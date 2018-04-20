Gold Maintains Support As Silver Catches Up

Gold prices remained range-bound but above the immediate-term trend line on Thursday as a mixture of news, both good and bad, kept the metal under its 3-month trading range ceiling. On a more positive note, however, silver outperformed and is finally showing signs of strengthening after months of lagging gold. In this report we’ll examine gold’s near-term rally prospects as its window of opportunity for doing so remains open for now but is fast closing.

Gold was barely changed on Thursday despite a higher U.S. dollar. While Mideast tensions have eased somewhat, equity market weakness limited gold’s losses for the day. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,347 while June gold finished 0.2 percent lower at $1,381.

President Trump said on Wednesday he hoped a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be successful while recent missile strikes in Syria were less extensive than some had feared. Earlier in the week, a senior administration official said Trump had delayed imposing additional sanctions on Russia. The combined impact of all of this took some of the immediate buying pressure away from gold after a strong showing last week.

While investors’ attention remains fixed on the recent strength in crude oil prices, the silver price staged an impressive rally on Wednesday. This is a classic case of the white metal playing a belated game of “catch up” to its cousin gold after drastically under-performing in recent months. Until now silver had been the worst performing precious metal over the past six months, little changed versus a rise of 4.5 percent for gold and 7.7 percent for palladium. The graph of the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) illustrates the impressive pop silver prices have experienced in the last two days.

Source: BigCharts

Leadership in silver is an undeniable sign that gold prices will soon follow. However, silver’s latest rally doesn’t represent leadership so it doesn’t carry the same forecasting implication. Nonetheless, it’s possible that a stronger silver price can buy gold some additional time while it consolidates in an attempt at pushing above its 3-month trading range ceiling.

Meanwhile the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold trading vehicle, remains above its 15-day moving average and just below its pivotal January high of $13.05. As discussed previous reports, IAU needs break out from its 3-month lateral range soon or else it risks falling victim to another bear raid. A breakout above $13.05, by contrast, would most likely activate major short-covering and allow IAU the chance for a significant rally.

Source: BigCharts

Another consideration in IAU’s ongoing attempt at breaking out of its 3-month range is the fact that the ETF confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom on Mar. 23 by closing two days higher above its 15-day moving average. Under the rules of the 15-day MA trading method which I employ here, a failure to make a new high within four weeks of the initial buy signal results in the long position being closed. This is to safeguard against the inertia of a listless performance turning into outright downside pressure. Therefore IAU has only a few more days to achieve a new high on a closing basis before we’re forced to close this trading position.

Gold still has some important factors underlying its demand, however. An increase in inflation expectations to a 3-½ year high on Thursday has given the yellow metal a potential psychological support as investors now have another incentive to hedge against future inflation by purchasing gold. Moreover, the recently discussed strength evident in the crude oil price (below) is another reason which should increase interest in gold holdings among fund managers. This group has historically viewed oil price increases as a reason to buy inflation hyper-sensitive commodities like gold when oil is strengthening.

Source: BigCharts

On a strategic note, IAU confirmed an immediate-term buy signal per the rules of the 15-day MA trading method on Mar. 23. This signal is predicated on a 2-day higher close above the rising 15-day moving average. I've purchased a conservative trading position in the iShares Gold Trust after it confirmed the immediate-term (1-4) breakout signal on Mar 23. I'm using the $12.55 level as the initial stop loss on an intraday basis for this trade. Meanwhile longer-term investment positions in gold should be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold's two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.