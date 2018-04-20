Melexis' (MLXSF) CEO Françoise Chombar on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MELEXIS NV IEPER (OTC:MLXSF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator. Dear audience, let us welcome you to our first earnings conference of the year. Your speakers are, as usual, Karen Van Griensven, our CFO; and myself, Françoise Chombar. After market and financial highlights from our side, we will be happy to answer any questions you may have. So let’s kick it off. Some highlights from the business and market side.

Sales for the first quarter of 2018 were EUR 139.3 million, an increase of 13% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and in line with expectations. The euro-dollar exchange rate evolution had a negative impact of 7% compared to the same quarter of last year and this is a very high percentage by comparison to the past. Excluding this negative currency impact, sales growth year-on-year would have been 20%. The geographical spread is exactly the same in quarter one as it was for the full year 2017. The portion of standard product sales had meanwhile grown to 64% of total sales, in line with our long-term strategic impact.

Looking at our quarter one growth drivers, we are satisfied, that is again broadly based. So let me give you five speaking examples. Our embedded lighting products are sprinting ahead. Ambient lighting is adopted into more and more cars, and Melexis is an outspoken market leader in this year. Two, pressure sensors are also doing extremely well.

Last December, we launched the MLX90818, which is representative of what Melexis is mastering, namely, making a significant step forward in automotive pressure measurement by offering the market highest accuracy and smallest size pressure sensor for harsh automotive application. This device will make a significant contribution to developing highly efficient and cleaner vehicles, thereby, reducing pollution and preserving the environment. Thirdly, it was also good quarter for our temperature sensors, both the smart integrated sensor types and also the sensor interface types for very high temperatures.

Next, in the magnetic space, I’d like to highlight our latch and switch sensor product family. I believe it’s fair to say that Melexis meanwhile has the largest and most innovative portfolio in the marketplace, which is why these products rise up in sales for many subsequent quarters now.

In automotive, growth is driven by key customers that are moving the needle for several applications, linked to safety systems and powertrain application. These customers find our products just optimum for automotive safety and energy consumption for their business. Applications include seat belt buckles, window lifts and all types of motor competition. At the same time, consumer and industrial customers like our value optimize products and the breadth of our portfolio, which allows them to leverage this value into their product. Examples are usage in key locks, medical beds and all types of industrial motors. Both automotive and adjacent markets equally appreciate the road map we present with continuous innovation ahead.

Then last, but not least, our magnetic position sensors continue to grow as well. We launched in March, a new generation of our Triaxis, again, reaffirming our number one position in this field. Main applications continue to be powertrain, and in particular, the new electrified powertrain, both hybrid and pure electric vehicle. Furthermore, you will find these products in steering, pedal shifters application, et cetera. The higher demands in robustness, safety, integration, electrification in general and added features, are driving many of the integration activities in this area. We expect these to continue for the foreseeable future as autonomous driving, electric cars and consumers demand for more comfort and ease of use continue to develop.

Our sales outlook for the second quarter is around the same level as the first quarter. For the full year 2018, our guidance of 12% to 15% sales growth is reconfirmed. The sales outlook reflects what we see in our order book. To conclude, this is a solid start of the year and we are geared up for further growth.

Karen, you now have the stage.

Karen Van Griensven

Thank you, Françoise. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. A little bit explanation on the financials. So the sales was already mentioned, 13% growth versus the quarter a year ago with a high impact of the dollar of around 7%. If you look at the growth results was EUR 63.1 million or 45.3% of sales, an increase of 11% compared to the same quarter of the last year and an increase of 3% compared to the previous quarter.

R&D expenses were around 13.3% of sales, G&A was at 4.9% of sales and Selling was at 2.4% of sales. The operating result was EUR 34.3 million or 24.6% of sales, an increase of 9% compared to the same quarter of last year and a decrease of 5% compared to the previous quarter.

The net result was EUR 28.8 million or EUR 0.71 per share, an increase of 13% compared to EUR 25.4 million or EUR 0.63 per share in the first quarter of 2017 and an increase of 8% compared to the previous quarter.

I would like now, actually, like to open the question-and-answer session. So operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And you have several questions on the line. The first question comes from the line of Francois Bouvignies [UBS]. Please ask your questions.

Francois Bouvignies

Hello. Thank you for taking my questions. The first one I had is on your seasonality and your Q2 guidance. So if we see that we have a quarter-on-quarter flat revenue growth in Q2 versus Q1, if we compare it to the historic, it was more around plus 6% on currency in my math in the last five years. Is there any particular reason that explained that this difference versus your historic seasonal quarter-on-quarter growth in Q2 versus Q1?

Karen Van Griensven

Okay. Let me take that question for you. So growth as Melexis is experiencing does not really go up in a straight line. When we look at our order coverage, we see, indeed, the second quarter to be in line with the first quarter, but it still represents – is, of course, this materializes, let’s be clear, it would still represent year-on-year growth of around 8%. And that excludes the negative currency effect, which will still be significant. We saw similar patterns in earlier years, and even the last example was last year Q2 to Q3. And yes, what causes this main effects are probably short-term patterns – in that short-term pattern we see, are probably supply chain effect. You always have that and it’s hard to tell.

Francois Bouvignies

And is there any chance there was an inventory build in Q1?

Karen Van Griensven

We can never be sure of that, of course. You should also make clear view that the negative impact of the lower dollars will be much more in the first half of this year, than in the second half of this year, because the spread is really big. I cannot even remember if we’ve had such a spread before in the exchange rate year-over-year.

Francois Bouvignies

That’s why, I mean, my question because you had a significant negative impact toward constant currency, it’s a very strong growth in Q1, and that’s why I was wondering, maybe, you know it’s possible that inventory build in the supply chain, that’s why your Q3 is a bit softer than your seasonal let’s say.

Karen Van Griensven

Well, if you look at the general markets, if you look at the inventories of the car manufacturers of the Tier 1s, of our inventories, the inventory of the distribution, there is not a big buildup as such. It’s pretty much okay. And yes, you have those effects. I mean, we cannot force our customers to order more. And what we try to do in giving our guidance to the market is always to be as close to what we believe will be the reality at the end of the next quarter and the end of the year as we possibly can.

So what we see in Q2 is bit the same, Q3 and the rest of the year we expect sequential growth to pick up again. It’s still early in the year, but the guidance range of 12% to 15% remains intact. And it’s our best estimate today. I don’t know if I mentioned already, but the customers’ sentiment continues to be positive.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay. That’s very clear, thank you. Just the commonalities on your own inventory, given that you see the inventory and the supply chain positive. So in Q4, it was high, I mean, compared to your historic again, and you mentioned that’s got a stronger growth pipeline, and I understand that you saw – we saw it in Q1, but it’s still high in Q2, and I was just wondering should we expect this to go down or to continue at this kind of level going forward?

Karen Van Griensven

I think it’s a pretty good level going forward, and it also signals that we’re set up for growth.

Francois Bouvignies

Yes, yes, of course. So we shouldn’t expect the massive decline of your inventory days, then?

Karen Van Griensven

A massive decline?

Francois Bouvignies

We shouldn’t expect the decline?

Karen Van Griensven

No, I don’t think so. I think it’s at a good level. There will always be some fluctuations.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay, okay, that’s clear. The other one I have it’s on your R&D investments in Q1, how should we think about, I mean, the full year? If I remember correctly, last quarter you said that OpEx investment would be in line with growth. And R&D, you have some new fabs under construction and to build, how should we think about the rest of the year about R&D, as a percentage of sales maybe for the full year?

Karen Van Griensven

So R&D, yes, we are heavily investing in R&D. We are seeing R&D in Q1, it will continue throughout the years, and obviously its sales field, so I expect to grow. But it might be that as a percentage of sales, also R&D will increase over the next quarters.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay, that’s clear. And one last question for me because I want to confirm it to my peers. The order non-automotive growth, how should we think, I mean, you had a very strong year in 2017 and maybe it’s very tough comps. But it seems to me that you had this relation in this part of the business, perhaps how should we think about business in going forward?

Karen Van Griensven

Well, Q1 is always a little bit less, unless there are new profits coming on board, which was not the case for Q1 this year. But you always have the Chinese New Year, which is creating a little dip as far as the long-term is going forward adjacent markets continue to be in our focus. I think it’s again you have these supply chain effects and the effects of – for example, seasonality effects like Chinese New Year that influence. But on the longer-term, it is, of course, still our intention that it will list off at some point in time.

But the automotive is growing so well that it’s hard for the adjacent to keep up. But they are more or less keeping up now with the same growth over the last – may be one and half years or two years more or less, where previously the adjacent market percentage was in decline. We have more or less stabilized it now over the last two years, and yes, so the intention at some point in time, it takes a better turn. But again, it’s because the automotive is doing so well.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay, that’s great. Thank you very much and have a nice weekend.

Karen Van Griensven

Thank you, you too.

Operator

Thank you for your question. The next question comes from the line of Guy Sips from KBC Securities. Please ask your question.

Guy Sips

Yes. First of all, personal comment to Françoise, congratulations with your recent price for the Global Price for women entrepreneurs. And I have two questions, one is related little bit to the previous speaker, that is sort of you’re very optimistic on the second half of this year, is already taking into account the expansion that you’re doing in Sofia, Bulgaria and one in France or will we see the results of that later this year?

And the second is, this is the second quarter in a row, where if we compare the quarter-on-quarter or the year-on-year increase of the non-automotive, that there, the growth is lower than the automotive area, is there a reason for that or can we expect that also in non-automotive that can pick up and contribute to the growth going forward? Thank you.

Françoise Chombar

Okay. Well, first of all, thank you very much for the congratulations. I considered this is a real team success, it’s not a personal success, because three of the four criteria were related to Melexis. Some I’m very proud of being the CEO of a company that is successful, and of course, we will all work together to continue to make it successful. But thank you for your nice words.

So on your first question, when you say we’re very optimistic for the second half, we’re in fact, it’s not about being optimistic or pessimistic. I think we assess what we see in our order book. We can only say that the order book is healthy and that the guidance reflects it.

The second point is that in the second year that the spreads between dollar in the second half of last year, and yes, let’s say the current one that we see a different one would go on, then it’s not going to be such a large spread. Does the expansion plan that we have in EBIT contribute? Yes, EBIT will contribute. Because the idea is that the building should be operational like around summer, later September, which means we will see some of that flowing in to the 2018 figures.

Sofia, we just started and building will not be completed until the end of next year, so there will not be a direct impact. But, of course, we are continuing, also, to put more equipments in order to have larger capacity in Sofia. So this is a gradual like we do in Ypres, like we do in air force, like we do in coaching, I mean, it’s a gradual increase of the capacity as such. So gradually that will also contribute. But that’s all factored in.

And as far as Corbeil is concerned, we are not going to start until – we’re going to ramp or kick it off, let’s say, Q2 operationally. But the ramp – the real ramp will not be for this year. The real ramp is then more or less end of the year, beginning of next year. And because it’s a way for probing sites, it also means that it will not flow into our output until maybe Q1, Q2 next year. That’s more or less when the capacity comes onboard.

Now then, on your second question, indeed that goes back to what I said before. I think it’s clear that the adjacent markets are much more volatile than the automotive markets. As for as the visibility is concerned, the automotive market these days or, let’s say, the last couple of years, are much less – give us much less visibility than it was before. And that has to do also with China because China is still learning how to forecast.

Our customers don’t have planning in their vocabulary sometimes in China. So that needs to professionalize and we hope it will continue to improve. We do already see improvements there, but it’s very hard. That’s why it’s also more difficult today than in the past to make good estimates. But I think we didn’t do too badly in the past, so we tried to be realistic in any assessments that we make.

And as far as the non-auto is concerned, the adjacent like we prefer to call it, yes, I do expect it to pick up. The only problem is, that it’s very, very – it’s even harder to predict. So the intention is there, the products are coming slowly onboard. We see good design wins in that space, well not design wins necessarily, but a good pipeline, I’d rather say. And yes, at some point in time, it will pick up. But it more or less grows at the same pace as automotive, which is really already very good comparing to some of our peers. So I hope that answers your question.

Guy Sips

Okay, thank you. It’s crystal clear also. Thank you.

Françoise Chombar

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line Janardan Menon from Liberum. Please ask your question.

Janardan Menon

Hi, good evening and thanks for taking my questions. You said in your previous answer that perhaps the reason for the sort of lower than past seasonal trend into Q2 was supply chain effects. I was just wondering could you just describe a little bit more what do you mean by a supply chain effect? And then I have a couple of follow-ups.

Françoise Chombar

Yes. Well, customers are always concerned for two things; one, their inventory shouldn’t be too high; and to keep that clear with very tight KPIs sometimes, and then, of course, when people in the procurement area or in the planning area have these KPIs, they look at it because they’re penalized if they don’t keep their inventories at the right levels, not too high. So that’s one thing that could influence.

The second thing that is important for our customers is the security of supply. As it is commonly known in the industry already last year as well, there is a tightness that leads to some customers getting at some point in time into maybe a panic, I don’t know. And yes, we cannot exclude that, as I said it in previous calls as well, you can never exclude that customers would order a bit more than they usually would if there would be enough tightness, no tightness at all.

So the two things play together. You can never really because we’re not in the heads of our customers and we’re not in the systems of our customers. You never really know what plays. There is always some fluctuation, there’s also the fluctuation of demand that repels through the supply chain. There is a time delay with that. I mean, it’s the usual supply chain fluctuations that you would normally see. Maybe they’re a bit more these days because of some uncertainties, but we don’t really have a big question mark about it because, again, we confirm the order book is healthy and the guidance reflects the order book. We tried to be as realistic as possible

Janardan Menon

But, just – I mean, going with your previous experience of being in this industry for a long time. When you go through a situation where there is some degree of, say, double ordering, as you were alluding to. And then, you see that’s soften a little bit, perhaps even on a temporary basis. Is that a sign of concern for the – how the overall market is trending or you would not regard that as a particularly major concern at this point in time?

Françoise Chombar

No, I would not consider this as a concern. If we talk to our customers, then they see growth, they see new applications for them. We get very good design wins. We have gained the gain market share in a number of places. And in general, the market in Europe, for example, is very good; the market in China is also good. It’s maybe not – if you look at the figures of car sales, it might be a little bit soft, but that has also what something to do with the tax incentives, that are being reduced.

But overall, I was even in China myself last week, talked to quite a number of customers, and they all see growth coming. So even if it would be a bit soft because of maybe supply chain effect, it does not reflect the trend as such. We don’t see any indicators today that would lead us to say this is a trend. No, it is not a trend at all because, again, in Q3 we’ll see very good sequential growth coming.

Janardan Menon

Understood. So just on that last point, it could get to say, your midpoint of around 13.5% growth, you would need to do like 4% and 8% or 5% and 7% or something like that in the third and fourth quarters, which would be higher than what you have historically done in the third and the fourth quarters that you’ve done in the past few years. So does that – just suggest that going the other way that your customers are probably even more bullish about the second half than they have been in the past years, I mean, how would you characterize their optimism about the market today versus what you saw, say, at the similar point last year?

Françoise Chombar

I don’t like the word optimistic because it suggests that it would be more than realistically possible. What I said was that the customer sentiment continues to be positive, and that’s also what I feel when I talk to customers and what I feel when I get feedbacks from the teams – that the sales team, the product marketing teams that are in touch with customers.

We make our best estimate always. We try to be as correct as possible. I think we have a name for that. And today, this is our best estimate. So flat in Q2 – around the same level in Q2, and sequential growth to pick up again in the third quarter, that’s what we seek today. And there’s no reason why this would not be – would be impossible because we do see the right levels of interest and new products coming on board, new programs coming on board, organic growth in the existing programs that’s what we see when we talk to customers. So that’s why we assess that this is what it probably will be without having a crystal ball. Sometimes I would like a crystal ball.

Janardan Menon

Understood. Thank you very much, that’s very clear.

Operator

Thank you for your question. Your next question is from Marcel Achterberg from Degroof Petercam. Please ask your question.

Marcel Achterberg

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Since already been a lot of ground covered, just one question. Given the material impact of your dollar rates on the quarter and it’s probably also on the coming quarter on the revenue, is there also an impact or has there been or will there be in the coming quarter on the gross and the EBIT margins that you could possibly quantify?

Karen Van Griensven

Yes, the guidance is for around 25% for the full year. Obviously, quarter-to-quarter, it’s difficult to predict, but in general, we stick to that guidance. So sales will increase, operation expenses will increase as well. And how much it will be in sync, it’s very difficult to predict. But we expect major deviations in one way or the other.

Marcel Achterberg

So there’s not really a big time lag between the impact on revenue and the impact on the margin?

Karen Van Griensven

Yes, in Q2 there might be a little bit more impact still if you have a flat build growth. We are hiring, we are also investing. So this might play somehow. But we need to see as well that we have dollar effect in Q1, a negative dollar effect, which we will not have in Q2, so that might compensate on the inventory.

Marcel Achterberg

All right, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you for your question. And the next and last question in the queue is from Jeff Osborne from Cowen and Company. Please ask your question.

Jeff Osborne

Hey, good afternoon. Most of the questions have been answered, but just a few quick ones for me. I was wondering if you could just touch on, dramatically, are you seeing most strength in the bookings and the revenue in ADAS applications or electrification, you typically highlight both, but I didn’t know if there’s a biased towards one or the other?

Françoise Chombar

Yes. Well, what we do see today, and definitely, in combination also with what we see on the market, is electrification is really driving a lot. There is also some ADAS impact or, let’s say, influence, rather. But the ADAS programs are rather longer term, so on a longer horizon, whereas the electrification items or programs are much more short-term. So I would say, electrification, at least, as far as the portfolio of Melexis is concerned today, electrification impacts more than autonomous or persistent drive.

Jeff Osborne

Got it, that’s helpful. Two other quick ones. One, the five items that you adopt with ambient lighting and finishing with magnetic position sensors, were those in order of strength in the quarter, meaning, ambient lighting was what drove the revenue, I was just curious how you came up with the order that you wanted to discuss those?

Françoise Chombar

Well, the order in which I wanted to discuss it had nothing to do with whether the first one was stronger than the last one or vice versa. It’s just that the first one is a driver type of product and all the others are sensor products.

Jeff Osborne

Got it.

Françoise Chombar

It was a bit in – yes. It’s not at random necessarily, but of course, magnetic space, you have the latch and switch, the last two were in magnetic space, latch and switch, and then magnetics – sorry, position sensors. The first one was a driver and the two middle ones were other types of sensors. It was more at random than anything else.

Jeff Osborne

Okay, makes sense. And then last one, just any thoughts on tax rate for the year, what we should be assuming there?

Karen Van Griensven

Well, we gave the guidance 15% to 20% and that’s still – that remains intact.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for your question. [Operator Instructions] We have not received any further questions. Please continue.

Françoise Chombar

Thank you. So dear audience, it was a pleasure to have your interest and sharp questions. Thank you for having joined us, looking forward to our next earnings conference call on August 1. Goodbye, and enjoy this lovely spring. Thank you.

