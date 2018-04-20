What To Expect After The Facebook Earnings Announcement

The Facebook moat is safe. The company is taking steps to deflect possible adverse U.S. regulation, and the upcoming EU requirements will not migrate to the U.S.

Earnings estimates appear to be too low. Actual results should blow them away, and probably will propel the stock upward.

Recent headlines forecast disaster for the Facebook business model. The specter of possible adverse government regulations has cast a pall on many investors' outlook for the company. We believe that the fears are overblown. New regulations around privacy issues will come into being in the EU on May 25, but Americans are more reluctant to give the government regulatory powers, and are not as concerned with privacy issues as they are in the EU. Earnings estimates are clearly well below where they should be, and when actual results are announced, the focus will shift from the negative headlines to a more positive outlook for the Facebook juggernaut. This should result in a higher post-earnings price for the stock.

Over the past couple of months, the headlines have been predicting certain disaster for the Facebook business model. A sampling:

Facebook: Up to 87M affected by improper data sharing

As many as 87M users (mostly in the U.S.) may have had their data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, Facebook admits.



As many as 87M users (mostly in the U.S.) may have had their data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, Facebook admits. Zuckerberg Faces Hostile Congress as Calls for Regulation Mount

The New York Times (April 4, 2018) reported that "Representative Billy Long, a Missouri Republican, warned the co-founder of Facebook... 'Congress is good at two things: doing nothing, and overreacting," he said. After years of the former, he said, "we're getting ready to overreact.'"



The New York Times (April 4, 2018) reported that “Representative Billy Long, a Missouri Republican, warned the co-founder of Facebook... ‘Congress is good at two things: doing nothing, and overreacting,” he said. After years of the former, he said, “we’re getting ready to overreact.’” Europe plans special tax for Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon

The French minister of economy is suggesting a 2% - 6% tax on gross revenue for these four companies.





The French minister of economy is suggesting a 2% - 6% tax on gross revenue for these four companies. Facebook and Google are doomed, George Soros says

The billionaire philanthropist describes the companies as menacing, monopolistic companies which should have stricter regulations and the U.S. should use the enforcement actions of the E.U. as a model.





The billionaire philanthropist describes the companies as menacing, monopolistic companies which should have stricter regulations and the U.S. should use the enforcement actions of the E.U. as a model. Facebook faces class action lawsuit over photo tagging feature

The company faces a violation of $1K to $5K under Illinois law for each time it used a person's image without their permission as part of the tagging feature. The ultimate cost to FB could be in the billions if the class action suit succeeds.



The company faces a violation of $1K to $5K under Illinois law it used a person's image without their permission as part of the tagging feature. The ultimate cost to FB could be in the billions if the class action suit succeeds. Facebook's Challenges Are Much Bigger Than Cambridge Analytica

This particularly frightening article focused on the May 25 date when the General Data Privacy Regulations (GDPR) in the EU take effect. The author states “There will be a seismic shift across many technology stocks… With strict policies for data control, consent, erasure and portability, ARPU and earnings will drop significantly.” She goes on to say that FB will ultimately be forced to abide by the GDPR regulations throughout the world.

With this plethora of negative headlines, it seems to be a minor miracle that the stock has only fallen about 15% from its recent high.

Comparing the Google and Facebook Business Models

FB and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) have created virtual monopolies in their space. Their business models should be the envy of every business – after all, isn’t the ultimate goal of any business to create a monopoly that excludes competition?

Both companies flourish because someone else (their users) provide the content for their “publication” and the companies merely provide the software to deliver information that you desire at the negligible cost that the digital world offers. Once you are hooked, in many respects, they own you. There aren’t many other places you can go to get the information you want, especially for the Facebook experience.

The ultimate success of both companies is predicated on how well they can provide legitimate potential prospects for their advertisers. The more information they can pick up about each user, the greater the revenue they can generate from that information. Of course, this necessarily involves collecting personal information about its users, and the more, the better.

The GOOG business model has one big advantage over the FB model. It has space for more targeted ads. For popular searches, you might have to scroll down to the second or third page to find something of value that isn’t an advertising pitch.

FB needs to let you see the picture or comment you are searching for without a full page of ads standing in your way. Since it has less space to sell, targeting ads to the right people becomes more critical to its success.

FB has one huge advantage over GOOG, however. GOOG has legitimate competitors. Any individual who becomes dissatisfied with the Google experience can choose Bing or Yahoo or others. So if Google overwhelms you with too many unwanted ads, you can either pay them to eliminate the ads, or switch to another search engine. The critical point here is that an individual, acting alone, can switch to a competitive offering.

FB doesn’t have to worry about your switching to someone else. All your friends would have to agree to make the switch as well. It would have to be collective action of many individuals, something that is quite unlikely given the pervasive appearance of Facebook wherever you go on the Internet. Your friends are already there, and you are forced to join them if you want to stay in touch with them in the FB way.

Facebook’s Fundamentals Are Positive

The stock is clearly a bargain by conventional measures. According to Yahoo, the forward P/E is 19 while it’s growth rate is about the same. This compares to the S&P 500 P/E of about 17 where the growth rate is less than a fifth of FB’s. And the FB moat is not about to be by compromised by any known competitor.

Analysts are nearly unanimous in their endorsement of FB. Of the 28 who follow the company, 22 rank it as a strong buy, 4 as a buy, and only 2 as a hold. Usually, this would be a cause for me to worry about a company. The investors who follow a particular analyst have presumably already bought the stock, so the high ranking is probably not going to help the stock from going much higher right now. And with so many of the analysts ranking FB so highly, the odds are huge that any change in ranking will have to be a downgrade. In the case of FB, it would be impossible for 78% of the analysts to upgrade the stock, while 100% of them could issue a downgrade.

We know that downgrades, at least in the short term, can be devastating. A single analyst downgraded Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to a neutral ranking last week and the stock fell 10% on the news. While several analysts reduced their price targets for FB when the stock tanked, only one actually made a downgrade. The market seemed to shrug off this activity, and the stock did not fall after the analysts’ actions.

Facebook’s Technical Picture

Facebook stock fell under pressure in the middle of March on concerns over surveillance and privacy policies. Buyers appear to have stepped in at a confluence of support that is best seen on a weekly chart. The technical turning point for the stock price falls at the lower line of a rising channel that is drawn connecting a low posted in August 2015 with a low printed in December 2016. Horizontal support derived from a monthly chart is found near the channel bottom close to $152. Two weeks of consolidation following the test of this support confluence suggests some exhaustion from the earlier decline while the recovery this week is encouraging for bulls, especially as the stock trades below its 50-period weekly moving average which is the first occurrence on a sustained basis since its IPO. The $172.45 price point may prove to be a significant hurdle for FB as it not only reflects a horizontal level, it is also the area where the 50-day and 200-day moving averages have converged and holds the 50% retracement measured from this year's highs to lows.

Facebook’s Recent Earnings Record

Let’s check out how FB has performed at earnings time over the past two years:

For the first four quarters of the last two years, FB crushed estimates by a huge margin (averaging 50%). In spite of this fine record, the stock fell in half of those quarters after the announcement, proving once again that expectations are often more important than the actual results. For the most recent quarters, actual earnings exceeded estimates by much smaller amounts, and they fell short on one occasion (and the stock hardly budged in spite of this bad news).

The average price change after the announcement (3.0%) seems to be a relatively small number considering the generally large deviations between estimates and actual results. Option traders have usually priced in fluctuations which are more than double the actual price changes.

This time around, the options have priced in a 7.1% change, for example. This would suggest that there are good options strategies based on selling these options just prior to the announcement date. If you are interested in an options play suggested at Terry’s Tips, you might check it out here.

The numbers in green in the above table are less than the price of the stock on the close of the day before the announcement. The pattern for FB is similar to what we see for most companies heading into earnings – the stock usually trades higher as hopes rise for a positive announcement. Short-term gains in the stock prior to the announcement are common. If you are interested in buying shares of FB, now might be an excellent time to do it. For six of the last eight quarters, if you had bought the stock two weeks before the announcement day, you could have bought it for less money than it was trading for after the announcement.

The composite analyst estimate of this quarter’s earnings seems to be exceptionally low at $1.36. The company made $1.59 in the third quarter of 2017 and $2.21 in the fourth quarter which probably was boosted somewhat by Christmas ad spending. But why should the first quarter of 2018 fall so far behind both of these earlier results? It doesn't seem feasible to think that businesses have purchased fewer ads because Cambridge Analytica was guilty of mis-using Facebook data. WhisperNumbers.com says the whisper number is $1.48, but this also seems unusually low compared to the earlier numbers.

How Serious Are the Headline Threats to the Facebook Moat?

The most serious threat seems to be the possibility of new regulations that will somehow prevent the company from carrying out its mission of delivering targeted ads. We believe that these fears are unfounded. While it is true that the GDPR regulations will kick in next month, they are unlikely to be extended to North America. For openers, FB now requires EU users to accept targeted ads as a condition for using its service, a clear response to the coming GDPR regulations.

When faced with the choice of not using Facebook to keep up with your friends and relatives, or having a few targeted ads coming your way, I suspect that most people, even Europeans, will opt for the ads.

The United States has a long history of eschewing government regulations, and the current media obsession over fake news, privacy concerns, and Russians interfering with our elections will soon be replaced by more interesting news, and nothing significant will get done in Washington.

The situation might be different in Europe where privacy matters have historically been a bigger concern. Many years ago, I spent an hour waiting to buy tickets to The Phantom of the Opera in London. I struck up a conversation with a barrister and eventually told him I owned a company that published a list of every real estate sale that took place in several states, including the price that was paid for each property. He looked shocked and appalled. “No wonder you are wearing dark glasses,” he said, “You wouldn’t be allowed to do that in the United Kingdom.”

Some senators have threatened legislation that would regulate Facebook. I believe that is unlikely to happen, and the current fears of significant regulation are overblown at best. Americans do not trust the government, and are reluctant to give it regulatory powers over things important to them. Countries throughout the developed world have demonstrated that government-run national programs can deliver higher-quality health care at a lower cost, but Americans have resolutely refused to join their club.

Our anti-trust laws might be effective in breaking up potential monopolies by restricting a company from buying another company in the same industry, and thus restricting competition. But what can the government do when a digital monopoly has already been created?

The New York Times reported that “Though surveys repeatedly find that Americans are concerned about their privacy, they rarely take action to stop cookies and other tools deployed to gather their data — leading scholars to coin the term ‘privacy paradox.’” In my opinion, it is unlikely that privacy rights advocates will convince enough Americans to give Washington the right to seriously regulate something as valuable to them as Facebook.

Targeted ads offered by Google and Facebook allow small businesses to compete against the big guys. If the government restricts FB’s ability to deliver targeted ads based what they can learn about each person, these small businesses will suffer. It just won’t happen, at least in our country.

Facebook is Taking Big Steps to Deflect Criticism

Using its own PR website with the delightful URL of Internet.org, FB has unveiled several new regulations for advertisers and political content. The social media site will now require advertisers to verify their identity and location. They'll also have to show who pays for the ads. Users, on the other hand, will be able to see all the advertisements a page is running and get access to a searchable archive for political ads. This move seems aimed at preventing election interference.

The company will hire thousands more employees to roll out the changes ahead of important elections around the world, including the 2018 U.S. midterms.

Even more significant, they are offering a bounty for people who become whistle-blowers against anyone who mis-uses data like Cambridge Analytica – “This program will reward people with first-hand knowledge and proof of cases where a Facebook platform app collects and transfers people’s data to another party to be sold, stolen or used for scams or political influence. Just like the bug bounty program, we will reward based on the impact of each report. While there is no maximum, high impact bug reports have garnered as much as $40,000 for people who bring them to our attention.”

Summary of Our Thoughts

Bottom line, the Facebook moat is safe. The government is not likely to pass any laws or regulations that will significantly impact the company’s business model. The company will learn to cope with the privacy issues that the EU will impose in May, and these regulations will not migrate to the U.S.

Both the fundamental and technical indicators suggest that the stock is undervalued at its present level.

The pattern of recent post-announcement stock price changes shows moderate fluctuations even when actual results deviate significantly from estimates. Options traders have priced in much greater fluctuations, suggesting that an options strategy which involves selling post-announcement options would be a relatively high-probability investment.

Earnings estimates appear to be too low, and when FB surpasses them by a large margin, investors will turn their focus to the positive numbers rather than the foreboding headlines. All indications are that FB will trade higher after the earnings announcement on April 25th.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB OPTION SPREADS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.