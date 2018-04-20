Commodities Recap For The Week Of April 20, 2018

The big story of the week: A bullish week for crude oil
Crude oil continued to power higher of the past week reaching a high of $69.55 per barrel on the now active month June NYMEX futures contract on Thursday, April 19. While technical and fundamental factors are positive for the oil markets, the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East provides the most compelling potential for a spike to the upside. There are no levels of technical resistance in the oil markets until the June 2014 peak at 107.73 per barrel. Any event in the Middle East that impacts production, refining or logistical routes could launch the price of the energy commodity.
Other notable movers over the past week were aluminum which exploded higher from recent lows at just above $2000 per ton, lumber which rose to a new record high this week, and silver which broke above the top end of its trading range at the $17 per ounce level. Many commodities prices continue to signal that inflationary pressures on rising which could be the reason bonds are falling.
Highlights in commodities:
- Gold posts a 0.76% loss for the week
- Silver up 3.11% since the last report
- Platinum posts a 0.27% loss for the week and remains at a $406.50 per ounce discount to gold
- Palladium rallies 5.05% on the week and is back over $1000 per ounce
- Copper up a 2.33% on the week
- Iron ore rallies 2.92% on the week
- The BDI finds a bottom explodes 20.95% higher since the last report
- Rotterdam coal up 2.57% on the week
- Lumber posts a 4.14% gain after its new record high at $554.80 per 1,000 board feet on Thursday, April 19
- May NYMEX crude oil moves 1.63% higher since last week and rises to a new peak for 2018,
- June Brent crude oil moves 1.96% higher.
- The premium for Brent over WTI in June closes the week at $5.61 up 33 cents on the week
- Gasoline moves 1.69% higher, and heating oil gains 1.13% since last week
- The gasoline crack spread moves 1.70% higher while the heating oil crack declines just 0.29% since last week's report
- Natural gas rises just 0.15% since the last report despite a continuation of withdrawals from inventories. The EIA reports a withdrawal of 36 bcf from stocks on Thursday which stands at 1.299 tcf
- Ethanol gains 0.74% on the week on strength in gasoline
- Soybeans fall 2.42% for the week
- Corn moves 2.52% lower on the week
- CBOT wheat moves 1.96% lower on the week. May KCBT wheat trading at a 19.50 cents premium over CBOT wheat down 3.75 cents since the last report.
- Sugar down 3.64% on the week as the sweet commodity falls to a new and lower low at 11.57 cents on April 20
- Coffee down 1.32% since last week's report
- Cocoa explodes 7.22% higher on the week
- Cotton rallies 2.47% on the week
- FCOJ up 1.56% and remains above the $1.40 per pound level
- Live cattle post a 0.07% gain since last week
- Feeder cattle move 0.75% lower since the previous report
- Hog futures down 0.13% on the week
- The dollar index up 0.64% on the June futures contract and closes just above the 90 level
- June long-Bonds trading at around 142-30 down 2-20 as rates rise since last week
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 24,463 on Friday, April 20, up 103 points after another volatile week in stocks
- Bitcoin recovers to the $8,500.41 level up $622.96 or 7.91% since last week
- Ethereum moves to $590.05 moving 20.04% higher since the last report
Price changes for the week:
GSG closes the week at $17.38 per share, up 20 cents since last week's report.
Source: Barchart
GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust represents a basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.44 billion and trades an average daily volume of 627,675 shares.
