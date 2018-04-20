Debenhams' (DBHSY) CEO Sergio Bucher on Half Year Results 2018 - Earnings Call Transcript

Debenhams PLC (OTCPK:DBHSY) Half Year Results 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2018 3:45 AM ET

Sergio Bucher – Chief Executive Officer

Matt Smith – Chief Financial Officer

John Stevenson – Peel Hunt

Kate Calvert – Investec

Warwick Okines – Deutsche Bank

Richard Chamberlain – RBC

Adam Cochrane – Citi

Andy Wade – Numis

Tony Shiret – Whitman Howard

Liam Rowley – Sports Direct

Sanjay Vidyarthi – Canaccord

Sergio Bucher

So, right. Welcome, everybody to our interim results presentation. Looks like it’s the first day of spring, so finally we are happy this is happening.

And first of all, I’d like to go through a few headlines. There are really 2 sides to the story of our first half. On one side, the market has remained very volatile and competitive, where consumers' confidence in the clothing market continue to fall. As we anticipated, the retail market is changing. But it is happening faster than we or anybody expected, and therefore we need to accelerate our pace of change. Although we were able to retain stand in this difficult market, I am disappointed with our performance.

Aside from external factors, I also have to admit that our product hasn’t been good enough. We are on a mission to fix it. On the other side, I’m excited by the progress we have been making with our strategy. It’s not easy from the outside to appreciate the amount and magnitude of change that is happening inside Debenhams.

On the people front, we have made some important senior hires. We have also taken a number of initiatives that simplify, delayer and upscale our organization from stores to our support centers. Looking ahead, we have decided to focus on the 5 activities within our strategy with a better potential to scale within the next 12 months, to support an improvement of our performance against these market headwinds.

The board has made the decision to rebase our dividend. Our priority is to invest in strategy, then to pay a dividend in line with our pocket cover of approximately 2 times. Our plans to deleverage in the immediate term, once we have passed the period of investment hold true. You will have seen the announcement this morning that Matt Smith will be leaving us in due course for another CFO role.

We have embarked on a search for his replacement, but in the meantime, Matt will continue in his role to ensure an ordinary hand over. We are sorry to lose Matt, and we are really grateful for his contribution to Debenhams over the last few years. And indeed for his continued contribution as he’ll be with us for a while yet. But for us, it’s really business as usual.

Now I’ll hand over to Matt, who will take you through the financials of the half year. Then I will give you an update on the strategy and our priority actions for the near term. Matt?

Matt Smith

Great. Thanks, Sergio. Good morning, everyone. I’ll take you then through the financial results. So let’s start off with the financial headlines. The group gross transaction value fell by 1.6%, with like-for-like sales in constant currency down 2.8%. The reported level like-for-like sales were down 2.2%.

The final week’s performance of the half, when we hold our new season spectacular was significantly impacted by the disruption from extreme weather, which temporarily closed 100 of our stores at some point during the week. This had an adverse impact of around £12 million on sales for the half, creates around 1% impact on like-for-like and around £5 million impact on profit.

As going through in January, gross margin rate was 160 bps down on last year. As expected, we incurred a number of exceptional cost in relation to our new strategy. The underlying results before these exceptional costs are comparable to last year, and therefore we refer to during the presentation.

Underlying profit before exceptional costs and before tax was £42.2 million. Net debt was £248.2 million and included £10.8 million of exceptional cash costs. The defined benefit pension schemes are net £91.5 million surplus at the half. This compares with £80 million surplus last year and a £47 million surplus for the half year last year. The improvement in the valuation was driven by the decrease in the pension scheme liabilities. I’ll give more detail on this in the appendix.

As Sergio has mentioned, the board decided to set an interim dividend of 0.5p per share. So by splitting results into the UK and the international segments, you can see that the UK delivered an EBITDA of £71.6 million, which is down 39% from last year. This is driven by the like-for-like sales decline and the gross margin change in the half.

The international segment delivered an EBITDA of £31.9 million, which is up 2.6% from last year, driven by the improvements in Magasin du Nord. I’ll go into some more detail on this in the next few slides. The underlying profit before tax was £42.2 million, which is down 51% from last year, leading to an underlying earnings per share of 3.8p, which compared to 5.8p points last year.

Turning now to the exceptional cost charge in the half. The total of £28.7 million falls into 3 main categories. The warehouse restructuring of £6.5 million includes the closure of some of our regional warehouse and facilities and disruption incurred from our automation projects. We have begun to implement the new operating model of simplified processes and introduce a flat organizational structure, which will support faster decision making.

In the first phase, we removed 320 store management roles and consolidated space at our London support center from 5 floors to 4 floors. This led to a £7.1 million cost in the half; however, this will help deliver the additional £20 million cost savings we outlined in January.

And finally the store closure and impairment cost of £15 million relate primarily to store impairment as a result of poor trading over half one; of course, these are noncash costs. And store impairment costs and those costs links to the new operating model were not known when we provided our guidance back in October, and as such we now expect exceptional costs for FY 2018 at around £40 million compared to October guidance of around £20 million. Of this, £25 million will be cash impact for the year and £10.8 million of which was in the first half.

Turning to international. And this slide splits out the international segment in a bit more detail. Our international accounts were around 20% of the group’s turnover and 30% of the group’s EBITDA. Magasin du Nord makes the largest individual contribution to our international division, and accounts for around half of the operating profits. I’ve mentioned earlier, it continues to make good progress in the still competitive marketplace and benefited from a 14% growth in digital sales.

The smaller portion of international operating profit includes the Republic of Ireland and despite an increase in sales driven by strong digital growth, the market conditions have been tough. And like the UK, we incurred a high level of promotional spend in the half. Remaining part of international, the franchising and the wholesale operations generated EBITDA in line with last year.

Turning now to sales. And this slide shows the contributors to sales growth and highlights the strong growth in digital sales and the impact from currency. The UK performance contributed minus 3% to the overall like-for-like decline. It’s made up of UK stores down around 6% and UK digital growth of 8%. The stores would have traded to minus 4%, meaning there’s no impact from the last week of the half.

In constant currency, our international stores in Denmark and Republic of Ireland contributed growth of 0.2%. The overall group constant currency like-for-like was down 2.8%. Including the impact of currency, we reported like-for-like declines by 2.2%. Digital sales across the group continue to grow with sales up nearly 10% and EBITDA growing ahead of sales.

Turning to gross margin. And I said earlier, gross margins down 160 bps in the first half. There were 3 main components to the movement in gross margin. The first is the intake margin, which is a negative 20 bps on last year. I’ll give more detail on this in the next slide.

And secondly, as a result of the highly competitive market and the buildup to Christmas and the heavy discounting across the sector, dispensing 130 bps of markdown with around 50 bps related to the Gifting category alone. This allowed us, though, to exit the season clean on stock in that category. You remember over the last 3 years, we have made good progress reducing the level of promotions and markdown spend, and we expect that to continue going forward.

Finally, sales mix had a negative 10 bps impact. This was the result of the category mix, where gross margins diluted the business' beauty and concessions, have grown at a faster rate than our higher margin clothing categories. I’ll give guidance on gross margin at the end of the presentation.

So as you know, we have developed plans to mitigate the market-wide impact of the changing currency on our cost of goods. As I previously outlined, approximately 30% of our onboard sourcing costs are in U.S. dollars, and we hedged FY 2017 an average rate around $1.50 to the pound, and we are now fully hedged for FY 2018 at around $1.32 to the pound. Assuming current rates prevail, I’d expect we hedge around $1.35 to the pound for FY 2019.

We believe the impact of currency change is largely behind us, however we continue to focus on opportunities to and pull levers improve our sourcing costs. So for example, we still plan to reduce stock going forward, an option that’s giving us opportunity to reduce further the number of factories and suppliers we use. There is more opportunity still to refocus our promotions and improve our stock replenishment, and even see higher full price sales in due course. Our aim though is to remain competitive in the marketplace and to provide value to money to our customers.

Going to cost. So the overall costs grew by 1.5%, and well in line with our expectations we gave in October. UK store costs fell slightly against last year. This was a good result actually given the net impact of the living wage and store rental inflation, which was offset by productivity in our stores.

Online costs grew as a result of sales growth and the mix of beauty and Gifting were low as a percentage of sales. International costs grew by 3%, driven really by the growth of digital in both Ireland and Magasins, but also the impact of exchange rates. And constant currency costs were 1% up on the year.

We continue to focus on costs and as announced in January trading statements, improvements to our new operating model will help deliver annualized savings of £20 million, of which £10 million will be in second half of this year and that’s built into our guidance that I’ll give you later.

So now moving to the balance sheet and the cash position. Before financing and taxation, we generated a cash flow of £63.1 million, which includes a £60 million investments in capital and a £7.5 million related to the investment in blow LTD at the start of the half.

The half year stock position is in good shape, with terminal stock levels in line with our historic low levels of around 2.9%. Working capital position benefited from the time of the VAT payments and gift card redemptions and some of these will reverse in the second half of the year. The exceptional cash outflow of £10.9 million comprises £3 million related to last year’s exceptional costs and £8 million relating to the current year.

Looking at CapEx. And we’ll continue to invest in the business to support the strategy and to grow profitably. The capital expenditure of £60 million was in line with our expectations and £30 million more than last year. The main change you can see on the chart relating to the investment in new stores at Stevenage and Wolverhampton. The lower level of spend in systems, as the investment was made in automation and our distribution centers for stores and digital fulfillment.

The guidance for – is for the full year around £140 million compared to £160 million previously provided. So with the reduction of operating cash flow, the net debt finished the half at £248 million, which is £31 million higher than last year. A point on this slide is taxation, where as expected, tax payments are lower than last year as a result of reduced profits.

The financial leverage ratio at the half increased to 1.4 time from 0.9 times as a result of the lower EBITDA. We continue though to have significant head room against our £520 million financing facilities and at the half year, this head room is £270 million.

As I said before, the business is cash generative and has clear priority to its use of cash. The first is to invest in the strategy. So secondly, it is to pay our shareholders dividend in line with our dividend policy of maintaining a cover of around 2 times, and I’ll come onto this in a moment.

And thirdly, we have a medium-term target to reduce our debt. Despite the falling profits, we maintain our confidence in the strategy and the benefits it’ll bring in due course. And as such, we expect it to run with a net debt of around FY 2018 guidance level over the next 3 years, and to maintain capital investments of around £130 million to £150 million over that timeframe.

The board has set the interim dividend for the year of 0.05p per share, which is consistent with our dividend cover of around 2x. So I’ll finish with an update on the guidance of FY 2018. Firstly, gross margin. We expect the gross margin rate change to be around 100 basis points down for the full year. Whilst we don’t expect market conditions to ease, we expect the markdowns to then stabilize with some impacts still from sales maintenance and foreign currency on the sourcing costs in that second half.

Cost guidance is expected to be in the 0% to plus 1% percentage range, as the benefits from our self-help measures are realized. We remain very focused on cost efficiency looking forward. And CapEx to be around £140 million level, with net debt between £300 million and £320 million. So thank you, and with that, I’ll pass back to Sergio.

Sergio Bucher

Well, all right. Thank you, Matt. I’m now going to run you through what we have done in the first half of the year and how our plans are shaping up. I’ll do this using the strategic framework that you should now be familiar with. A year ago, we unveiled an exciting and ambitious new strategy, which was designed to put Debenhams in a position to succeed in the retail industry undergoing profound change.

A year on, the change has been more rapid and more profound that anyone expected. This means we must accelerate the pace of change in our business. A quick reminder of our strategy. We want to be the leader in Social Shopping. Shopping as a fun leisure activity, enjoyed with friends or family, shared on social media and wrapped in a mobile experience. We’ll deliver growth by becoming a destination with digital at the center of everything we do, and taking a different approach to how we manage our business.

We’ll deliver efficiency by simplifying and focusing our operations. These elements combined will deliver value for our shareholders. I’m not going to cover everything today, but concentrate on those areas where we are focusing our assets and are likely to deliver results, scalable results.

Before talking about how we’re moving forward with our plan, I will touch on the key developments in the first half. You won’t be surprised to hear me echo the comments of others who are saying that the market conditions have been challenging. For us, this was compounded by the set of extreme weather conditions in our final spectacular week of the half and that has quantified the impact of this on our results.

So this should actually not cancel out the evidence of real progress that give us the confidence to move faster with our strategy. Our digital performance has continued to outpace the market. Growth of almost 10% in the first half, accelerated over peak and over Christmas, digital sales were 13% up on 2 years ago.

We have seen good growth in the definition categories of beauty and food. And we have held share in a difficult fashion market with growth in womenswear. We have announced some important partnerships that will help us accelerate the pace of change. And we have identified 5 priority actions to deliver improved performance in the absence of any help from the market.

Let me go through some of this in a little more detail. Within in our strategy, we’re going to dial up these 5 areas of focus, because they can be fast tracked and have the potential to scale in the next 12 months. The combination of these 5 actions will help us to mitigate market conditions, make a real difference to performance and drive progress next year.

First, we have built plans to grow faster than the market in digital, and I will outline some of the measures we are taking to underpin this initiative. Second, mobile interaction with our customers is essential to our new beauty strategy. Our plan to build a £1 billion beauty business will greatly rely on a new digital and social platform.

Third, we are a large player in the fashion market, which has seen new competition and as yet little capacity exiting. Our focus is on improving our fashion product so that our brands are well differentiated and offer excellent quality and value for money. Fourth, we want our customers to experience a real change in the environment in-store, and we’re moving faster with plans to remerchandise key definition areas as well as improving the service culture at Debenhams. And finally, we outlined in January our plans to accelerate implementation of the new operating model, which will deliver simpler and more flexible structure for the organization and cost savings of £20 million. As I go through the presentation, I’ll be highlighting which actions we’ll be focused on in the relevant part of our strategy.

I know that because of my background, many of you expect me to bring more digital thinking into Debenhams and this is precisely what we’re doing with our website, of course, but also a duty, where digital will be at the core of our new strategy. This is what you will see in the next few slides. Our first priority is to scale work we have done in digital to grow faster than the market. We are now focusing not just on functionality, but also the way we present our product and interact with our customers.

All the growth in digital sales continues to be driven by mobile. I talked in October about the benefits of our partnership with Mobify. We are using its progressive web-app technology in order to step change our customer experience without replacing our existing platform. Using this technology, we speeded up our mobile website by three to four times. Mobile demand has grown by 35% in the first half, supported by double-digit growth in conversion, and we are now heading towards 35% of orders from smartphones, 60% on mobile devices. We had an even stronger response applying Mobify to our Irish and international clients.

In turning to what we are going to do under our first priority. We are now applying this technology for tablet users, who account for around 1/4 of our digital sales. And later this year, we roll it out in the desktop as well. This is not just about increasing the speed of design, we’re turning our attention to the search function to make it more flexible and get customers to the product they want faster. Currently, only 60% of our customers get this far, and there is meaningful sales benefits for every percentage point improvement we can deliver.

We continue to improve product presentation with simpler, clear product and pricing information. We also intend to take a more aggressive approach to digital marketing, looking at the value created over a longer period of time. Moving on to destination. You will remember that we established a new structure based on our three destination. Each of the Managing Directors of these units is responsible for all the touch points of that division.

Richard Cristofoli is the Managing Director of Beauty and Ross Clemmow is MV for food and bev. We confirmed in January that we had appointed Steven Cook as Marketing Director for Fashion, Home Business unit. He’s here in the room, he’s easy to spot, he’s bald and has a big beard. Steven has previously – worked previously at Holt Renfrew, the Canadian department store, and also at Sears at mass merchandisers. So he has extensive experience both in premium and mass market retailing. I’m really pleased to say that Steven has hit the ground running, and I’ll come onto some of the development in his area shortly.

But first, I wanted to update you on our Beauty business, our second priority focus, where Richard and his team have been working hard on a redesign strategy. We hit the highly competitive and promotional market that run up to Christmas. So I’m pleased to say that we had our nerve and chose not to respond to the discounting activity by our department store competitors.

We have seen strong growth in digital sales and our performance was underpinned by the successful relaunch of Beauty Club with a 10% increase in its active customer base. We also announced a partnership with blow LTD, and have opened the first three blow departments in our stores in Uxbridge, Manchester and Birmingham. This is the first step in our plan to grow in the large and fragmented beauty services market. Our strategic focus is on driving digital and social interactivity and unifying the channel, so that digital is the core of our strategy.

This is an integral part of the plan to consolidate our leadership in premium beauty in the UK. We now have a clear strategy for our beauty business under Richard. Here are the building blocks on how we’ll get from £750 million to £1 billion sales. Beauty remains underpenetrated online relative to other categories and this is growing rapidly. Our beauty customer is very digitally engaged and a heavy user of social media.

At the new core of beauty business will be an environment where our users will be able to share their passion for beauty as well as shop. Our Beauty Club will become digital and will be seamlessly integrated in this new environment. We are in the process of developing this for launch later this year. Left of our framework, you will find our new Beauty Hall that will launch in Watford and Meadowhall this autumn. And this new Beauty Hall will not only bring our digital world to life, but will also create new exciting shopping experiences.

On the right-hand side, we will take a new and more dynamic approach to bring in more categories and brands to our customers. For example, this will mean that in our Meadowhall store in Sheffield, we will go from offering 18 to 27 brands in the Beauty Hall and a store like Stevenage will increase its brand portfolio from 8 to 17. We’ll be providing more details about these important changes as they materialize in the coming months, so please stay tuned.

I just mentioned our Beauty Hall of the Future and here is the sketch to give you a flavor of the changes we are planning. This new Beauty Hall will be bigger and 20% of the stage will be controlled and animated by Debenhams. We will rotate existing and new brands in a more agile way in our new skin lab and makeup lab. We’ll offer year-round gifting with beauty box in a more playful environment, as you can see on this image. Although we are testing Beauty Hall of the Future in two stores, we’ll be rolling out elements of it in 20 other stores before our Christmas week.

We’ll provide more detail when first one is opened and hopefully some of you will be able to join us then. At the same time, we see an opportunity to exploit some categories within beauty more fully than before. For example, the male grooming market, which is worth over £30 million annually in the UK and growing at around 5% a year. As I mentioned earlier, we’re also looking at how we can bring a wider choice of brands to stores in smaller locations with the first step before the summer in Stevenage.

Turning to our fashion and home business unit now. Here, our third area of focus is all our product improvements and presentation improvement. I mentioned Steven Cook’s arrival earlier. We’ve made other important divisional appointments in the past six months, too, including Richard Jones, who may be known to some of you as a Director of Sourcing and Sarah Bradley, who is now responsible for our women’s wear business. We’ve already seen the benefit of the type of focus on brand identity and reduplication.

For example, Star by Julien MacDonald, which has been part of designer since 2003, has now seen new season sales grow by 16% this spring. Looking forward, we’re making progressive changes to our own brand product and driving more newness into our ranges. Specifically for Easter, we launched a new curated collection of European brands into 45 stores. This week, we’re also launching this new range – the new season range, sorry, for Studio by Preen, two very talented London designers. This new collection features more premium fabrics, shifting from polyester to viscose and silk at very competitive prices.

The dress on the cover of the presentation, the one that you have at the front of your deck, blue and yellow is an amazing design, actually. It’s 100% silk and it retails for £200. £200 is not cheap, it’s still an amazing value to have a 100% silk dress for £200. And the sketch here on this presentation is the beautiful dress in our new capital collection from our newest design collaboration with Richard Quinn.

Richard was awarded the first Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the latest London Fashion Week by the Queen herself. They actually have – for more in terms of PR. I haven’t talked very much about home in the past 12 months, but this remains an important category for us. We are strong in soft furnishings and home accessories, and one thing that we learned from our Stevenage store is how to sell these ranges effectively on a smaller footprint. However, in the future, including home upholstery and larger items for home delivery, we are sub-scale and our offer is currently lacking.

We have therefore alternative options for this category and recently confirmed two exciting new partnerships: Maisons du Monde is one of the most successful global home decor and furniture brands, and we’re delighted that they have chosen Debenhams to partner with for their first physical presence in the UK. And here’s a picture of how it looks like in London Westfield. We already opened in-stores in London Westfield, in Manchester and in Birmingham. We have also launched a range with Swoon editions, a leading British furniture online pure player.

Similarly, this will be their first physical presence in the UK in Westfield. Both brands will be available on debenhams.com later this year. This will allow us to focus our attention on what we’re really good at: Home decoration, textiles, print, leveraging the credentials of designers such as Jasper Conran, Matthew Williamson or Abigail Ahern, allowing us to phase out our loss making on bulk furniture business as we ramp-up our partners.

And our third category is Meet Me @ Debenhams, run by Ross Clemmow. Food sales has continued to grow strongly in the first half as we roll out new offers. We’ve also made some really good progress in improving operational standards in our own restaurants, leading to steady growth in what was a mature business. We have continued to test a new health and fresh focus format, Loaf & Bloom. Took a little while for our customers to get used to the change, but this is now delivering a better performance than the restaurants we placed our Milton Keynes stores.

We’re scoping out the rollout opportunity right now. And also looking at a format that might suit the more traditional locations, offering on some classic British dishes. At Stevenage, where we opened our first Nandos and has recently added a fourth food offer, food has continued to outperform even more than other product categories. Penetration here is now almost 30%, significantly ahead of our target of 10% across the business.

I’m now going to turn to the continuing work to simplify and focus our operation, which will drive efficiency and support a more profitable business model in the future. This will cover our two final focus priorities: changing the in-store experience for our customers; and our cost restructuring activities. There has been a lot of discussion about capacity exiting in our industry, we thought it is appropriate to update you on our thinking around plan for our real state.

We have previously guided that we saw potential for up to 10 of our stores to become unprofitable. And therefore, we might look to close those stores over the period of the strategy. We closed the first two in January and have again reviewed the outlook. We see no reason to change our closure plans. When it comes to rightsizing, we have conducted a test in our Uxbridge store. To remind you, we reduced the total footage and rent of this store by 20% with the contribution from the landlords to fit out. We have been pleased with the outcome.

We need to see the sales declined by no more than 10% in order to deliver our required return. The performance has been better than that and EBITDA in that store is more than 20% up compared with the chain average since the reset. As a result, we expect to adopt a similar approach in at least 30 more stores, with the next one to get a treatment being Wimbledon. We also have approximately 25 stores coming up for lease renewals, where we see some opportunity for rent mitigation over the next five years.

I’d like to now touch on what we are doing to improve our environment in stores, which is an important part of our fourth priority action. Some of our stores are dated and need some love or investment or both. Before I share our plans on how to reach the largest number of stores in the shortest time and the lowest investment, we would like to share a very short video. This is actually footage of the consumer research that was independently carried out in our new stores in Stevenage. [Presentation]

Sergio Bucher

It is quite clear that the right product, in the right environment, and the right service is really transformational for Debenhams. It will help us drive frequency with our existing customers as well, as you can see in this video, attract more. I’m really pleased to share that our new store in Stevenage actually received a retail week award for the best new store in 2018. We’re resuming our store modernizations that we paused while we worked on Stevenage.

We will do four in the balance of the calendar year, including one of our highest density stores in Meadowhall. Those modernize stores will include our latest thinking. Stevenage 2.0, the Beauty Hall of the Future, new innovative Food offers and a strong digital link. We will be able to visit together one of the new stores in September. And at this time, we’ll be able to show you the combined element of our new strategy under one roof.

We, however, realize that the pace and cost out of our modernization program will not allow us to reach a majority of our customers fast enough. We have therefore started a program to re-energize our stores with a faster, more frugal approach. We have used our store in Milton Keynes to bring the learnings of Stevenage: rezoning of the floors, knocking walls down, making branding flexible, visual merchandising more attractive. You can see a picture on the screen of how it looks like.

The results have not only been visually very attractive, but leads to an improvement in the performance of the brands we address. Three stores will be fully re-laid out by the end of May, with a plan roll out a further 20 before peak. The upgraded stores before peak will represent around 35% of our UK stores revenue. This will be delivered within our existing CapEx plan. I also talked in October about how we can "Sweat the box," for example, by using partnership.

Locations of our first three Sweat! stores – Sweat! gyms has been agreed and the first one will open shortly. We have some other opportunities with third-party partners where we are in discussions, and we will update you on further development in due course. Our fifth and final priority is to accelerate our cost reduction activity to deliver the £20 million cost savings we referenced in January. The most feasible changer are around what we call our target operating model.

The first stage of this was reducing layers of management to improve accountability and speed up decision making. We have already taking out 320 management roles in stores. We have also reduced the number of grades in our support centers from 17 to 9. We have introduced a more flexible work environment and taken management out of offices. This is not only improving collaboration, but has allowed us to vacate one of the five floors in our London support center.

Will continue to simplify back of house activity, in particular how we flow and manage stock, and this will support our focus on increased customer-facing time as part of our service redesign initiative. We are maintaining our investment in warehouse automation, and as planned we will close our Northampton DC next year. There is a lot of change in the organization and more to come. Of the targeted £20 million savings, £10 million will be delivered in a balance of the current year and the rest next year.

Our international business has performed well in the first half. As a reminder, Magasin du Nord is the largest profit contributor within the international division and celebrates its 160th anniversary in this year. It has a strong track record of performance, and the first half has continued in pattern. Magasin is seeing strong growth in digital, supported by its excellent loyalty program. It is reinforcing its position as a destination for Scandinavian design with further brand additions to its portfolio.

As we said in October, our strategy Magasin is to grow digitally, both within its own market but also internationally. We’ll be launching in Sweden next year and Norway the year after. In other international markets, we have seen strong positive response as we introduced Mobify to our websites overseas. We opened new fashion stores Australia and this beautiful one in Kuwait, that’s the Kuwait Avenues Mall.

We are continuing to exit low profits, low growth franchise markets, closing Bulgaria, Turkey and in Indonesia in the first half. For our continuing franchise operations, we are introducing a new service model, which will deliver a more consistent product offer. We have seen rapid growth in our emerging brand representation on third-party sites, particularly from Faith shoe and B by Ted Baker management.

That concludes our update on the first half and our focus priorities for the future. To summarize, we made a plan mindful of the changes that are happening in retail. Those changes are happening even more rapidly than what we expected, and so we are accelerating our plans. We have seen enough evidence of strategic progress in the first half to be convinced that the direction of travel is right. We have done – what we have done is to identify priority actions that will deliver visible and scalable progress, underpinned by £20 million cost savings.

We have made some choices around how we spend our capital. We have a clear priority to invest in our strategy and we are prioritizing that spend where we see the best returns. We have rebased our dividends in line with our target earnings cover of around two times. We have considerable headroom within our existing facilities, and expect to resume deleveraging when we have completed our strategic investment plan.

Fiscal year 2018 is a year of transition, and we’ll see the cost of our strategic activity ahead of the benefit. We plan to deliver an improvement in our financial performance and visible change for our customers in fiscal year 2019. Thank you, and now we’ll be very happy to take your questions.

Q - John Stevenson

Hi. John Stevenson from Peel Hunt. Can you talk a little bit more about the sort of the detailed changes you are putting on the range of your designers in Debenhams in concessions with brands coming out, I guess some new stuff coming in, could you give a bit more detail? And the second question just on online sales mix. You talked about how it’s developing and how you’re going to insulate yourself from maybe online pure plays in the future?

Sergio Bucher

I’ll tell you on the product front, we have taken the direction to take a more dynamic approach to how we manage brands. I mentioned that we’ve introduced a series of new brands, some Scandinavian brands with the help of our Magasin friends, some European brands. And if you go to the second and third floor of Oxford Street, you will see that it looks great. Our goal is to bring you brands, to test these brands to see which brands resonate with our consumers, grow them.

And those who do not work, discontinue them and bring new ones. So I think that we are moving away from locking our brands into that and want to be much more dynamic in how we manage them. I mentioned designers. I think designers is a great asset of ours. We have some really, really good stuff, and I mention Julien MacDonald and Preen and Richard Quinn. We are looking at other brands, and we have announced that some brands like John Rocha or Jeff Banks will not see their contract continued. We are very thankful for the relationship we have had, and I think it’s time for us move on to different things.

And I’ll say that Steven and his team are on a mission, come this autumn-winter to profile our brands better. Probably reduce the amount of SKUs that we have in some of our brands. But as you’ve seen in the Preen pictures, really to go for a much sharper G&A and peer value for money. We’re not saying we want to have cheap products, we just want to have great designs, the two dresses that you saw on the cover page, one of them is pure silk, £200; the other one is viscose, it’s £89. Beautiful designs at a great price. And if you have a chance to go and check our windows in Oxford Street, I think Tony will be highlighting before here that it looks quite different to what we’ve done before. I hope that answers your question.

John Stevenson

Second one was on DC online.

Sergio Bucher

Sorry, DC online. Sorry, I didn’t get the question – the second part question.

John Stevenson

Yes, how you sort of insulate yourself from the pure players in digital online, obviously there’s a lot of growth coming through, ASOS, now introducing MAC and getting into that exclusively coming in. Wondering what you’re going to be doing to mind your corners…

Sergio Bucher

Well, I think I started highlighting that with the first type of our strategy. To be honest, over peak, we probably saw more competition from our department store competitors than from online pure players. I think that, as I indicated in our strategy, the core of our strategy really is not just to trade products. Selling product is easy. What’s really important is to be able to create an environment, where you’re able to interact with your customers who are passionate beauty users. They just don’t want to buy something. They want to talk about beauty, they want to share their experience about beauty.

And we are currently creating the digital environment that will integrate all the touch points that we have with our customers, our Beauty Club social media and trading. And I think that’s going to be a very powerful voice that, because we have a number of key assets. One, we have 1.5 million active users of our Beauty Club. We have 1.5 million followers on our Facebook website, who follow our videos.

And we have hundreds of very passionate beauty makeup artists, for example, who work in our stores, who are desperate to create content and interact with our customers. So I think that we have a series of strengths and our responsibility is going to be to create this environment that will strengthen our position as the leader. I know it might feel a little nebulous right now, but I think that in a few months, we’ll be able to show you what it looks like in action, alongside our new Beauty Hall, our Beauty Hall of the Future, I think it’s going to be very compelling.

Matt Smith

Just to add that, John. Actually we grew above some DC online as well. So we grew about 16% online in the first half in DC. Some of the products online – but we see the opportunity there.

John Stevenson

What is the DC mix on?

Matt Smith

Haven’t released that number, but it’s our lowest percentage mix. It’s a low percentage category in the market in its growth. It’s growing strongly and we are growing strongly with it as well.

John Stevenson

Okay.

Kate Calvert

Kate Calvert from Investec. Can you tell me how long it’ll take to right size the 20 stores that you talked about in terms of how many years it will take to do that? And how much of that is within the £20 million cost savings you have already identified?

Sergio Bucher

Matt, you want to go with that?

Matt Smith

Yes, okay. So we don’t have a time frame as yet, Kate, for that, to complete that 30, obviously, working with landlords to unlock those. Uxbridge, we’re really pleased with the performance, that’s why it has given us the opportunity to go harder on those. Landlords, though, are keen to work with us actually, because we’re an anchor tenant, they want to succeed. And they can see a win-win, where they can take some space back in some of these locations. So Wimbledon is being our next one. We don’t have a time frame set just yet, but we know we have an opportunity to do around 30 looking forward. And we’re working hard with landlords on those. There was no benefit in the £20 million of that reduction in space. So when we land those, that will be in addition to that opportunity.

Sergio Bucher

And just to add on the landlord subject, Matt has been meeting with all of our landlords. Over the few months, I have been meeting with a few of them. And you can really see that our strategy resonates with them. Our interest is very similar. When you talk to a shopping center owner, they want their shopping center to be exciting, they want their shopping center to be a leisure destination. And therefore, our strategy resonates and I think we see a lot interest in partnering in our rightsizing program.

Warwick Okines

Good morning. Warwick Okines from Deutsche Bank. You talked about the visual changes that you will be making in times for peak in – of your stores or so. But what are the product changes that you think year-on-year are most material to the businesses?

Sergio Bucher

Well, I think the first thing we have learned is that we didn’t do a good job at gifting around Christmas. And the team has been on a mission to reinvent gifting for next year. And without going into too much detail because that’s some stuff we would like to share. Our Gifting team has removed probably the bottom 20% of the range, the ones – the product we’re not proud of. We have refreshed up to 70% of the products. But most importantly, we have created a Christmas path forward. It’s quite handy to have that to be able to do – to have that path forward.

And we are building plans that are cross divisional. It’s in menswear, between lingerie, between home, between beauty to create cross divisional destinations in our stores. So I think there’s a whole series of product improvements that each of the trading directors are working on, and I think I’ve touched on that. But I think that also what still is driving is collaboration across our divisions so that we can leverage the strength of being a department store and basically use, I would say, the combined power of the categories we’re in to make ourselves a more attractive shopping destination for customers. On the left?

Richard Chamberlain

Morning. Richard Chamberlain, RBC. Just a few on numbers, please. Just, Matt, maybe you could talk about the increase in payables, what was the reason for that in the cash flow? And also the reduction in CapEx, £10 million? And what are the plans for – are there efficiencies going forward? I guess those are the two. And then my other was on the Sports Direct collaboration. What are the plans, if any, to collaborate with those guys online and internationally? Thanks.

Matt Smith

Yes. Okay. So I will do the first two. So on payables then, Richard, so there was – we’ve had no change to payment plans or to prior terms and those types of things. It is more a function actually of just timing over the half year, of the next bit with the VAT as well. It’s more of a timing impact, which will come through in the second half. So nothing more then on that front. On the CapEx side, we’ve got to stay to £140 million for the balance of the year. It was £150 million. The main reason actually is timing towards the end of the year. Sergio mentioned four stores we’re modernizing, and those all end August, September into early October. Just as those land, the CapEx will be slightly different than we first thought. But there is no change in the overall plan. And we said before, the key thing is invest behind the strategy, actually. So I think you asked about CapEx efficiencies, I think you said…

Richard Chamberlain

Yes. Particularly maybe sharing some of it with some session partners or landlords?

Matt Smith

Yes, so we do actually. So a lot of the beauty work in particular, got a longstanding relationship with beauty houses, and they want to – they will contribute towards our investments. You heard today about the Beauty Hall of the Future and some of the new activity we did there. The – all of the key beauty houses are working with us on that. They’re very supportive and they’re looking to invest behind it as well to see it quite innovative in the marketplace. So we have opportunity to land some of these new ideas with investors behind some of these points that’s what is the case.

Sergio Bucher

Yes, and we – the four modernizations we are doing get capital contributions from our landlord. So we – at the same time, as I say, we want to work with some partners that can fund the capital. That’s what we have done right now with Swoon and Maison du Monde who are – have invested. And I think check as well, business seeing other people, food partners, Patisserie Valerie now have 60 restaurants within our stores, and we’re really scaling there. And your third question was around Sports Direct and our opportunity to cooperate heavily, and maybe we can ask Liam to give his £20 million. I think that what I would love to say up front is that we’re very thankful that Sports Direct, Mike Ashley have been investing, because I think that Mike Ashley is a retailer and [indiscernible] and I think that infused value in our company. And there is an alliance of minds with the strategy. We have two types of relationships with Sports Direct. One of them is their shareholder relationship, and we’re working with Sports Direct as we work with all of our large shareholders, we’re doing roadshows and we’re having all the same conversations. And on the other side, we have a commercial relationship, and we are working with Sports Direct on how to bring an exciting sports offer that is relevant to Debenhams' customers, using the power of Sports Direct and their ability to store certain sports brands. I would say in a nutshell that our relationship…

Richard Chamberlain

That’s been UK focused, though, hasn’t it so far?

Sergio Bucher

Say it again?

Richard Chamberlain

That’s been very much UK focused, that relationship, so far…

Sergio Bucher

I think that we’re thinking UK first, but we are both international companies and there might be potential to develop the concept that we will be developing in the UK, outside of our borders.

Richard Chamberlain

Thanks.

Adam Cochrane

Adam Cochrane with Citi. Can you sort of quantify this furniture opportunity? So the fact that it’s loss making now, how much could be recovered from that? How long will it take to do that? And you talked about some of the concession partners replacing, in terms of across your whole estate, will those concession partners be willing to go into most of the stores in order to replace the furniture offer that you have across the entire estate? And roughly what timeframe could we expect before you can exit some of your owned furniture management?

Sergio Bucher

In terms of timeframe, I think the answer is fairly similar to what I would expect six month ago for our new store format. We just opened the four, they actually look brilliant. We are ourselves investing in the second floor of our Westfield store. We’re also going to bring our own home offer to this different standard, because we’ve really have been extremely pleased with the performance of home there. Our goal is to create an exciting place where people will say, hey, it’s worth going two floors up and visit that store because there is some great stuff to buy. We all have to invest our CapEx wisely, therefore, we are testing these first few stores. And I would say that, probably six months, we’ll be in a better place to understand the speed at which we can roll these out. So time-wise, I would probably love to have some data to make the decision and invest in one…

Matt Smith

Yes, I also want say just to build on that, so both Maison du Monde and Swoon have come into it with the expectation of business and plan to roll out further. That’s our plan. But we’re doing it carefully in the first few stores, as you’d expect. So we’ll be able to see how that works and then as soon as it’s working, go pretty hard and look to roll that out. And with their investment in the CapEx, as mentioned before by Richard, that’s a good, efficient way to get to market quite quickly. So too, we’ll come back onto that as we see that develop.

Unidentified Analyst

A follow- up partly on home question. So what proportion of space is home currently? And where do you think it’ll go once you actually will downsize these 30 stores? And just as a follow-up, when you say 30 stores offered the opportunity of downsizing, is it with the rest of the portfolio, they don’t offer the opportunity because they’re the right size or because you can’t downsize them?

Matt Smith

Yes. I’ll do the second one first, actually. Shall I? So on the downsize one, so if – you may have not had the opportunity to visit our Westfield store. But where we see opportunity with our landlords is stores where we can just kind of carve down and then give that space back. The landlords can then relet somebody else. That’s a win-win, actually. There are those prime opportunities for downsizing. And so if we look at other stores, we think we can do at least 30 of those. Now above and beyond the 30, there’s opportunity in a number of other sites, actually, where we’re working with partners like the gym group, Sweat!, where we think we can implant further other opportunities into those sites. There’s some additional opportunity to offset some rent costs in other locations. But the 30 in particular, where we can carve down and give back that whole piece of space. So often, they would want to have better frontage and other access points. That’s how we think about those.

Sergio Bucher

And yes, we have a very big spread in our square footage. I was three weeks ago in our store are economical that’s 24,000 square feet. It’s a lovely store, works very well, it’s effective. And we have, as he said, they have 250,000 square feet. Therefore, there is some areas of our portfolio where we clearly have the need and other areas where we don’t feel the need.

Matt Smith

Right. And our Wimbledon store, for example, will be terrific actually. It’s going to be completely redeveloped with our landlords and they’re going to give a good contribution towards that as well. And we are going to effectively kind of give back a whole floor. And that could then be used then for other retailers who could actually have good access into the other floors anyway.

Sergio Bucher

That’s about 30% of the

Matt Smith

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

You come to the number 30 because you’re reasonably confident that you will get agreement

Sergio Bucher

No, no. I think what we said is we have the opportunity for 13, and we have speaking with our landlords. And these things take some time, because what you want to make it a win- win. So which is about identifying for them that other retailers can come in, getting – I mean working towards them. So we’re confident we have an opportunity for 30. We need to make sure now we can get those deals in place. But we’ve got some in the traps just to make sure we can come over the line over the next few months.

Unidentified Analyst

So maybe space…

Sergio Bucher

Yes, look, we might have to come back to you on that. But okay, I think the – my estimate is around 10%, but he is going to come back and clarify that later on if that’s okay. But it’s around 10% level there.

Andy Wade

Andy Wade from Numis. Just a question on the economics of food parts of the – that you’ve got in the store, and I guess equally rolling to blow and Sweat! and other elements as well. But I guess the food bit’s the bit you’ve the most visibility on at the moment. You sort of talk about it being, I think, it’s over 15% of space and 30% of the mix in Stevenage? Is that – am I right then?

Sergio Bucher

We didn’t say 15% of the space.

Andy Wade

15% of the space and 30% of the mix – sales...

Sergio Bucher

Yes, 15% of the sales, that’s right, yes.

Andy Wade

And 15% of the space. Now, I mean, let’s say you get gross margin of 67% on your clothing and you’re doing double the sales entity on the food. It’s obviously going to be – you’re not to be getting a 30% pay away on sales from Stevenage or whoever. But so am I right in assuming that profit dilutive overall, versus selling only brand clothing there?

Sergio Bucher

Okay. I’m not obsessed with the gross margin, because when Nandos opened its store, I don’t need to have the whole design team and sourcing team behind it in order to be able to open Nandos, so.

Andy Wade

Sorry, but you don’t have to have the whole design and sourcing team that had another store?

Sergio Bucher

No, but actually the point I wanted to make is, I think that food creates traffic and creates excitement in our store. I have this funny anecdote of a taxi driver took me from the station to the store. And when I got there he said, " I’m going to charge you double." And I said, "Well, why is that?" And he said, " Well, because my wife goes once a week with her friend for a coffee to your Stevenage store, and she always ends up buying something." I think that’s the power of food. That’s – It drives traffic, it drives repetition. We know that people who eat and drink with us end up spending – shopping with us three times more frequently. And I think that’s a massive impact we have.

Matt Smith

And I would just add to that as well. Stevenage, we have sufficient space at Stevenage to have the wide slip of fashion products in there and to have four food offers. That’s the point. So other store locations, we may decide to have one or two food locations, food offers, because we want more space. So it has to be complementary. So the proper contribution of the food and the appropriate contribution from fashion is the ideal solution. So it’s not taking away, it’s often adding to.

Andy Wade

Right, okay, got you. Well, I mean although if you’ve got the store, if you put food into then that equation’s slightly different unless it bumps up sales then in the remaining

Matt Smith

Yes, exactly. But we may decide in some stores not to put – may have one food option, which we do, actually, for example, and others actually where we have the space, we put four in if it’s appropriate for that marketplace.

Andy Wade

They work particularly well in the stores where you are quite, like

Matt Smith

Well, not necessarily. Where the market expects to have that, which means this is a great location, where it’s a retail park. People go there for an event or a period of time. In other stores it’s different.

Andy Wade

Great. And then second one on Uxbridge. You decreased the footprint there, you’ve invested in a theme style refurb there, and you talked about it outperforming at an EBITDA level by 20%. You were down – your EBITDA was down 40% in the UK. So does that imply the Uxbridge store, even after all that, EBITDA was down 20%?

Matt Smith

No. Actually, EBITDA in absolute terms is also up, it’s up in Uxbridge. And the store contribution EBITDA was not down 40% because we can’t allocate all costs into every single store, for example fixed cost distribution, for example. But compared, it’s north of 20% better in EBITDA, in absolute terms. It’s also up year-on-year in EBITDA as well.

Andy Wade

Thank you.

Tony Shiret

Yes, Tony Shiret, Whitman Howard. Couple of things, small questions to start with. In terms of the debt, can you just remind us what your covenants are, and what your seasonal sort of versus the year-end? And then sort of more substantive, Sergio, you talked about digital marketing being sort of sharpened up. I just wondered if you could give us some sort of snapshot where you see yourselves in terms of your amount you spend on various things on digital marketing and the effect it has had?

Matt Smith

I will take that. Yes, thanks. Tony, so on the debt side, so we talked about this before, on the covenants side, we have two main covenants on our last year. Actually, a bit before that, we have a bond of 200 and of 320. So that’s our – at 520. On the RCF facility of 320, we have two main covenants. One is a leverage, as you – well, we have the significant headroom, actually, another £220 million of hedging at the half year.

The other one, fixed charge cover. That’s the whole thing our ratio – our fixed charge cover is 1.6 times, which is quite common standard for many retailers. At the half year, we were north of 1.75 times, actually. And just to probably kind of help you out there further, we would need to see profits decline significant below £30 million for that to become a near-term issue for us. And we measure it on a quarterly basis, and so that’s our quarters as we go through the year. Those are two covenants. On the seasonal peak and the debt performance. So we always maintain a circa £100 million of headroom, leverage headroom at our peak debt. And our peak debt is around early October, as we kind of build up stock headed to get ready for the Christmas position. Our average net debt for the year is close to £300 million, which is similar to where we’d expect the year-end to be within that range.

Sergio Bucher

On digital marketing, after the three years at Amazon, digital marketing is just probably one of the most difficult and technically complex areas that I know. What I’m looking at our online business, I’m seeing our bottom line grow faster than the top line. So albeit, it’s good news because we have been able to scale our business and we are investing in making our supply chain more effective, it feels like we’re probably leaving a little bit of growth on the table by not being, I would say, buttoned up enough around our digital marketing investment. We’re looking right now at the return on our investment in a very short timescale. Is a customer that we have invested in shopping in the next 24 hours? We think that we can extend this timescale and this will probably require some more investment, but at the same time will result into higher tracking to our website. So that’s the rationale behind my comments.

Tony Shiret

Okay. And in terms of the sort of mix via digital and various things you have to depend on to get – plan but color on that?

Sergio Bucher

Probably don’t have these numbers

Matt Smith

You’re talking about sort of pay per click and those types of things?

Sergio Bucher

Either what ratio it is or the core...

Matt Smith

No, we don’t give that out. So that’s why I answer it that way.

Sergio Bucher

We’ve still got time for a couple more questions.

Liam Rowley

Liam Rowley from Sports Direct. I will ask [indiscernible] rather than commercial [indiscernible]. I guess what I’m trying to get at is there’s a lot of confidence around the transformation, yet, clearly the numbers are going the other way. And from your perspective internally, how well is it going? Sort of from a scale of one being bad, five being very good, where are we on that trajectory? And what would a five look like? I guess what I’m trying to get at is no matter how well you perform, where do you think in this type market you can get, because you’re not going to get a hand in the market environment? So I’m just trying to see where you think you are on a scale what – maybe what you think you would have done differently in the last 12 months with the benefit of hindsight?

Sergio Bucher

Actually, I think that we’ve always said from the beginning that 2018 is going to be transition year. And because we want to use our shareholders', your money, in a responsible way, we definitely wanted to go through test and learn. And it’s been very, very intense in terms of testing and learning. So am I satisfied with our current results? No, we’re not. And as I said, the market is not helping and we don’t expect the market to help.

Therefore, we’re really focused on delivering the changes. I think that in the first few months, we’ve learned a lot of things and that’s why we’ve landed on the five experiences we have, because we think that they can – each of them can scale and the combination of the five of them will be quite powerful. I think that’s probably – in the changes we’re going through, there is a major transformation which is our organization. We’re changing a lot of things in the way little things in the way we organize.

We’re changing a lot of things in the way we manage the company and that’s fairly heavy lifting. And we are going through it as we speak. We have just started consultation in our Oxford center with – through the partners and we will be rolling that out until August with our teams. But I think there’s a lot of managing of the pipe that we’re doing right now. But I’m very confident that, on the other side of fiscal year we have – we’ll be in a position to really accelerate our transformation.

And as Matt said, in terms of CapEx, we want to invest, we have seen evidence of progress. The new brands we’ve reshaped, even at our progress in online, we’re really seeing things that are resonating by consumers. What’s I find exciting is, I mentioned Preen with our checks yesterday, we had a fabulous launch online. It’s been one of our best days with – it’s been our best day ever with Preen. And actually what sells are the most fashion forward pieces. So all this really gives us confidence that we need to march forward. Afterwards it leads to make sure that our organization is solid and ready to move forward.

But I think we have a strong leadership team right now, and we’ve got – we’ve strengthened our top 14 leaders in this company. We have what we think is a solid plan and evidence of progress and we are on a mission to focus on these five priorities. I haven’t give you – do you want me to give you five?

Liam Rowley

What is it, three now and a five…?

Sanjay Vidyarthi

Sanjay Vidyarthi at Canaccord. Just a question on the clothing side of things. With the new brands coming in, would you expect any change in your age demographic that you’re targeting through some of those brands? And kind of linked to that, I think the long-term holy grail that Debenhams' has been leverage the beauty customer base and to get them to shop other categories. Is there any progress on that front with what you’re doing and the changes, please?

Sergio Bucher

So age demographic, we love our customer and our strategy is not to take our customers, put them to the side and get new customers. We have 19 million customers in the UK. And I have – we have said in the previous meetings, our challenge is not our age demographic, our challenge is the frequency of shopping. If you look at these 19 million customers we have and you look at the age distribution by tranches of 10 years, between 25-35, 35-45, 45-55, we have exactly the same penetration across these age groups.

We slightly over index above, we slightly under index below. And our goal is to get our customers to come and shop more frequently with us, right. And I think that beauty is a great entry to attract a new customer. Of course, if a new customer, you’ve seen these ladies on the video, if they want to come and shop with us, the doors are open. We’ll be very happy to that have them. And in fact, we’re seeing for a lot of people are coming from Welwyn Garden City who’s shopping with our competitors come to our stores simply because they enjoy the environment. Beauty is an amazing place to build the relationship with a younger customer audience, the digitally enabled audience. And I think that our plans with our stores of the future in both Waterford and Meadowhall is to make sure that we can create this connection within the Beauty Hall and the rest of the environment to be able to increase our cross shop. To your earlier question, are we trying to change the age demographic, no. We’re trying to get our current customer to come and shop more frequently and have a coffee with us once a week.

Matt Smith

Okay, good. We’ll have time for just one more question if there’s any. And going. No?

Sergio Bucher

All right. Well, thanks an awful lot. And see you very soon.

Matt Smith

Thank you.

