Bond Bear Market Rally Cut Short

In my last two bond market commentaries over the last few weeks, I asserted my expectation for a relief rally in Treasury bond prices. The basis for this rally, which partly materialized, was the fact that Treasury bonds were deeply “oversold” from a technical standpoint, and some short covering was therefore in order. However, the relief rally in the bond market - such as it was - appears to be over as the last two days have witnessed a resumption of rising bond yields and falling prices. In this commentary, we’ll examine the ongoing bear market in the Treasury bond market and why investors shouldn’t bank on the 2-year downward trend in bond prices ending anytime soon.

Bond investors who assumed the recent bounce in the Treasury market was the start of a major turnaround in T-bond prices were disheartened by Thursday’s action in the 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX). TNX is widely used by bond investors as a trend gauge for yields on longer-dated Treasuries. TNX has established a pattern of higher highs and lows since April 2 and is now within reach of its yearly high established in February. Significantly from a technical standpoint is that the 15-day moving average for TNX is starting to curl upward, which is a sign of returning upside momentum on an immediate-term (1-4 week) basis. In view of this development, now is a dangerous time to be a bond buyer.

Source: BigCharts

The latest rally in Treasury yields isn’t a new trend but is rather the continuation of a trend which began almost two years ago. Rising bond yields are reflective of two developing trends. The first one is far more advanced than the second one, although both have the potential to push yields even higher in the coming months. The first and most important trend is the continued strengthening of the U.S. economy. As productivity continues to rise and companies feel increasingly confident about the future, it’s inevitable that borrowing costs will rise along with loan demand. Rising rates are also a sign that the demand for holding cash is diminishing as investors increase their appetites for risk. Viewed from this perspective, a rising interest rate environment is concomitant with a strengthening economy.

When rising Treasury yields become an established trend (which now appears to be the case), it also tends to create a positive feedback loop. Rising yields make the U.S. financial market an attractive destination for foreign capital, especially in view of the fact that sovereign bonds in the eurozone are yielding far less due to the effects of quantitative easing (QE) on the part of the European Central Bank. The resulting inflow of foreign capital will only serve to strengthen the U.S. economy, which in turn results in more risk-taking behavior on the part of domestic business owners and investors. Thus, the tendency for U.S. investors to eschew T-bonds in favor of riskier assets like equities.

The other trend which rising Treasury yields are reflecting is the gradual (and to some, imperceptible) increase of inflation. This was highlighted recently when U.S. inflation expectations rose to a 3-½ year high, according to data provided by Tradeweb. Moreover, the recent spike in crude oil prices to multi-year highs further underscored the gradual return of inflationary pressure in commodities prices. This is becoming a growing concern for bond investors since inflation tends to erode bond prices. As inflation expectations continue to increase, retail investors will have every incentive to continue unwinding their long positions in T-bonds which have been a mainstay of portfolios since the credit crisis.

In another sign of declining demand for sovereign debt among domestic investors, the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) fell to another 52-week low on Thursday. I consider IEI to be a leading indicator for the more widely followed iShares 20+ Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), and it has definitely proven to be so during the latest bear market as IEI anticipated the January slide in TLT prices. IEI has also reversed its previous immediate-term bottom signal from last month. The latest decline to new lows in IEI is another sign warning bond investors that lower prices and higher yields are likely ahead in the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook.

Source: BigCharts

Another indication coming weakness in the T-bond market is reflected in the latest moves in the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH). VCSH is another useful confirming indicator of T-bond strength/weakness since the action in short-term corporate bond prices often anticipates that of T-bond prices. Now that VCSH has violated its pivotal low from March, the bond bulls have another big obstacle to overcome in the immediate term.

Source: BigCharts

As stated in my previous bond market commentary, the longer-term downward trend in Treasury prices, which was established in 2016, should remain intact. With the U.S. economy expected to continue to improve this year due in large part to corporate tax cuts and fiscal stimulus measures, investors will be inclined to seek attractive returns in areas other than sovereign debt. Those expecting a revival of the long-term bond bull market will therefore be disappointed. Investors should instead turn their attention away from bonds and toward the shares of fundamentally sound companies, which should benefit far more than Treasuries from the prevailing climate of rising confidence and economic expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.