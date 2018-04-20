Slowly But Surely - Energy Stocks With Torqued Upside

With WTI close to $70/bbl, the longer prices stabilize around this range, the more investors realize that energy stocks are cheap.

Welcome to the torqued upside edition of Oil Markets Daily!

With energy stocks recently materially outperforming the broader market indices and WTI sitting just a dollar and change from $70/bbl, we will look at some of the energy names with the most torqued upside.

In a morning note published by AltaCorp today, the sell-side team put out the "chart of the day" with the energy names with the most torqued upside.

Remember a month ago that we published an article titled, "Why Are Energy Equities Cheap?" In the article, we said:

In the case of oil and gas, most investors are underwriting these investments using a $50 to $60/bbl framework, or the consensus likes to call, the lower for longer thesis.

In the chart of the day exercise, AltaCorp is using a scenario where $68 to $70/bbl WTI is the new norm.

However, for investors who believe the current WTI price range of ~US$68-70/bbl is the new norm and are looking for torque to the upside, we have presented the NAV premium vs. current share prices using a flat US$70/bbl WTI assumption.

As you can see in the chart above, the names with the clearest upside to current oil prices (not even higher oil prices) are:

Cresent Point (CPG)

Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) (GXE.TO) - Our favorite

Inplay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF)

Delphi (DEE.TO)

Paramount (OTCPK:PRMRF) (POU.TO)

Out of this list, our favorites are GXE.TO, CVE.TO, and MEG.TO.

As you can see, Cenovus (CVE), the largest oilsand producer in Canada, trades at a cheap implied WTI to NAV. The implied price of ~$57/bbl is a material discount to where it should trade given where WTI is at today. We have now made CVE into one of our largest energy positions.

While the chart of the day does not include any US names, our favorite US name is still California Resources (CRC) as we recently detailed why here.

We think as investors get more comfortable with where oil is trading at, the rerating of some of these energy names will be dramatic given the high operating leverage of the business model. Taking that AltaCorp scenario at face value, Gear would trade close to C$2 a share or some 130% higher than where it trades today. CPG would trade close to almost ~$22 a share or ~160% higher than today.

Now that WTI is close to $70/bbl, the burden of proof will be just to stabilize around this range. For investors then, the longer prices just remain flat, the more they will realize many of these energy names remain absurdly undervalued, which will create a positive price reflexivity feedback loop and push energy valuation higher. We think now is the time for investors to be positioned in names with the highest torqued upside.

