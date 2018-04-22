Wally And The Beaver In MLP Land

This article also covers an upcoming ex-dividend date and also offers two actionable options selling trades for a high-yielder.

But some MLPs have recovered due to minimal impact from the ruling.

The FERC tax ruling sent many MLPs into a tail spin - Wally and the Beav offer their analysis.

(Source: ABC)

"Boy, Wally that FERC tax ruling really messed up our MLP portfolio, it went into a tailspin."

"Yeah, Beav, it's a doggone shame, but there's no crying in MLP Land, and the units have started rising again, thanks to OPEC and the Russkies sticking with their production cuts. And dropping a few smart missiles didn't hurt either. WTI Crude is up ~10% since April 9th."

(Source: finviz)

3/15/18:

"The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) today responded to a federal court remand by stating it no longer will allow master limited partnership (MLP) interstate natural gas and oil pipelines to recover an income tax allowance in cost of service rates.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in United Airlines, Inc. v. FERC, held that FERC failed to demonstrate there was no double recovery of income tax costs when permitting SFPP, L.P., an MLP, to recover both an income tax allowance and a return on equity determined by the discounted cash flow methodology.

The Commission today acted in response both to the court remand and comments filed in response to an inquiry issued after the court ruling. FERC will now revise its 2005 Policy Statement for Recovery of Income Tax Costs so that it no longer will allow MLPs to recover an income tax allowance in the cost of service." (Source: FERC.gov site) "Aw shucks Wally, I can't make heads or tails of this legalspeak. What are they saying?" "Well, you see, Beav, lawyers just love to put double negatives in their briefs, er, legal documents. 'Failed to demonstrate that there was no recovery of' means that there was a double recovery of income taxes in this case."

Fortunately, not all MLPs are alike.

"Pipeline operators that rely on a cost-of-service pricing model would presumably have to reduce by the amount of their allowances the rates they charge customers to ship oil, gas and refined products around the country." (Source: Forbes)

"...while cost-of-service rates will be affected by the change, market-based rates or negotiated ones won't be impacted. Additionally, some of the factors in cost-of-service rates - including maintenance and depreciation costs for the pipeline - aren't related to taxes." (Source: Bloomberg)

Many of these MLPs put out immediate press releases, responding to the FERC tax ruling. One of these companies is MPLX LP (MPLX), whose management sent out this press release the next day:

"MPLX LP has reviewed the March 15 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) policy revision, in which FERC no longer will allow master limited partnership interstate natural gas and oil pipelines to recover an income tax allowance in cost-of-service rate filings. The partnership expects these revisions to have a de minimis effect on its earnings and cash flow." (Source: MPLX site) "Gee Wally, that 'de minims" phrase sounds scary. What does it mean?"

"Well Beav, it's just a fancy way of saying it's "too trivial or minor to merit consideration, especially in law." (Source: oxforddictionaries.com)

Even Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), run by a wheelin' & dealin' CEO who some investors may consider as the "Eddie Haskell" of MLP Land, put out a statement:

"These revisions are not expected to have a material impact to ETP's earnings and cash flow. Many of ETP's rates are set pursuant to negotiated rate arrangements or rate settlements that it believes would not be subject to adjustment, or would be limited in terms of adjustment". (Source: ETP site)

Even though MPLX's management issued that press release, the FERC ruling sent MPLX units down 7.6%, from over $34.00, down to ~$32.00. However, the units have recovered most of that decline and stood at just over $34.00, as of 4/20/18 intraday. However, they're still down ~-4% year to date, putting MPLX ~19% below analysts' average price target of $41.89.

MPLX is poised to ramp up its earnings and cash flow in 2018, thanks to a big deal that it did with its GP/parent Marathon Petroleum (MPC) in early February, in which MPC swapped its IDR rights and its general partner (GP) economic interests in MPLX, for 275 million newly issued MPLX common (LP) units valued at $10.1B. MPC will continue to control MPLX through its ownership of the non-economic GP interest in MPLX and will own approximately 64% of the outstanding MPLX common units.

MPLX financed the cash portion of the transaction with its $4.1 billion 364-day term loan facility, which was entered into on Jan. 2, 2018.

MPC is contributing refining logistics assets and fuels distribution services to MPLX, in return for total consideration of $8.1B, consisting of $4.1B in cash and approximately 114 million newly issued MPLX units valued at $4B. (Source: MPLX site)

The deal is expected to generate approximately $1B in annual EBITDA. Compared to the ~$2B that MPLX generated in EBITDA in 2017, this deal will increase annual EBITDA by ~33%.

It won't be an instant transition, though, as these deals usually take 1-2 quarters to integrate new assets. Meanwhile, the MLP is paying increased interest expenses.

MPLX reports its Q1 '18 earnings on the morning of Monday, May 1. It will be interesting to see how its distribution coverage worked out in the quarter, given the new deal dynamics.

Management will no doubt be asked about the effects of FERC on the earnings call, also, so there may be more color given there.

Distributions:

It will be an eventful week for MPLX, which should also go ex-dividend May 4th.

Management has a string of 20 straight quarterly distribution hikes going, but it hasn't announced the upcoming amount or the dates yet. MPLX's trailing yield is 7.14%, with 1.26X DCF/distribution coverage. They've had 11.56% distribution growth over the past four years.

MPLX unitholders get a K-1 at tax time.

Options:

If you're bullish on MPLX's prospects, but you'd like to hedge your bet on a short-term basis, here's an updated covered call trade to consider. The expiration date is 6/16/18, and the $35.00 call premium is $.65, slightly more than MPLX's most recent distribution of $.6075.

Hence, you can, in effect, "double your dividend."

Here are the three main profitable scenarios for this trade. You can find more details in our Covered Calls Table, which tracks over 25 other trades daily.

Conversely, you may be less bullish on MPLX, but you still want "a piece of the action." Here are two different cash secured put trades, both also expiring in June, with two different put strikes.

The $34.00 put strike is at the money, i.e. very near MPLX's price/unit of $34.04, and is the most aggressive trade of the pair. You get paid more for the added risk, with a $1.50 premium vs. $1.05 for the $33.00 strike price.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table has more details for these two trades and over 25 other put-selling trades:

Summary:

We rate MPLX a buy based upon its continuing growth prospects, the elimination of the IDRs, and its well-supported yield. We'll be analyzing and updating MPLX's various metrics after its Q1 earnings report.

