Pivotal Software: Passing On This Cloud Offering

Investors do not seem to mind the rapid slowdown in sales too much, not to mention the current, yet narrowing losses.

Pivotal Software (PVTL) went public in an IPO which attracted modest interest of shareholders, with shares trading just a few percent above the offering price. Investors appear comfortable to attach a +6 times sales multiple for the company despite the still sizeable losses and rapidly slowing revenue growth, as the business operates in a very competitive field.

The modest growth and losses make that I am not yet attracted to a perhaps reasonable 6 times sales, as Pivotal is operating in a very competitive environment, as is really visible in the declining revenue growth numbers. This makes Pivotal an easy avoid for me, given the dynamics of slowing growth, fierce competition, and still sizeable losses.

The Business

Pivotal has developed an enterprise software platform, which is very much scalable in terms of applications and users. The company calls this platform the Pivotal Cloud Foundry, basically aimed at accelerating development through reducing complexity, costs and time, while the outcomes are easily scalable.

The Palo Alto company was formed in 2012 and was controlled by EMC Corporation at the time. In 2013, even GE (NYSE:GE) took a 10% stake at a valuation of little over a billion dollar for the relatively small company at the time. After Dell (NYSE:DVMT) acquired EMC in 2016, it became the majority owner of Pivotal. Following the IPO, Dell will continue to hold (through its subsidiary VMware) some 175.5 million shares in Pivotal, close to 70% of the outstanding stock.

The rollout of the PCF at major customers has significant benefits for those customers, including massive gains in developer productivity, shorter release cycles, and improved security and reliability. Hence blue chip names like Boeing (NYSE:BA), Bosch, and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) use the services of the company, with many more customers across a wide spectrum of industries using the services as well.

The Offering And Valuation

Pivotal priced the offering at $15 per share, right at the middle of the preliminary offering range. A total of 37 million shares were offered of which 33.1 million by the company itself, which is set to raise nearly $500 million as a result. With little over 250 million shares outstanding following the IPO, Pivotal is awarded a $3.75 billion valuation at the offer price. Trading at around $15.50 per share, that valuation has risen towards the $3.9 billion mark.

So, what is the underlying business delivering upon to justify this valuation? Pivotal reported revenues of $280.9 million in 2015 (actually the book year ended in February of 2016) on which it lost $273 million on an operating basis. About a third of sales were generated from subscription revenues, a bit more sticky and predictable than the recorded service revenues.

The company saw decent growth in 2016 as total revenues rose by 48% to $416.3 million, while operating losses fell to $227 million. The actual dollar amount reduction in losses was comfortable as operating leverage was even more impressive on a relative basis, after the company lost a dollar for every dollar in sales in 2015. The past year showed a continuation of favourable trends, although revenue growth slowed down a bit.

Total revenues rose by "just" 22% in 2017 as service revenues were actually down, which makes that subscription revenues now surpass service revenues. The company reduced operating losses further to $168 million, equivalent to a third of the reported revenues of $509 million. Note that total deferred revenue balances grew by $75 million as subscription-based revenue models understate the reported growth in the near term, with sales only being recognised over the lifetime of the contract, instead of upfront.

That means that the $3.90 billion valuation, which includes a net cash position of $538 million, really works out to a $3.36 billion valuation of the operating assets, still equivalent to little over 6.5 times sales. With the company still bleeding quite a bit of money and revenue growth having slowed down quite a bit last year, I cannot automatically say that I am very attracted to this valuation.

Looking a little further into the growth trends in 2017, I am not automatically getting more comfortable with the investment thesis. First quarter sales were up 37% as growth slowed down to 20% in Q2. Growth dipped at 17% in Q3 before stabilising at 18% in the final quarter of the year. The slowing growth trend and fact that operating losses mostly came down in the first half of the year are not very comfortable signs. Given the extent of the losses, I find it hard to award a >6 times sales multiple on a loss-making software business whose sales growth has surely slowed down quite a bit to levels in the higher teens.

Final Thoughts

Pivotal operates and competes in a crowded market with competition coming from many angels. Traditional software names like IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) can be counted as competition. Competition furthermore comes from open-cloud names like Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), as well as cloud solutions provided by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), among others.

While the valuation is a key risk factor, there are many other risks including losses, a dual class voting structure, fierce competition, slower growth, and reliance on key sales partners DellEMC and VMware (NYSE:VMW) (which still own a majority stake in the business). Other risks include that of motivated sellers, notably Dell and GE, which now have an opportunity to exit (part of) their investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.