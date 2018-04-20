Tesla And A Capital Raise: Not So Fast?

As a result, the answer as to when Tesla might need a capital raise is a bit murkier than many seem to think.

There has been much commentary recently debating whether or not Tesla needs to do an imminent capital raise, despite having $3.4 billion in cash at December 31.

Introduction

There has been much discussion on Seeking Alpha recently regarding when, or even whether, Tesla (TSLA) will run out of cash without a capital raise. Most of the commentary simply looks at Tesla's cash balance and projects when that cash might be consumed in operations, or alternatively, when Tesla might begin producing cash rather than consuming it.

Tesla actually has a number of potential cash sources which I discuss below, some of which have garnered little attention. My purpose is to create a "checklist" of possible cash sources, rather than it being a projection of any kind. The list may give some insight as to why Tesla's auditors, PwC, gave Tesla a clean going concern opinion on its year-end statements without any discussion of a capital raising plan and why the company has been claiming that no capital raise is needed this year. If one is to make optimistic assumptions, it may be possible to come up with such a scenario. Don't tell anyone, but I may even be playing a bit of "devil's advocate" here.

Employee Stock Purchases

In 2017, Tesla generated $259 million in cash through an exercise of employee stock options and purchases under its ESPP, almost $100 million more than the amount in 2016. It is logical that this trend will continue in 2018 - Tesla's employee count keeps going up, along with stock option grants and a larger pool of employees participating in ESPPs. Options are generally granted at market prices at time of issuance, so the more recent options have been at higher exercise prices, which should help as well.

Tesla's 10-K provides some insight as to the ultimate potential of this source of cash, at least with respect to employee options. Note 15, p. 94 has the following table:

The important item to note is that there are more than 8 million shares exercisable at $77.56, which has the potential for more than $600 million, with almost 3 million more shares expected to vest. There's also an undetermined amount of ESPP purchases occurring on a regular basis. In light of this, I think it would be reasonable to project $400 million/yr. or $100 million/quarter from this source.

Restricted Cash

Tesla has almost $600 million of "restricted cash" on its balance sheet, of which $155 million is classified as "short term" (less than one year). This mainly relates to SolarCity and its securitizations. At some point, Tesla will have provided sufficient over collateralization in terms of accumulated restricted cash for old issuances, and, presumably, that cash can be returned/released. At the same time, new installations of leased solar energy systems and their securitization have been minimal - as a result, commitments to add new funds to "restricted cash" may be minimal. Without knowing details, it's impossible to project these flows with any accuracy, but it's possible this will be the year when there begins to be a net decrease of the restricted cash. There very well could be $50 or $100 million of net cash generation in PwC's or Tesla's projections. (As a side note, one of my "pet peeves" with Tesla's reporting is that the company does not subtract these additions to restricted cash in their summary free cash flow calculations in the quarterly earnings letter despite them being listed in the detail.)

Sale of Interests to VIEs

Tesla, and before it, SolarCity, has at various times sold ownership interests in leased Solar Energy systems to Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). Tesla also sold some leased cars in a VIE transaction last year. Tesla receives cash up front for these sales with the downside being it has to later share the operating cash flow with the VIE partners. This generated $789 million in sale proceeds in 2017, while SolarCity generated over $1.4 billion this way in 2016 (although these sales then made it necessary for Tesla to make $282 million of payments in 2017.)

Predicting the amount of cash Tesla might receive from this source in 2018 is a bit of a wild card, partly because we don't know the amount of unencumbered VIE eligible assets that Tesla might have available to sell. However, since Tesla's leasing of solar energy systems decreased dramatically last year, I'm inclined to believe these sales will be considerably less than last year's figure of almost $800 million, so I'll go with $400 million, if, for no other reason than it is a nice round $100 million/quarter.

SolarCity $600 million Revolving Credit Aggregation Facility

This facility is used to fund leased solar energy systems when they are first installed. Permanent funding of these systems is generally through sales to VIE investors or through securitizations of these assets. Only about 25% of the facility is borrowed - there's $438 million in unused availability. However, I suspect borrowing is limited by a lack of eligible collateral, so this may provide funding only to the extent that Tesla is originating new systems.

The $1.840 Billion Credit Agreement (ABL)

At December 31, Tesla had $730 million available under its credit agreement. This facility is secured by various assets of Tesla, including accounts receivable, inventory, and some plant and equipment. Although borrowing is limited by a complicated borrowing base formula, Tesla has been buying a huge amount of equipment (capex), which positively impacts the borrowing base, so I think it's reasonable to assume the full $730 million is available to Tesla.

The $1.1 Billion Warehouse Agreement for Leased Cars

At December 31, there was $674 million borrowed under this facility. Tesla then did a $546 million lease securitization in January, with the proceeds used to pay down this facility when the collateral was transferred. There have been most likely some leases added to this since then, but there should still be $750 million or more available under this facility. Will we see M3 leases offered soon?

The Positive Working Capital Cycle?

Due to 60-day terms Tesla has negotiated with suppliers, the company has discussed the potential positive working capital cycle that should result - Tesla expects to manufacture and sell M3s before the bills to suppliers are due, resulting in a virtuous cycle as production ramps. Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas emphasized this point in a note and model issued in December, with the expectation that, in Q2, this would generate a huge amount of cash flow. I wrote an article shortly thereafter analyzing what I felt were flaws in the approach, which can be found here.

Due to the sloppy M3 ramp so far, this is at best a theoretical issue at this point and may well have the opposite impact in the short term. This cash flow issue might well be a big part of the reason for Tesla's decision to go 24/7 at Fremont even if there are inefficiencies involved.

Let's look at the theory in any case and how I approach it. It must take Tesla at least 30 days to manufacture a car, deliver it to a customer and get paid. (Tesla's integrated model actually makes it a longer time frame than a manufacturer that relies more heavily on component suppliers.) If supplier terms are 60 days, then TSLA generates a 30-day cash flow benefit. If you assume that 50% of the sale proceeds of each $50,000 M3 is due to the cost of supplier parts, that's $25,000. If 20,000 M3s have been delivered in the prior 30 days (5,000/wk.), then that would be a $500 million working capital benefit.

Also, keep in mind that this is a one-time trick that only benefits cash flow when sales are increasing. If Tesla sells 6,000 M3s/week, at the end of the following quarter, for example, then the marginal benefit would only be another $100 million. It is "hot money" in any case, very sensitive to any production or sales problems.

So, Where Are We?

On the surface, it looks like Tesla has a fair amount of cash resources available to it - $3.4 billion in cash, over $700 million available under its revolver ("ABL"), and a steady stream of cash coming in from employee stock purchases. It also has a number of other asset specific funding resources available as of December 31. Even with capital expenditure payments to make and possibly some negative operating cash flow in the near future, Tesla should have enough cash to keep going for a while without a capital raise, right?

It's not quite that simple - we just see quarter-end numbers. The real key question is: "What is the low point Tesla reaches each quarter in cash availability?" There's constant debate on SA about whether payments are being delayed to suppliers. Although I find the negative case a bit overblown (why delay payments and risk getting cut off when you have over $3 billion of cash?), I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of checks go in the mail the first week of each quarter.

Another important factor is Tesla's lumpiness in deliveries and resulting cash receipts. According to Inside EVs, over half of Tesla's first quarter deliveries in the US were in March. For Europe, it was about 75%, according to a Tesla Motors Club estimate. This suggests that more than half of Tesla's quarterly cash receipts might be in the final month of each quarter, while cash payments are more evenly due. Is it any wonder that the company has indicated it likes to have at least $1 billion in excess cash at all times? (Or at least at quarter-end when the rest of the world sees the balance?)

My Cash Prediction for Quarter End

Last August, after Tesla's $1.8 billion note issuance, I did a detailed cash flow projection, beginning with the June 30 financial results, adding the note proceeds and then estimating the March 31, 2018, cash balance, which can be found here. This article is not an update to that or a full cash flow analysis, but I would like to make a few comments.

My projection for cash at March 31 was almost $1.6 billion. I didn't take into account employee stock option exercise/purchase proceeds, which are running at about $50 million/quarter, so that adds $150 million. I also expected the $100 million Musk clan loan would have been paid off in February but, instead, most of it has been extended to August. In addition, I didn't expect the company to begin collecting deposits on two future products, which may have added $100 million or more as well. These changes alone would bring the total to about $2 billion.

I would actually be surprised if the reported total is less than $2.5 billion, simply because the cash was at $3.4 billion at December 31, and a decrease of $1 billion or more might cause alarm among some investors. The cash can be targeted to a certain extent by borrowing more or less under its credit lines. ("You should live within your income even if you have to borrow to do it.") As a result, when the March 31 statements become available, it will be important to look not just at the cash balance but also the changes in borrowings at that date.

Looking at the Big Picture

A case can be made that Tesla has sufficient cash and liquidity sources to last for a while without a capital raise. However, it is important to note that none of the items I have discussed here adds value to the company and in fact generally detract from it. Increased borrowings increase interest expense, while selling assets into VIEs negatively impacts future cash flows. Employee stock issuance causes dilution. Tesla has to begin showing a clear path to profits to add value for stockholders.

Finally, in a recent Seeking Alpha article, ValueWalk posted sections of Vilas Fund, LP's quarterly letter to partners. There were a couple of paragraphs about Tesla which I think provide a good strategic overview of what Tesla is facing regarding the issues I have raised here:

Further, the banks lending Tesla money cannot ignore the balance sheet. They have strict rules that regulators enforce about lending to companies with increasingly negative working capital. The company's story about further drawing down lines of credit to finance operating losses and capital expenditure needs may seem plausible to novice investors but, in our opinion, not to suppliers and regulated lenders. In a game of financial musical chairs, it is important to sit down quickly. Who in their right mind would continue to finance this money-losing operation? Up to this point, it has been from growth investors who have likely never owned an auto stock before. Once they figure out the industry and the truth about Tesla's future, we doubt it will continue.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.