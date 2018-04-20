Apple - Downside From Political Backlash In China

Consensus is forecasting 14% revenue growth for Apple in 2018. If sales in China were to falter, it is likely that consensus will have to cut their forecasts further.

Greater China makes up 20% of Apple's revenue. Analysts had expected this to be one of the growth areas this year.

Even before this, the Chinese smartphone market has become tougher. Sales are no longer growing, mobile carriers are cutting subsidies while the domestic players have greatly improved their product offerings.

Recent actions by the US authorities against ZTE and Huawei have triggered patriotic rhetoric in China. This may impact Apple’s sales over there.

Recent sanctions by the US authorities against ZTE and Huawei have triggered patriotic rhetoric in China. This may impact Apple’s sales over there. We have seen how Samsung has fallen from being the largest smartphone player in China, with 20% market share back in 2013, to just 2% last year. This was due to its battery mishaps, poor reception of its products by the Chinese consumers as well as anti-Korean backlash stemming from the political fall-out between Seoul and Beijing.

Source: Statista

Smarthphone market in China getting tougher

Currently, Apple is the only major foreign player within the Chinese smartphone market. Even then, its market share has shrunk from 13.6% in 2015 to just 9.2% last year. This is because the domestic players have greatly improved the quality and features of their products, while Apple’s selling price at US$700-800 is way above what the average local consumer can afford.

In addition, Chinese mobile carriers are cutting subsidies for handset vendors as the overall smartphone market is slowing down. Smartphone sales in China fell 4.9% in 2017 and IDC expects another 2% decline this year.

If Apple wants to grow iPhone volume higher in China in the future, it will have to push down, not up, the pricing curve, to target more mid-range consumers who can no longer afford a full-fee iPhone because of diminished carrier subsidies,” says Neil Mawston, executive director for wireless devices with market research firm Strategy Analytics.

How big is China for Apple?

Apple sold 41 million iPhones in China last year, which makes up 19% of its overall iPhone sales. As a region, Greater China makes up 20% of Apple’s overall revenue. Thanks to the iPhone 6, Apple did very well in China back in 2015 with revenue hitting a high of $59 billion. Since then, it has dwindled to just $45 billion in 2017.

Analysts expects 2018 to be a revival year for Apple in China as many of the users there are due for an upgrade. However, this may not happen if Chinese consumers were to boycott U.S. products.

Source: Company Financials, Own Projection for 2018

Is there downside risks to consensus?

Consensus currently expects Apple's revenue to grow 14% to $261.5 billion in 2018. If Apple’s revenue in China were to fall 10%, we estimate that revenues in Americas will have to grow 24-25% to make up for the shortfall. This does not look achievable as even in 1Q18, despite the launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, revenue from Americas only grew 10%. Consensus will most likely have to cut its forecasts further, especially if there is a product lull in 2019.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.