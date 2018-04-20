Commodities Recap For The Week Of April 20, 2018

Commodities that were under pressure because of tariffs rally over the past week.

The big story of the week: A bullish week for crude oil

Crude oil continued to power higher of the past week reaching a high of $69.55 per barrel on the now active month June NYMEX futures contract on Thursday, April 19. While technical and fundamental factors are positive for the oil markets, the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East provides the most compelling potential for a spike to the upside. There are no levels of technical resistance in the oil markets until the June 2014 peak at 107.73 per barrel. Any event in the Middle East that impacts production, refining or logistical routes could launch the price of the energy commodity.

Other notable movers over the past week were aluminum which exploded higher from recent lows at just above $2000 per ton, lumber which rose to a new record high this week, and silver which broke above the top end of its trading range at the $17 per ounce level. Many commodities prices continue to signal that inflationary pressures on rising which could be the reason bonds are falling.

Highlights in commodities:

Gold posts a 0.76% loss for the week

Silver up 3.11% since the last report

Platinum posts a 0.27% loss for the week and remains at a $406.50 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium rallies 5.05% on the week and is back over $1000 per ounce

Copper up a 2.33% on the week

Iron ore rallies 2.92% on the week

The BDI finds a bottom explodes 20.95% higher since the last report

Rotterdam coal up 2.57% on the week

Lumber posts a 4.14% gain after its new record high at $554.80 per 1,000 board feet on Thursday, April 19

May NYMEX crude oil moves 1.63% higher since last week and rises to a new peak for 2018,

June Brent crude oil moves 1.96% higher.

The premium for Brent over WTI in June closes the week at $5.61 up 33 cents on the week

Gasoline moves 1.69% higher, and heating oil gains 1.13% since last week

The gasoline crack spread moves 1.70% higher while the heating oil crack declines just 0.29% since last week's report

Natural gas rises just 0.15% since the last report despite a continuation of withdrawals from inventories. The EIA reports a withdrawal of 36 bcf from stocks on Thursday which stands at 1.299 tcf

Ethanol gains 0.74% on the week on strength in gasoline

Soybeans fall 2.42% for the week

Corn moves 2.52% lower on the week

CBOT wheat moves 1.96% lower on the week. May KCBT wheat trading at a 19.50 cents premium over CBOT wheat down 3.75 cents since the last report.

Sugar down 3.64% on the week as the sweet commodity falls to a new and lower low at 11.57 cents on April 20

Coffee down 1.32% since last week's report

Cocoa explodes 7.22% higher on the week

Cotton rallies 2.47% on the week

FCOJ up 1.56% and remains above the $1.40 per pound level

Live cattle post a 0.07% gain since last week

Feeder cattle move 0.75% lower since the previous report

Hog futures down 0.13% on the week

The dollar index up 0.64% on the June futures contract and closes just above the 90 level

June long-Bonds trading at around 142-30 down 2-20 as rates rise since last week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 24,463 on Friday, April 20, up 103 points after another volatile week in stocks

Bitcoin recovers to the $8,500.41 level up $622.96 or 7.91% since last week

Ethereum moves to $590.05 moving 20.04% higher since the last report

Price changes for the week:

GSG closes the week at $17.38 per share, up 20 cents since last week's report.

Source: Barchart

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust represents a basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.44 billion and trades an average daily volume of 627,675 shares.

