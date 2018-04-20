Natural Gas - Easy Come, Easy Go

Natural gas price move has more to do with establishing a price band as opposed to fundamentals.

We have closed our UGAZ short following the rally today.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a -36 Bcf change yesterday. This was 11 Bcf higher than our forecast of -25 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of April 13 report here.

For the week of April 20, we expect a storage draw of 17 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

On the supply side, Lower 48 production averaged 0.6 Bcf/d lower than the previous week. We are starting to see some pipeline maintenance impact production. Canadian gas net imports also dropped w-o-w. Total supplies were lower by some ~1.1 Bcf/d this week.

On the demand side, power burn impressed to the upside with a reading of ~+0.7 Bcf/d w-o-w. Heating demand, however, dropped materially by 3.2 Bcf/d due to moderating weather.

Tight Physical Balance

But even taking into account the drop in heating demand, this week's fundamental balance was much tighter than we previously forecasted. We started the week with an estimate of +10 Bcf, but the 27 Bcf delta was the result of a very tight physical gas environment.

We published earlier in the week that the market balance has decisively turned tighter, and our latest shows a further tightening in fundamentals. Most of this can be explained by bullish weather:

This has now pushed EOS to a low of 3.557 Tcf.

Easy come, easy go

In our weekly natural gas report yesterday, we alerted to public readers that we went long UGAZ following the sell-off after the bullish storage report. We entered the trade shortly after June contracts sold-off below $2.7.

Now with the price rally in-hand today, we have sold out of our bullish UGAZ position for a 7% gain. The easy come, easy go nature of natural gas testing the lower price band was something the traders we spoke to foresaw leading into the natural gas report yesterday. While uninformed traders were scratching their heads on how natural gas could sell-off on such a bullish storage report, traders we spoke to were covering their short positions and loading up on bullish bets.

But if you are confused why prices sold-off yesterday and rallied today, you shouldn't be. As we said in the article yesterday, the natural gas market is currently trying to find a suitable price band to trade around. The gyrations you will see have nothing to do with fundamentals.

For now, we have exited our longs and will look for a short opportunity if prices rise more from here.

