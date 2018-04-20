United Rentals Is Doing Great

The equipment rental industry is the place to be right now.

United Rentals (URI) is one of the more interesting stocks on the market. The company is not only extremely cyclical and depending on the use of machinery, it is also in the business of renting out machinery which gives the story a whole different perspective. The company just had a really good quarter despite coming in slightly below expectations and is poised to deliver further shareholder value.

Source: United Rentals

Macro Matters

United Rentals is the biggest provider of equipment rentals in the US. The company has a market share of 11% and is represented at over 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Most locations can be found in Texas where the company is operating 138 locations followed by California with 89 locations. However, it is fair to say that the company is covering every major region in the US.

The reason why I am highlighting this is because it allows us to apply macro indicators. Not only because this is a highly cyclical company, but also because it is extremely prone to economic sentiment changes in the US.

The best indicator to track economic sentiment is the leading ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. Furthermore, since this indicator is leading, we can compare it with coincident indicators like industrial production for example. Or in this case with the year-on-year return of United Rental's stock price.

What we see is that United Rentals is extremely volatile. It would be a total mistake to suggest that the ISM index is able to predict the stock price on the mid-term. Even though this works for Caterpillar (CAT) for example, it is not true when applied to United Rentals.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

What is true however, is that the bigger trend is being predicted. There is no way this company is doing well when sentiment is slowing as the scatterplot below displays even better. Strong economic sentiment (ISM > 50) supports strong stock gains of more than 100% after an economic slow down while weak economic periods absolutely obliterate URI's stock price. It happened during the financial crisis and during the manufacturing/commodity slow down of 2014/2015.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

That being said, we are currently in an environment that is very supportive of being long United Rentals given that sentiment is near record levels.

Equipment Rentals Are Doing Great

United Rentals is benefiting from a secular trend that has been going on since the Great Financial Recession. Companies do not want to own equipment. They want to have a lean and efficient production and the highest utilization rates possible. This for example goes for airplane engines, fleet vehicles and machinery rentals.

The total US rental and construction equipment rental market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% since the GFR. This is one point higher than the years prior to the economic crisis. Moreover, the top 10 rental companies are currently holding 31% of this market. This is up 6 points since 2011. Also note that there was no contraction in 2014 and 2016 when manufacturing companies and industrial production in general took a rather big hit.

Source: United Rentals

And it does not end there. United Rentals has proven to perfectly being able to exploit this growth trend. Total sales are growing on a 6.0% CAGR basis which is roughly the growth rate of its market segment as you could see in the graph above. Adjusted EBITDA is growing 10.4% while EPS is almost growing 15% on a CAGR basis.

Source: United Rentals

Both Bottom And Top Line Growth Is Rock Solid

United Rentals' sales are slightly above $7 billion over the last 12 months. Note the beautiful acceleration trend after the recession and the sales explosion when economic growth bottomed in 2016.

URI data by YCharts

Implied growth for 2018 is continuing the trend we just saw. Sales are expected to grow another 12.2% while EBITDA is expected to growth more than 16%. Earnings per share are benefiting from the tax cuts and are growing with a CAGR of 23% since 2012.

Source: United Rentals

Total sales in 2018 are expected to come in between $7.3-$7.6 billion. This is at the lower bound of the expected range which is between $7.4-$7.7 billion.

Another issue is the fact that the company is unable to grow its margins. Margins have gone nowhere since 2015.

URI data by YCharts

One reason is the lower utilization rate of the company's equipment which is slowing again after gaining some strength in 2017. Another reason is the accounting process after the company decided to sell equipment back to vendors. It's not positive, but it is also no reason to worry at this point.

Source: United Rentals

Furthermore, the company is increasingly focusing on specialty services like trench safety, power & HVAC, pump and tool solutions. These sales have increased on a 33% CAGR basis since 2012 with sales hitting $1,254 million in 2017. The total share of specialty sales is currently at 18.9% which is up from 17.7% in 2016.

Wait For It

Just like the stock market in general, United Rental has shown some weakness this year. The stock is down 2.2% YTD with a valuation of 21 times earnings and 10 times next year's earnings.

Furthermore, one thing is for sure: if you want alpha you should buy United Rentals. The company is outperforming the industrial ETF (XLI) during every single uptrend as you can see when looking at the ratio spread between URI and XLI (blue line in graph below).

I believe that it makes sense to buy some United Rentals shares on weakness. It is highly likely that the stock is going to stabilize around $160 per share.

Takeaway

United Rentals is one of the most interesting machinery stocks. The company is operating in an outperforming industry which is supportive of double digit EBITDA and EPS growth.

Moreover, the stock is a strong outperformer and is an interesting buy on weakness. The biggest risk is a weakening economy which is not extremely likely at this point.

I will keep you updated!

And as always...

... Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.