Australia is not alone in this boat, it is especially important for the country because it has an outsized trading relationship with China, more than most countries. Australia could become stuck in between a rock and a hard place, trying to trade with two countries in the middle of a trade war.

While I am not saying this is not a concern, I am discounting how large of an impact this war of words will actually have on Australia. I personally feel the hit to the Australian markets, and stocks, has been overblown, partly explaining why WBK is lagging the financial index. To illustrate my point, consider this piece published on the Australian Broadcasting Commission's (ABC) website a couple weeks ago, titled "Donald Trump's trade war could wipe billions from Australia's economy". Clearly meant to grab attention, this headline is based on one study from Citigroup which assumes a worst-case scenario of trade barriers going up in both China and the U.S. Furthermore, this is the impact over a three year period. Again, while there is a risk, I see headlines like this as driving irrational fear on what a potential trade war could mean for Australia, and represents some opportunities for others to come in and buy on this fear.

This belief stems on the fact that both President Trump and President Xi are striking a more conciliatory tone over the past few weeks. This tells me, even if some new tariffs are implemented, it won't be as bad as it could be. Similarly, Australia's Australian Prime Minister Turnbull has also expressed dissatisfaction with escalating trade tensions and wants to work to resolve potential disputes. He was quoted "We look forward to the U.S. and China being able to negotiate a satisfactory arrangement that suits both sides". In fact, even this week as new threats of a trade war between China and Australia surfaced, Prime Minister Turnbull downplayed any potential impact. He stated: "We have a very strong economic relationship with China, in fact, it's strengthening all the time". Of course, actions speak louder than words, yet, at this point, we haven't seen any actual action that will dramatically hurt Australia or WBK.

Royal Commission - Misconduct in the Banking Industry

There is no getting around the fact that the Royal Commission, currently investigating the practices of Australia's largest banks, is a headwind for WBK. The result will likely be regulatory uncertainty, negative public perception, and significant fines and penalties. This week we have seen a flurry of negative headlines for the banking sector, including this article from Reuters, detailing deceptive and abusive banking practices at WBK in particular.

So where is the silver lining here? While I don't expect the inquiry to stop making headlines any time soon, the one positive I can think of is that the relentless negative publicity these large financial institutions are getting is punishing the stock to the point where the bad news is getting all priced in. Public perception of the banks is very low, and the politicians are having their time in the spotlight. However, eventually, headlines subside, and the public needs banks. While this was the type of environment I was trying to avoid a few months ago, and hence my reason for selling the stock, the sell-off has provided risk-taking investors a chance to buy in to a sector that everyone right now seems to hate. And that, from my experience, is a time when seeking alpha is the most profitable long-term.

Bottom-line

WBK is a company I regularly invest in and follow, but one that I gave up on a few months ago as the macro outlook in Australia told me bank shares would be headed south. It didn't take long for this to occur. Less than three months since my last review, a dovish (Australian) central bank, an inquiry in to banking misconduct, and rising consumer debt levels have all taken their toll on Australian shares, including WBK. While I normally would not initiate a position so soon after I have given up a stock, this short-term drop is too compelling for me to ignore. While I expected it, I did not expect the loss to be so large, so fast, and believe fears over potential trade wars and banking inquiry findings have pushed the stock down to a very attractive level. While 2018 dividends have not yet been announced, WBK now sports a yield in excess of 6%, based on last year's payouts, and I expect distributions to remain constant this year. With the IMF announcing forecasts which are generally favorable for Australia, I believe now is a decent time to get back in to the Australian banking sector, and would recommend investors consider initiating positions in WBK at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WBK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.