FDA Committee Approval Sparks Bullishness On GW Pharma

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) saw its stock price rise over 10% on the latest developments from the FDA. This was sparked by favourable committee recommendations for ultimate approval of "epidiolex" for childhood epilepsies. This upward move is likely to continue over the next few months. Q4 results due out on 9th May are unlikely to have much effect on the stock price. The stock remains a Buy going into final approval, or otherwise, from the FDA in late June.

"Epidiolex" and the FDA.

As my article at the beginning of April stressed, the stock price of GW Pharma this year will be mainly dependent upon news from the FDA. A "Briefing Document" had caused the stock price to rise over 10% overnight earlier this week.

This had been prepared ahead of an advisory committee meeting on the 19th April. This committee includes outside agency advisers. On the 19th the Peripheral & Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee of the FDA duly gave its unanimous recommendation on the basis of the briefing document. The vote was 19-0.

A final decision is expected by the FDA on 27th June. This will be at the meeting of the PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act). It is quite likely though that approval may be given prior to that date.

The briefing document had highlighted the 40% reduction in seizures from children suffering from Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. It also pointed out that there were some liver toxicity issues. However the monitoring of the liver function during epilepsy treatment is anyway commonplace. Previous concerns about the interaction of "epidiolex" with the drug "clobazam" were effectively brushed aside by the committee.

It stated:

"The risk-benefit profile established by the data in the application appears to support approval of cannabidiol for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome..... there are statistically significant and clinically meaningful results."

The briefing document also looked at the abuse potential of cannabidiol. This is very important given the fact that cannabis is a Schedule 1 drug in the USA, and given Attorney-General Sessions much stated hostility to cannabis. The document concluded there was "negligible abuse potential". That is no surprising logically as the cannabidiol is the non-psychoactive element in cannabis.

It was noted this was a briefing document only. As they made clear:

"This does not necessarily represent the final position of the individual reviewers".

As it turned out, the reviewers on the committee a few days later were unanimous in approving the briefing document study. This unanimity bodes very well for the final review of "epidiolex" at the end of June.

It should also be noted that if "epidiolex" does get the final approval from the FDA in June, it will still need to be re-scheduled by the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency).

GW Pharma Results & Stock Price.

The news of the briefing document had given the stock price a boost.

The 1-month chart below illustrates this:

Charles Schwab

Further news on "epidiolex" will have similar upwards or downwards effects.

The billion dollar question of course is the value of "epidiolex" in potential sales for childhood epilepsies. A research note by Cowen following the good news from the FDA committee was quite bullish. They saw consolidated revenues for this usage as comprising:

2019 = US$160 million.

2020 = US$540 million.

2021 = US$1.1 billion.

2022 = US$1.3 billion.

Consensus forecast amongst analysts sees peak sales as running at US$800m annually.

Cowen expect the stock price to rise to US$165 in the short to medium term. Another analyst, Cantor, was even more bullish. Upon hearing the news of the committee's approval, they upped their target price to US$205. This would represent a 52% increase on the current price.

GW Pharma is set to announce its next quarterly results on 9th May. As my article on the Q3 results emphasized, profit and loss is not currently the issue to look out for. The important factor is cash reserves for proceeding with FDA approval and marketing and sales costs associated with "epidiolex". Potential investors should study that figure when the results are released but it is unlikely there will be any surprises. At the end of Q3, the company had cash reserves of US$322.2 million. Shortly after the results announcement, they confirmed they were proceeding with a share issuance to raise a further minimum US$225 million.

Another event which may have some effect on the stock price is the upcoming meeting of the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Los Angeles. This takes place from 21st April to 27th April. The company is making a special presentation just specifically on "epidiolex" for Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, timing in with the FDA review. This shows where the concentration is at the moment.

My earlier article also summarized some of the many other patented drugs GW Pharma is working on. CBDV for adult epilepsy seems to have particular promise in this regard. "Epidiolex" itself received a further 5 patents in March from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. These are contingent upon the drug being passed by the FDA. This would give protection up to 2035. It is expected that "epidiolex" Phase 3 studies for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex will be forthcoming in the second half of the year. This could also be very positive for the stock price.

Conclusion.

There has been a raft of positive news about GW Pharma this year. This includes patent approvals going forward and other drug testing moves. The year 2018 though has always been about whether GW Pharma can get approval for "epidiolex" for childhood epilepsies.

Thus the news in April has been crucial. CEO Justin Gove had previously called 2018 the company's "breakout year". Nothing is certain, but events this week have brought commercial realization of "epidiolex" very close.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.