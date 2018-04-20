CBO Has Shown When The Next 2 Recessions Will Occur

One can see two recessions set out in the charts and tables as tax exemptions expire.

The purpose of this report is to analyze the latest CBO 10-year budget projections and assess the impact on the economy and investment markets.

To carry out the assessment, a balance of sectoral flows model was used after the work of British economist Professor Wynne Godley.

In 1970, Professor Wynne Godley moved to Cambridge, where, with Francis Cripps, he founded the Cambridge Economic Policy Group [CEPG]. In early 1974 (after playing around with concepts devised in conversation with Nicky Kaldor and Robert Neild), Wynne Godley first apprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity which says that, measured at current prices, the government's budget balance, less the current account balance, is equal, by definition, to the private sector balance.

You will not see the private sector balance on any official economic measure of the economy by any government. Though 100% correct as an accounting identity, the information is withheld as it shows that most economies have a weak to negative private sectoral balance because the government is not spending enough and needs to. The neo-liberal politics practiced since the start of the 1980s favors money creation by private banks at interest rather than the government at no interest.

The information withheld, however, is also easily calculated if you have at least two of the other inputs as the sum of the whole must be zero. The government budget and the current account balance are commonly available on many websites.

Government spending [G] + Private sector spending [P] + Current Account Balance [X] = 0

G + P + X = 0

This is one of the best charts for predicting the recession that starts after late 2018. Here, one can see that the CBO expects real GDP to lift into late-2018 and then fall into 2019 and bottom in 2021. That is the first and next recession. The reason for the recession is that, at the end of 2018, private tax relief clauses expire. All of a sudden, tax rates rise and extract billions of dollars out of the economy where they will appear on no measure of the money stock, not M1, M2, M3, I challenge anyone to show me where these tax dollars are stored for later usage. When one extracts dollars from an economy, it has to shrink by that amount, and that is shown in the CBO chart.

The CBO chart above predicts that GDP peaks in 2018 and falls thereafter for a decade. It seems from the CBO that all the things we do not want increase after 2018. Inflation goes up; unemployment goes up. In 2019-2020, payroll employment falls off a cliff, which heralds in the recession identified in the first chart in the series.

In the CBO chart above, we can see, on a tax-for-tax basis, how much money the Fed gov will extract from the economy and destroy out to 2028. All taxes are harmful and damage the economy; all should be abolished.

The chart and the CBO note below it show that, in 2025, another set of income tax exemptions expire and result in a big jump in tax extraction and that this accelerates into 2028. There are the reason and magnitude of the second recession predicted by the CBO.

Notice how, looking back along the chart at past recessions, we see the tax spike in the late 60s that gave us the 1973 boom-bust. The tax spike in the early 80s that gave us the 1981 boom-bust. The super tax spike in 1998-2000 that gave us the Dot-com boom-bust, a tax spike in 2006-2007 that gave us the GFC boom-bust, and one can see the tax spike of 2025-2028 that will provide us with GFC2.

Notice also that the income tax on individuals has steadily risen and is about nine times more that corporate taxation and that, from left to right, corporate taxation has fallen overall as a proportion of the tax take. A lot of effort went into creating that skew. Both are not necessary and harm the economy.

The CBO makes frequent use of the term "under current law". That the Fed gov deficits are MATCHED by debt issue is also a law, it is not functionally required from an accounting point of view. This is discussed in this article. The fact of the matter is that, as a monetary currency sovereign with a freely floating exchange rate, Fed gov can create any amount of money it wants and is restricted only by an inflation barrier. America has self-constrained itself with voluntary budget constraints, and the result is:

1. A misallocation of many intelligent people to bond trading that does not need to be done.

2. Rates based on something that does not need to be done and so is a distortion of the money market.

3. Inequality and poverty, as evidenced by the huge amount of trailer parks, city slums, and poor people, poor public health outcomes, and poor educational outcomes.

4. A massive investment of $16 Trillion into government paper that is not required. Where else could this money have gone to?

The CBO wishes to eliminate the national debt, that is Treasury deposits. This is achievable when the law requiring the MATCHING of Treasury sales to Fed gov deficits be repealed.

Without the bond matching, there would be no interest and also no national debt.

The CBO chart above shows how the unnecessary Treasury sales add up over time; it can at best be considered a record of how much money the government has put into circulation. One must question though what a huge economic distortion has been caused by requiring that the Fed gov deficit is MATCHED by unnecessary Treasury issuance. What if this law had never existed? The $16 Trillion noted above in the infobox by the CBO could be invested in really useful things rather than government paper. It could have been $16 Trillion invested in corporate stock and bonds that would have added to GDP and the stock of productive capacity in America.

Conclusion, Recommendation, and Summary

Investors should be aware that there are two recessions on the horizon one triggered by the tax exemption expiry of 2018 and then another much larger recession/depression triggered by tax exemptions expiring in 2019. The 2019 recession will be epic, GFC 2.

Things might change between then, and now. However, this is the trajectory that the CBO has predicted and modeled and is shown above.

It looks like the run up into the end of 2018 when the tax exemptions are at their maximum will be a good time to invest and then take profits. Some big financial institutions and money managers use the sectoral flow balance model, and it is a well-kept industry secret, these big players will start taking profits and going to cash this year, and this will cause mainstream puzzlement.

If private credit creation wakes up, this could power the boom a bit longer as it did in 2000 and 2006. However, with private debt levels at 150% of GDP, this is unlikely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.